Espinoza @ Festival d’Art Sonor 21st of August 2025

La Festa Major de Gràcia, a celebration that’s been around for over 150 years, took place this year from the 15th until the 21st of August, holding our beloved sound art festival in the Perills passage-way amongst the festivities.

The context of the event we’ll describe is rooted in a long-standing tradition that marks the season in Gràcia, a once autonomous little town (even once being presented as a kingdom), now an iconic part of the heart of the city. Thanks to the folks at the 44Perills cultural association, the 12th edition of the Sound Art Festival had shows across several days, and their final set with one of our local favorites took place on the 21st of August in an adorned street as a tribute to Antoni Gaudí, legendary exponent of Catalan Modernisme. The scenery called ‘Architecture of Life’ included hand-made decorations like iguanas, nautilus and dragonflies.

Espinoza first came to our attention after he opened the night for The Bug about a year ago in Barcelona, but he’s been climbing many mountains before that too. His modular set back then was an intense wall of drone that morphed between thick soundwaves in a sharp yet delicate way. We found it notable due to its rare quality of remaining enjoyable even surfing some extreme physical aspects of sound. Avid drone concert-goers know that you don’t really find a memorable performance that often.

Accompanied by geometric monochrome visuals, his modular set at the Perills Sound Art gathering was more versatile, beginning rythmical and with hints of melodies through various effects. Unlike our previous experience listening to him, this time he had a ride of different moods, even playful at times. From noise and drones to a bass that would turn intrincate and almost autechrian with its subdivided beats. Halfway through the set Espinoza had all the marginalized sounds put together to funk, and it was a blast.

Espinoza’s work has been selected in the Raster.open call ‘Soundtrack Europe 2025’, and his work ‘Noi Radja’, released in April, is available as pay what you want and also in a deluxe usb-stick edition on Synth Vicious.