Dive within on David Shea’s peaceful new work

Originally from New York and living in Brussels and Melbourne since the early 2000s David Shea has produced over 115 recorded works since 1990. Having collaborated with the likes of John Zorn, Scanner, Jim O’Rourke, and Tullio Angelini as well as recording solo, he has released his music on Sub Rosa, Tzadik, More music, Metta Editions, Quatermass and numerous other labels. More recently his work has predominantly appeared on Room40, and it has been increasingly linked to his spiritual practices.

His latest work, Meditations, again on Room40 comprises of 8 pieces that have been designed for meditation. It’s a work of quiet contemplation with space for breath, reflection and listening. He has enlisted numerous collaborators recorded live in a group setting, including Zheng-Ting Wang (Sheng), Holly Dunn (Electric Guitar), Hamish Larkman (Sampling and Spatialisation), Gully Thompson (Singing Bowls and Vibraphone), Steve Magnusson (Midi Guitar and Ebows), Pat Telfer (Vibraphone), Dylan Foley (Celtic Text and Spoken Voice) and Shea himself on Electromagnetic Piano, Piano, Crystal Singing Bowls , Voice , Acoustic Guitars and Spoken Text.

This is what he has to say about it:

“The Buddhist teachings that are in focus in this album are in a sense a sequel to the record Rituals of 2015 in that they are adapted as Meditations that cross and combine traditions with any attempt consciously to synthesize them into a new whole. A conversation between traders , in the form here of musicians , languages, sound sources and the peace and struggle of maintaining a real meditational practice and living in the chaos and violence of society as well as accepting the world as it is , with all of the internal conflicts and release and rise of tension…Meditations is both a document of practice, past and present and an experience of listening , both personal and the connective mix of us and all the things that are not us.”

Meditations will be released on the 7th of January 2026. You can find it here.