Listen to Mike Majkowski’s evocative new piece

Berlin based Australian bassist and composer Mike Majkowski is no stranger to Cyclic Defrost. We last spoke with him in 2019, you can read that here, and we’ve reviewed a bunch of his albums including 2023’s durational work Coast (review here), 2019’s electronic work Between Seasons (review here), 2017’s evocative drone work Days and Other Days (review here), as well as his work in Lotto (review here), The Glider (interview here), and even live backing up Ethiopian great Hailu Mergia when they stopped in at Bennets Lane in Melbourne (review here). It’s safe to say that a new work from Majkowski is pretty welcome news around here.

His latest solo work Tide, is quite gentle, beautiful even, incredibly evocative, though quite reductive, with notes that hang in the air for an eternity, the sizzle of electrics over reassuring percussion. It feels very late night, watching the highway roll out in front of you.

This is what he has to say about it:

“At the edge of a bay, with the water moving incrementally and steadily away from the shore, in an ebb current, change is rarely perceived in real time, even upon constant observation. Very slowly, things become revealed in the sand. In Tide, the sounds gently edge away from each other, progressively stretching, gradually finding more space to resonate and hang in the air. Similar to the perspective at the edge of the bay, new sonic aspects are slowly revealed here, and changes are sometimes perceived only in hindsight.

This bay analogy, along with the title of the work, came to mind after the completion of the album. In the beginning, I was solely focused on the construction of the work itself. No particular image was present while working with the material at hand. I was guided by the sounds themselves as the work slowly expanded.”

Tide will be released on the 24th of October via Room40. You can find it here.