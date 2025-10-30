Listen to Jeremy Dower’s Tetrphnm track ‘Flemington Dream House’

Back in 2002 I chanced upon Jeremy Dower’s Music For Retirement Villages Circa 2050 and couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Weird jaunty and melancholic it felt leagues ahead of the electronic music I had been listening to. It turns out Dower had been making music under the name Tetrphnm in the mid to late 1990s, at first using a Compaq 386 computer, a Sound Blaster card and a copied Cakewalk sequencer. Later he issued a couple of albums on Plug Research and Bit of Heaven under his own name.

Chapter music have began a reissue campaign, already issuing the hard to find Music For The Young and Restless (2004) and Sentimental Dance Music For Couples (2000). This Tetrphnm track ‘Flemington Dream House’ comes from Chapter’s final foray into Dower’s oeuvre, the archival compilation Personal Computer Music, 1997-2022.

Now based in Bendigo on Dja Dja Wurrung land, over the last 25 years Dower has worked as a designer for computer games, earned a PhD thesis on electronic music production and visual art, had an exhibition of dog art shown in Melbourne and New York, designed live visuals for Gotye and had an 8bit version of the Simpsons Theme go viral (among other projects). He also had a a Tetrphnm track on Efficient Space’s included on their 2018 compilation of 90s Australian electronic music 3AM Spares.

He’s playing his first show in decade in Melbourne supporting Essendon Airport’s MOR album launch on the 23rd of Nortcote Social Club. You can find tickets here.

Personal Computer Music, 1997-2022 will be released via Chapter Music on 14th of November 2025. You can find it here.