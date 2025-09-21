Listen to the noisy misanthropic self loathing of YOUR MOTHERS DISGUSTING WINDOW

YOUR MOTHERS DISGUSTING WINDOW is a solo project from Darlene Aaron, who has previously released music as AA Matheson, Bison Grass, Boquillas, WE1 XAM, Jenny Hickingbotham band, and DARLENE over the last 20+ years. This one’s a little noisy, quite misanthropic and very extreme, with heart warming lyrics like:

“Set me free from this fucking pig world

This putrid shit hole, I’m dying inside

Set me free from this fucking pig world

This putrid shit hole, I’m dying inside.”

YOUR MOTHERS DISGUSTING WINDOW features a revolving live backup “band” whose only responsibility is to create walls of feedback for Darlene to play extreme noisy sludge over the top of.

This is what they have to say about it:

“It is the sound of spiralling, of misery and irreconcilable depression and frustration, an expression of pure resentment towards life and being alive. Hypnotic downtuned super fuzzed out bass and pummelling drum machine emerge through layers upon layers of droning feedbacking guitars as a space echo drowned vocal relays the bleakness of complete and utter hopelessness. The songs navigate themes of abandonment, body dysmorphia, gender dysphoria, suicidal ideation and homicidal fantasies, the lyrics derived from neurodivergent and PTSD melt downs.”

Its a bleak, depressing and extreme listen. But sometimes you need that.

Pig World is out now via Marfa Lights Records. You can find it here.