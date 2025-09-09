Listen to Ov Pain’s new synth experiments

Ov Pain is Renee Barrance and Tim Player, an Aotearoa born Naarm based duo who have recorded five albums together. Their approach, often improvisatory is based around immediacy. In the past they’ve released a couple of albums on It Records and have traversed multiple styles that have seen them described as cold wave, post punk and gothic drone. Their latest offering Free Time, on Room40 offshoot a Guide to Saints sees the duo creating synthetic sound worlds which scratch their experimental itch. It’s stark, visceral and highly immersive.

This is what they have to say about it:

“To some extent, I guess, this album represents an attempt at improvised songs. How easy or uneasy this work sits alongside our other stuff is of little importance to us (note 1 – improvising in low rent studios has been a feature of our lives for a while now; note 2 – we change our method often). One thing that is important to us is the immediacy and economy with which it was made and how that immediacy and economy becomes the thing itself.”

Free Time will be released on A Guide to Saints on the 7th of November 2025 in an extremely limited pressing. You can find it here.