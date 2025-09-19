Listen to Connor D’Netto’s new music on Room40 offshoot A Guide To Saints

Connor D’Netto is a composer, performer and producer who explores the intersections of experimental electronica, ambient and electroacoustic music, combining hardware synthesisers, live instruments, guitar pedals and DIY creations. His music has been performed by the likes of the LA Phil and Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, and commissioned across Australia and abroad, including by ensembles such the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Australian String Quartet, and Rubiks Collective, Bang On A Can, Chromic Duo and Cats Cradle Collective.

His latest work, Some Kinda Way comprises of two discrete projects. This is what he has to say about it:

“I’d started writing Feeling More Like in early 2019, the piece growing out of the simple idea of revelling in all the rich quirky-ness of the viola da gamba by layering up delays and loops, to saturate and soak in it. When NYC-based org ChamberQUEER asked me if I’d like to contribute something to their livestreamed festival in 2020, I figured it was the perfect occasion to premiere this with my friend Shannon Luk.

Some Kinda Way came a couple years later, when the wonderful clarinettist Jason Noble and I were looking for something to collaborate on. Initially deciding on creating something with the same setup/instrumentation of Steve Reich’s iconic New York Counterpoint, Some Kinda Way took on a similar goal of saturating and soaking in the sound of the instrument and ideas at hand. Rather than indulging in an exploration of current self, this piece felt like a reclamation of those things that didn’t work, feel at home, or fit in at the time, taking musical materials rejected from past projects and weaving the fabric of this piece to celebrate them.”

Some Kinda Way will be released via A Guide To Saints on the 5th of December 2025. You can find it here.