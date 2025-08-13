Listen to the new 26 minute piece from Australian trio The Necks

Australian improvisational instrumental trio The Necks have returned with their 20th release. Disquiet consists of 4 long form pieces clocking in at 3 hours plus and not unexpectedly traverses some pretty diverse terrain. That’s the beauty of the Necks, you never quite know where they are going, or where they’ll end up, or even how they’ll get there – but you do know it will be hypnotic. This piece ‘Causeway’ features guitar, organ, delays, maybe a loop pedal, and of course their core instrumentation of bass, percussion, and piano who knows what else.

It’s hard to think of a band we’ve covered more than The Necks, and a new album always feels pretty monumental. You can check out our review of their show in Barcelona last year here, and their 2023 album Travel here.

This is what they have to say about Disquiet:

“On Disquiet, The Necks stretch their immersive, shape-shifting sound across three discs and more than three hours of labyrinthine, patient intensity. This is their twentieth studio recording and it marks the 39th year of the band’s existence. Meticulously recorded and sculpted, the four extended pieces on Disquiet see Tony Buck, Chris Abrahams, and Lloyd Swanton pushing at the outer edges of their collective intuition, building and unraveling hypnotic structures with microscopic focus. Present is the usual arsenal of piano, double bass, and drums, and all the in-between of sounds undefined and sources obscured.”

On Disquiet will be released by Northern Spy on the 10th of October. You can find it here.