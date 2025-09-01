Ryoji Ikeda ultratronics/ CORIN presents DIWA – Now Or Never Festival: Melbourne Town Hall: 28th of August 2025

Japanese audio visual artist Ryoji Ikeda is so far down the digital rabbit hole now that he’s made the world of 0’s and 1’s and digital code his instrument of choice. It’s hard to think of an artist who has used the sterile world of digitalia as such an effective means of self expression. Aside from his solo albums he’s become increasingly known for his installations which celebrate digital precision, sine tones and pure white digital light. Surely he has shares in an ultra hi res LED company, or at the very least gets a kickback.

This was the premiere of his 2002 album Ultrasonics, an exercise in skittery sine tone funk and digital noise. As a festival headliner in a pretty packed Melbourne Town Hall, it ticked all the boxes, massive space, giant screen and big sound system.

Opening for Ikeda was Filipina–Australian producer, composer, DJ and performer CORIN, presenting the world premiere of DIWA – a new work rooted in Filipino skyworld myths and ancestral cosmologies. She has released her music on Bedouin and Lee Gamble’s UIQ label to much acclaim. Unfortunately a massive line that spread around the corner to the Athenaeum Theatre theatre meant that we only caught the tail end of her set, with massive geysers of hi res lava spurting under which she seemed to be playing percussion along with her bombastic electrics.

Ryoji Ikeda is all about precision, his music and visuals are what would happen if your computer had the soul of an artist, if your Android didn’t just dream of electric sheep, but sexed up code and a light so pure it would make an x-ray machine blush. When the first symbols appeared on screen accompanied by digital glitches, its safe to say that none of us had the slightest concept of the assault that was about to follow.

The digital white symbols multiplied and careered around the massive screen in strange meaningful patterns accompanied by the skipping glitching sine tones and indecipherable frenetic radio transmissions. It was mathematical funk, hard drive drum and bass, a weird experimental sound world from deep within the mainframe. When he flicked on a particularly bring image, everyone gasped. You could feel the heat of the LED’s on your face. It was at that moment we realised we should’ve brought sunglasses or perhaps applied sunscreen.

As the images and symbols moved in all sorts of unique directions and configurations on screen, we watched slack jawed amongst a sea of unmoving, possibly equally slack jawed Melbournians. It was impossible not to wonder what this assault was doing to us subliminally. Was Ikeda imprinting us Manchurian Candidate style with his white light strobe like hypnotism?

It was somewhere between worship and submission, an audio visual bludgeoning. Totally uncompromising, Ikeda doesn’t invite you into his unique digital world – he just hits you with it. Hopefully you can take it. Where many other performers use the visuals in service of the music, rarely adding any additional context, Ikeda is never clear which is in service to which. Both the visuals and the sound are equally experimental, equally cutting edge, equally intoxicating, and putting them together creates this whole new relationship. They elevate, toy and interact with each other. The relationship changes, new meaning happens.

Ikeda loves Mickey Mouse, the sounds and images are so rigid, so firmly wedded together, no edit is unacknowledged. It’s in your face. Connected, precise. Midway through we started to wonder if Ikeda was a robot himself. The combination of audio and vision was so brutal, so uncompromising, so unrelenting, so boundary pushing that it didn’t matter how preset it was. For all we cared he could’ve been checking his emails, the irony being that Ikeda, in a cap pulled low over his eyes was possibly the least performative laptop musician we’d encountered – but it didn’t matter. Previously something like that would’ve been an issue, but now our senses couldn’t take much more stimulation.

The more he played, the more the funk emerged. It became impossible not to move, but few did. Maybe they never graduated from the slack jaw, because Ikeda doesn’t have too many reference points. He is not your run of the mill electronic artist or noise merchant or experimental artist. He assaults you, hurts you, but it’s so great, so immense, such a creative feat that you remain in awe and want more.

Midway through he introduced colour to his images and it was revelatory, just greens and blues, but somehow it changed everything. And then, for the finale, he channelled Kubrick and went all star gate, with a deluge of rich colourful vibrant images which played at breakneck speed over a relentless pummelling.

And as we shuffled out mesmirised, mentally pulverised, bouncing off every wall we encountered we realised that he had experienced, submitted to, and been pummelled by something truly incredible. It’s going to take a while to recover from this.