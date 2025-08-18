Tropical Fuck Storm – Fairyland Codex (Fire Records)

Firstly, I just want to shout out to our dearly beloved Fiona Kitschin (Bass player and vocals) who has been through the tough ordeal of breast cancer. Great to see you back Fi.

After reviewing their relentless live album Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard last year, I was literally climbing the fence at the chance to review their brand-new album “Fairyland Codex”. And OMG what a beast of an album. I was ironically up in the QLD coastal town of Redcliffe when I finally put pen to paper with this review. (An iconic spot that was in the potential eye of a Tropical (Fuck) Storm all the way back in March of this year. But luckily got downgraded).

There are so many variations in musical and lyrical content to analyse with this album, that meaningful time was required to dissect it all. And do it justice.

‘Irukandji Syndrome’ displays painful doubled guitar syncopations that give off the ominous feelings of dread. Like the potentially fatal condition of a string from a certain box jellyfish, that the song is named after. Squeals and screeches are aplenty in this song. Kind of like a Sonic Youth nightmare. And the more I listen to TFS, the more I sense their admiration for the great band. Especially mid-late 90’s early 2000’s Sonic Youth. And both Fiona and Erica’s twisted backing vocals sound like someone calling out for help.

Gareth Liddiard is in my opinion one of the great unique Australian song lyricists. And the song ‘Goon Show’ displays some of his best unhinged story telling. Occasionally presenting these stories as his own dystopian vision of factual misadventures or questionable memories. Lyrics like “Where the bodies of screws hang from extension cords and companies of crisis actors run lines on the lawn whilst making misery porn to warm the halls of Ivy.” Where else would you see people waving flags at people waving flags, other than in Gareth’s dystopian story telling? The songs musical backdrop fragrances hints of Tom Wait’s Bone Machine.

The songs on this album display clues of unwanted outcomes where hope is far from reachable and vengeance and death might be the only way out – leaving only fear as a means of survival. This is displayed perfectly in the album’s title track ‘Fairyland Codex’, where “A Village in Hell is waiting for you” is repeated constantly throughout the song. Its slow tempo, haunting lap steel guitar and dirge like appeal send a musical warning sign out. As the car has no oil and water, your child has rubbed its nose raw, and your hours have been cut a work. And it’s been determined that you can’t live here anymore. Leading the song to a dramatic peak where she walked into a sandstorm and died.

As mentioned above, the darkness that permeates from the album has an almost beautiful melancholic feel. Like the peace you might experience before dying. TFS demonstrate this well in the song ‘Stepping on a Rake’. And Gareth uses his tremolo/vibrato arm on his guitars like it’s a rite of passage. Especially in this song. And come to think of it, lots of other remarkable TFS songs.

Another thing I’ve noticed on this album, and especially in the songs ‘Teeth Marche’ and ‘Joe Meek Will Inherit the Earth’ is their interest in incorporating dub like grooves, passages and instrumentation into these songs. With Fiona’s fluent bass grooves, Laurens use of uncanny percussion and rim shots, and the dark use of keys and synths saturated with delay/reverb and appropriated by Gareth and Erica.

My curiosity throughout the listens to this strangely compelling album, have allowed me to hear hints of No Wave stylings, and without using any comparisons, my ears sense the adulation of bands like Wire/Gang of Four/The Fall. Especially in the song ‘Bloodsport’ – as opposed to any Jean Claude Van Damme references.

The albums last song, and what I would call, epic climax is ‘Moscovium’. A song thats use of minor keys is almost like a pair on concrete slippers weighing you down on the bottom of the ocean. The chorus peak of guttural guitar manipulation and warzone like sounds work in well with the screaming vocals of “Murderers! Murderers! Murderers! Murderers!” Giving off the impression, of the initial scientists working on this superheavy synthetic chemical element that is unknowingly radioactive. Like the title of the song.

You know an album is good, where every listen just brings something else new to the surface. Whether it’s a sound within the song, or a lyric hidden away in the last verse of the second last song on the album. Either way, I look forward to every new listen of this album, employing an open mind, and a willingness to explore further while I ponder the possibility that maybe we are bearing witness to a dehumanized and oppressive society.