Cyclic Selects: Horse MacGyver

Horse MacGyver is Naarm based media artist and sound designer Timothy Dwyer. He’s been making some pretty unhinged music over the last decade or so on labels such as Nice music and Being Intense Records, playing live regularly, touring with Indonesia’s iconic duo Senyawa – even making music videos for the likes of Lucy Cliche and Lost Animal.

His latest album is Bing Bong, his third, which sees him composing with Naarm’s public sound sculpture the Federation Bells, which he intersperses with cheeky hyperactive percussion and maximalist electronics. It’s a heady if quite unhinged brew. We’ve been quite taken with the cacophony of sounds and approaches that make up Bing Bong, so we decided to reach out to Dwyer and enquire about the music that moves him.

From Dwyer:

So narrowing down 10 albums is a monumental task for anyone. In trying to set some kind of ground rules here, I have (mostly…) included artists that I have had some kind personal connection to. Some of these artists have had an impact on my process or ways of thinking about music, sound, composition, performance, and the sordid business of it all. Some of the artists listed here I’ve been lucky enough to call friends as time has flown by. Life, as far as I can tell, is an extended state of delirium that strobes in your eye and then you die. I am very thankful to be in the muck of it, thankful that I live in the age of electronic synthesis and home recording.



Toecutter – We Topia (System Corrupt)

I first met Dave at This Is Not Art sometime in the early 2000s. It was f****d and incredible all at the same time. I was already an avid listener of Toecutter’s output, so in my fan-boy delirium I held him up on a pedestal. It made for an odd dynamic. I’ve learned since then that you should “kill your idols.” That’s not to say I killed Toecutter… far from it. These days I’m fortunate to call him a friend, just not a God I should follow blindly. Make your own path in life.

I was probably an unhinged menace to him on some occasions. His music (and breakcore in general) was a boon to my derelict and forever ill-constrained brain. Hard of focus, it allowed me to become hard of hearing as well. This album is a legendary work and a masterpiece in gain abuse.

I also remember that Dave once warned me; there are people in electronic music communities who will assess your set by the gear you’re using, so be sure to stay away from them. I guess that’s why the axe came out at that one show.



Xian – Zool (CDR)

While also on the 2000s-era breakcore train, I picked up this CDr from Christian himself at a Black Lotus event in Melbourne circa 2003/4. I absolutely rinsed the disc back in my hometown, riding Action buses to and from work or wherever I was going on those excessively long journeys winding through the suburbs.

Breakcore was definitely not well understood back then, at least not in the quiet, bureaucratic and normative hollows of Canberra. I have a scar on the back of my head from an injury sustained after DJing a fair few breakcore tracks at a show somewhere (probably TOAST). People were so upset by the music it brought them to violence. I never understood it. Definitely a destructive dance floor, polarised and on fire.

Now you have kids at Miscellania, or events like Soft Centre, fixating over the genre. Glad to see it. Fire in a Czech Disco is an absolute classic IMO.



Like A Tim – Red and Blue Boxing (Rephlex)

An album dedicated to Electribes, this is a boxing match worth listening to. Rinsing all the clunky yet distinctive flavours of audio and effects found within these groove boxes, it’s provided me with endless inspiration to explore the more frowned-upon, stock-and-schlock sonic palettes baked into these devices. Honourable mention goes out to the track “I Want Five.”

I got to know Bradbury after he accepted an invitation from me to make a video game portrait of him around 2014 (from memory the work was exhibited at Alaska Projects around then, possibly 2015). This album (Instant Oblivion, released through dualPLOVER in 2006) was another on-repeat listen for many years (along with his contributions to Severed Heads). So Bradbury accepting the invitation to be involved with the project was no small thing.

An absolutely legendary and unhinged presence within experimental and DIY music communities for a very long time, he was both applauded and derided in equal measure as far as I could tell. I was enamoured by his stage presence, a queer enfant terrible from the post-punk and industrial music underground with an almost mythical status in Australian music since well before I was born.

I can recall numerous occasions where he disrupted shows at events like “NOWnow” with self-destructive yet erudite abandon. Calling out everything in sight he saw as middle-of-the-road, pretentious, or simply derivative. He utterly destroyed the sanity of chin-stroking pseudo-intellectuals and microtonal laptop sound-scapers.

However, his compositions often felt at odds with some of his antics, and there is a somewhat complicated life story going on there. It is one I’ve harboured respect for, even if it was difficult for others. In truth he was a compassionate and thoughtful individual whenever I was in his presence. There was quite a bit I learned from him. He would employ highly considered editing techniques when it came to MIDI, allowing for a more natural flow of complicated rhythms, lagging hits and beats nudged outside quantised BPM. Cheap Wagnerian Dynamics, Mary Card Businesscard-foot Is Back, and Hot Dog on a Dog are standouts to me.



FIX – FIX2

Ignoring the puerile art on the centre label for this release, I’ve drawn inspiration from this record for its unhinged and thoughtfully messy approach to beat-making. “Bog Standard Freeform” is a slightly dishevelled and distorted lead-synth speedrun through a solid collection of head-nodding hooks.

Moving away from electronic music for a moment, this band and record had a pretty strong hold on me for a while. I first encountered them while living in St Peters with Shogun from Royal Headache. Sydney was a wild ride for me and I was fortunate enough to share the stage with Low Life on a small number of occasions. All of the members of Low Life are exemplary people and musicians and this record is a masterpiece.

“Friends” is a classic from this era of DIY house parties, warehouse shows, and RSL/Bowlo gigs. There was a shift in my own stage presence during that time, an absurdist energy floating heavy in the air, and I grappled deeply with my own practice and its purpose for a while. That being said, I ultimately have fond memories of the time and labels like Paradise Daily were hosting a lot of shows, so there was no shortage of sloppy sunrise activity.

I had the honour of touring Indonesia with Senyawa in 2014. A big shout out to Kristi Monfries (Volcanic Winds) here. Both Rully and Wukir are highly inspirational individuals. This record (another in the dualPLOVER roster) is a dense and formidable collection of avant-folk and experimental pieces.

The DIY approach to instrument building and effects manipulation that Wukir has adopted, paired with Rully’s absurdist yet menacingly precise vocal performances, makes Senyawa something I keep going back to when I need reminding that the world is more than what we materially perceive. “Gerhana,” like most of the works on this record, is absolutely haunted.

I’d be lying if I said Richard D. James hasn’t had an impact on my practice. I’ve been listening to Aphex Twin (and all adjacent aliases) since I was an adolescent in the 90s. There’s probably very little I can say about his output that hasn’t been said elsewhere. The influence is widespread and I suppose I’m also in that very large pool of disciples who were sent on the wayward path of fooling around with electronic music, groove boxes, synths, drum machines, sequencers, software and circuits, for better or worse.

This was one of the first Aphex CDs I owned, picked up cheap from a bargain bin in some now-defunct commercial music store or distributor. It has remained a mainstay ever since. The transition from room recording to the track itself in “Cow Cud Is a Twin” is always a standout.

I’ve been very fortunate to have Jannah Quill as both a friend and an inspiration. Her work has always presented a considered approach to allowing space, something I’m not always capable of delivering myself. I admire the mindset of letting something play out to its fullest, that a sequence doesn’t need to change every two bars, just let it breathe.

We’ve had many conversations about this and our respective practices, and Jannah’s feedback was incredibly helpful in the mix and arrangement of my most recent release. Thank you, Jannah.

Her self-titled 2021 EP is a masterclass in stripping things back to their essentials and letting the composition and instruments have their full time in the world. Arp is a beautiful and mesmerising piece I’ve been revisiting since its release.

Lastly, I am actually going to cheat here and simply include everything on the Nihilistic Orbs record label. A label that was cobbled together by the inimitable Shaun South, it included a roster of many bands and artists that I shared stages with throughout the years.

I met Shaun through Trevelyan Clay of Bum Creek fame (who should also be featured in here but the list is running out of space). Chrome Dome, Nun, Asps, Jonny Telafone, Four Door and Repairs etc were (and still are) all artists/bands and friends that I drew a lot of motivation from during the time that Nihilistic Orbs was in existence. I had actually lived with Jonny Telafone in Canberra as well before he emigrated to Melbourne so the connection to this particular scene was pretty well embedded. Shaun would also routinely travel up to Canberra for a turn and would play at the, often messy, DIY events I would have orchestrated in abandoned houses, clubs/pubs or backyards in the ACT.

There were vague plans and conversations with Shaun to have a Horse Macgyver release included on the label but I couldn’t get my act together enough at the time. For whatever reason, Jonny Telafone has crept back into the mix for me a fair bit lately. Not sure if this is me being sentimental or not, but I definitely feel fortunate to have been in and around this scene and what Shaun had built. He was passionate about electronic synthesis in a way that threw caution to the wind and that is something that has left a lasting impact.

Bing Bong is out today via Heavy Machinery Records. You can find it here.