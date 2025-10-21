Watch Daniel Menche and Faith Coloccia’s new Room40 collaboration

This collaboration between Faith Coloccia and Daniel Menche exists somewhere between drone and field recordings. It began with Coloccia passing over five recordings of piano compositions which Menche treated, elongated and distended into long amorphous drones. They then integrated their own individually captured field recordings into the pieces, all bound by the theme of water. The result is Smelter, a beguiling selection of otherworldly drifting ambience.

This is what Menche has to say about it:

“This collaboration recording with Faith Coloccia took many years and the longer it took for Faith Coloccia to finish it the better and stronger and even stranger the music became. Whenever Faith would apologise to me for the delay I would respond: “Faith…… I got faith in ya!” And so here we are with a collaboration album that is so special to Faith and myself that I do believe this music cannot be defined or captured by words. And that’s why it’s so special.”

Smelter is out now via Room40. You can find it here.