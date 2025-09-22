Zimoun: “When Nothing More Can Be Removed .”

Swiss artist Zimoun is best known for installations of industrial objects, creating music from the mechanical, from oscillations and rotation – the sound of movement. If you go to his website you can see some pretty incredible videos which offer a pretty clear indication of his process and the outcome.

He also makes specifically audio works, having previously released Dust Resonance via Room40 in 2024, created solely with the guitar, alongside the appropriately titled Guitar Studies in 2022. He’s also published his work via 12k and Leerraum – where the majority of his back catalogue resides.

His latest work, again on Room40 is Harmonium I-VI, which sees him retain the notion of a single sound source, this time an approximately 100 year old harmonium, which is a foot pumped reed instrument. In the liner notes he speaks of being attracted to the instrument due to the myriad of opportunities, with it behaving “almost like an early synthesizer—oscillating, breathing, vibrating.”

It’s music that is all encompassing. These long deep almost weary bass drones that seem imbued with so much significance within which random more skittery notes cascade and collide against each other. The structure rarely feels like it changes or progresses much. This is meditation music, a world to sink into. The oscillations calm you, and you breath in unison with Zimoun’s playing.

Our experience of Harmonium I-VI was so powerful that we reached out to Zimoun via email to find out more about this incredible work.

Cyclic Defrost: You have a pretty diverse discography, and from what I’ve heard you seem to be endlessly curious. What continues to interest you about sound and drive this curiosity?

Zimoun: The end of curiosity is almost unimaginable to me—it would be a truly dismal state. Curiosity, combined with a drive to experiment and create, is what keeps me alive. Also, the universe of sound feels infinite. I still have the sense that I have only just entered this place and explored only its tiniest micro-parts.

Cyclic Defrost: What attracted you to the harmonium? Was using this instrument as a sound source intentional or opportunistic?

Zimoun: I have always been fascinated by the warm sound of the harmonium. Its function also intrigues me. On one hand, there’s the interplay between the air pressure generated by the feet and the sounds themselves; on the other, even the smallest pressure changes on the keys affect the sound. The keys respond completely dynamically, allowing for precise and remarkably diverse sound combinations and shifts. This is especially interesting and inspiring for minimalist works with much activity in the microstructure of the sounds. I am also drawn to how these instruments oscillate, hiss, and breathe. Playing is very physical – I often start to sweat, especially from pumping the air.

When I work on a new album, I often choose a single instrument or principle and explore it in depth. For this album, I chose the harmonium — an instrument I have engaged with for some time, but never used for an album before.

Cyclic Defrost: Did you have a firm idea about what you were hoping to achieve? Did you have musical reference points like Indian or Pakistani classical music (where drone is such an important feature) or was it more about process or something else for you?

Zimoun: I developed these compositions over several years in a playful way. There was no clear concept at the start—rather, it was about experimenting with the instrument and exploring its possibilities. Through this process, I discovered areas and potentials that especially fascinated me in relation to my music. In my compositions, I am concerned with creating sonic spaces and states—spaces that, like architecture, can be entered and explored, or states with psychedelic qualities that draw me in and allow me to sink into them.

Cyclic Defrost: You are using the instrument quite differently from the aforementioned traditions, was there any hesitancy about picking up an instrument with such rich cultural and spiritual traditions?

Zimoun: No, there was never any hesitation in that sense. I simply discovered it as a fascinating musical instrument and have been exploring it ever since. My approach is quite free. I try to encounter instruments in a direct and pure way, without studying existing traditions or historical references.

Cyclic Defrost: Can you talk a little about the recording/mixing process? Are these pieces improvised or composed? Are they multi tracked? I’m even interested in how you mic’d the harmonium because it feels so immersive (I feel a bit embarrassed asking these questions as I feel it should be obvious – but it isn’t to me).

Zimoun: Yeah, sure—nerd talk! The harmonium, like many other instruments, is permanently set up in my studio. Most of these are always miked, so I can start recording anytime with just a few clicks. For these sessions, I removed the top cover of the harmonium and used a Sennheiser MKH800 (one of my favorites) together with a Rode NT1. The pieces took shape directly at the instrument—beginning with free improvisations, which I then developed further and shaped into compositions. At the same time, I had to work on my technique—especially the extremely slow and minimal movements on the keyboard, combined with shifting air pressure that sets the reeds in motion. These two-mic recordings were mixed by Björn Meyer and mastered by Lawrence English. I’ve worked with Björn on most of my recordings for many years, and Lawrence did all the masterings of my works published by Room40 so far. They both seem to understand my music on a molecular level.

Cyclic Defrost: There’s a durational element to these pieces with most at near 10 minutes or over. Change occurs gradually, but my experience is that its really challenging to pay attention to what actually is occurring after a few minutes in, is that by design?

Zimoun: For me, the question of how long a composition lasts is always somewhat abstract. I tend to see my pieces as spaces or states, not as narratives or works with musical developments over time or any dramatic changes. The pieces have a rather static character, even though there is always quite a lot going on in their sonic microstructures. In the same way that a room doesn’t have a set duration—you can enter, spend time, explore, and leave whenever you choose—I often see my compositions. I myself often listen to music on repeat, which allows me to experience it in different ways, from various perspectives and over longer periods. I also seek out hypnotic elements, and psychedelic qualities, which may influence the kind of attention you described.

Cyclic Defrost: You seem to enjoy single sound sources with your two other Room40 releases based around the guitar. You mention this album is about reduction and precision. Can you talk more about that?

Zimoun: In all my work — including my mechanical and material-based installations — I don’t focus on the question of when nothing more can be added, but rather on when nothing more can be removed. Different forms of minimalism are rooted and central to my approach. This can relate to the choice of sound sources, compositional intentions, or the principles and methods I use. In this sense, reduction is always a tool for precision.

Cyclic Defrost: Is limiting the ingredients about ensuring you explore what you do have on a deeper level? Or is it something else?

Zimoun: Absolutely. It always has to do with the attempt, the drive, and the fascination to go deep — to get close to the core of a material, method, or principle, trying to somehow sense its essence.

Cyclic Defrost: Your website has some incredible footage of your mechanical sound sculptures. What do you see (if anything) is the link between those works and Harmonium?

Zimoun: I think much of what I’ve described about this album also applies to my installation and sculptural work. I am interested in simple systems that, despite their underlying simplicity, unfold great complexity and “aliveness” in their microstructures. I experience sound as a three-dimensional space — a space you can enter and explore, or as a state similar to an organism, or as a field for observation. I work with minimalist systems and reductive methods. I see my installations and sculptures as compositions in a musical sense, and I connect my music with sculptural, spatial, and installation-based approaches. Even though the works and their forms of presentation differ, at the core, I am exploring very similar questions.

You can find Zimoun here. You can find all of his music here. Harmonium I-VI is out now via Room40. You can find it here.