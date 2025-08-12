Listen to Alister Spence’s textural exploration of his Fender Rhodes

Alister Spence is a Sydney based pianist, composer and improviser who boasts a multitude of projects in a variety of styles. We last saw him in Asteroid Ekosystem, a cross genre supergroup of sorts with Ed Kuepper, Lloyd Swanton and Toby Hall, though he also has a duo with Tony Buck , Kira Kira alongside Natsuki Tamura and Satoko Fujii, a trio and a gaggle of other strange and innovative projects.

We spoke to him in 2023 and had a great chat about his improvisatory process. You can check that here.

Spence has been using his fender rhodes electric piano in performances and recordings for a while now, with the likes of Kira Kira and Sensaround, a trio with Raymond MacDonald and Sia Ahmed. His latest work though is a solo offering that places the rhodes front and centre, exploring the instrument in a more textural manner.

This is what he has to say about it:

“As time went by my approach to the instrument began to change as my interest grew in more broadly sonic forms of musical expression. The rhodes became for me a place of exploration where any part of it was open for investigation as a sound source: albeit sometimes stubborn and resistant to any form of resonance! I used it in tandem with a growing selection of sound modifying guitar pedals and slowly began to settle into a collection of those and a sound area that I enjoyed delving into…But it is in paired back solo exploration that I find the strongest connection with the instrument. This album was recorded at home, in two sessions, in the strange quiet of the Covid isolation experience—except for the birds who found that less people provided more space for them in inner city Sydney. Going into this space is always an endurance test: to listen, like crazy, and be patient and trusting; alert for curious connections and disturbances. But it’s such a joy to go there!”

Within Without will be released via Room40 on the 31st of October 2025. You can find it here.