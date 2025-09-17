Abstracting authoritarianism: dj sniff “Turntable Solos” (Discrepant 2025)

Initial impressions: vinyl scratches in, insects, kids going aah, muffled voices, a drone, static/white noise, a thunderstorm, machine sounds…a spliffed-out beat, jazz drum breaks, dissonant guitar licks, more scratching exploding into cut-up shouts…field recordings, devices feedback…collagist, beat-juggling, scratching and glitching— restless and fidgety. Turntable Solos shifts through a wide palette of sounds, textures and tempos. It is an intriguing document compiling live recordings made in the second half of 2024. Lasting a little over thirty minutes, these improvisational performances are rendered as a single continuous piece for its digital release and split over two sides on vinyl.

The alter ego of Takuro Mizuta Lippit, dj sniff prompts me to think about virtuosity and experimentation and the interplay of technique and expression. Turntablism: beat-juggling, scratching, cutting and mixing, stand out as a skill set in this era in which everyone is a (digital) DJ. The novelty of dj sniff’s music arises out of his instruments: a modified turntable, mixer and bespoke digital tools that collapse distinctions between performing recorded music and recording performed music.

Lippit is a curator, musician, instrument builder and lecturer. Between 2007 and 2012 he was the artistic director of STEIM (Studio for Electro Instrumental Music), Amsterdam, a renown institution for experimental electronic and electroacoustic music that was defunded and consequentially folded in 2020. As discussed in the liner notes, one of the main devices used in these recordings is Cut ’N’ Play a self-built software sampler made with MaxMSP that Lippit programmed in 2007. Cut ’N’ Play works in tandem with a Rane Empath DJ mixer. Designed by Grand Master Flash and released in 2002, Rane ceased their production in 2012. Nevertheless, dj sniff informs us, they remain popular among turntablists. Cut ’N’ Play makes use of the “CD TRIGGER” signal that the Empath mixer sends out to control the recording and playback of sounds from the turntable. Lippit cites the late improvisational guitarist Derek Bailey’s (1930–2005) notion of the “instrumental impulse”:

the tactile and physical characteristics of the instrument that the improvising musician embraces during their performance, which even becomes the central focus of the music.

Gear heads might be curious to watch the video below in which dj sniff shows some of the hardware he uses.

Turntablism is affiliated with hip hop , a kind of dance music that developed alongside breakdancing. So, while dj sniff certainly makes use of groove, Turntable Solos is not the seamless flow of the now ubiquitous (club music) “DJ mix.” While sonically, it strikes me as “abstract”, I don’t mean non-figurative. When it coheres into a groove or melody, they are interrupted, juxtaposed or otherwise altered to produce surprising movements. Sounds are recognisable as instruments, voices, objects, places and events—they never seem abstracted from a source. Even the release’s occasional “squelchy” and “ambient” passages prompt me to wonder about their source recordings rather than imagining they had been synthesised.

As a document of an era Turntable Solos bears some social commentary, taking shape after a performance at 20α, a “tiny warehouse venue” in Hong Kong (see video above). In the liner notes, Lippet reveals that he spent some formative years in the city as Visiting Assistant Professor at City University of Hong Kong School of Creative Media (2012–2017), in the midst of the student uprisings and Umbrella democracy movement that sprung up in 2014. Having relocated to LA, Lippet notes similarities between the oppression and counter-tactics of students in Hong Kong to those currently opposing Israel’s war in Gaza in the US. He writes:

Suddenly, Hong Kong was no longer a place for nostalgia, but a foreshadowing of what might happen next in Western societies.

Interestingly, Lippit foregrounds authoritarianism as the context in which abstract forms of art might blossom, arguably out of a necessity to obscure criticism. I’m also struck how the urge to be “creative”; to experiment and to be expressive, becomes necessary in authoritarian contexts. Afterall, turntablism emerged in the 1970s among the marginalised black working-class communities of New York.

Recalling DJs who have had an impact on me I count: Terminator X, Martin Ng, Mark N, Q-Bert, DJ Krush, DJ/Rupture, DJ Ripley, Kode9, DJ Olive, Phillip Jeck, Venus X, Ziúr, BadSista, upsammy, DJ Ramon Sucesso, Lechuga Zafiro, Gavsborg, and I’m certain there will be more to come. The breadth of styles and approaches to equipment, selection and mixing that they represent prove that the art of DJing is far from being exhausted. Technicalities aside, there is something to be said about dj sniff’s sense of composition and his ability to balance novelty and live experimentation with a sense of progression and gravitas. Turntable Solos neither feels scattered and formless or prescriptive and overdetermined, and over several listens it remains fresh to my ears—I am still hearing something new. Appropriately, without false modesty, it concludes with polite applause.

“Turntable Solos”, dj sniffed (Discrepant) released 7 September 2025. [Bandcamp]

Cover art: “Return The Eye” (2020), Tekkhean Lee.