KUKII + Howie Lee at Laure Prouvost “WE FELT A STAR DYING”, Kraftwerk Berlin, 4 May 2025

On a grey drizzly evening in early Spring, punters queued up for a finissage performance at Kraftwerk Berlin, a massive multi-use space in a former powerhouse. It is part of an art and events complex in the centre of the city that includes the iconic club Tresor. Here the LAS Art Foundation and OGR Torino co-commissioned a new major installation from Brussels-based artist Laure Prouvost, to launch its ongoing “Sensing Quantum” programme. For WE FELT A STAR DYING Prouvost consulted with philosopher Tobias Rees and scientist Hartmut Neven to explore what it means to build machines from a quantum perspective. From the booklet:

When quantum physics emerged a century ago, it suggested that, at the smallest scales, matter behaves in ways that defy determination. While on a macro scale we can calculate interactions between objects and forces using the principles of and relativity, quantum physics suggests that we cannot predict everything about interactions at the scale of the particle. The that make up all matter — living or non-living — can exist in multiple states at once, become linked across distances, and tunnel through energy barriers previously thought impassable. Quantum physics thus describes a reality that is both indeterminate and deeply interconnected. These concepts resonate with ideas informing centuries-old traditions, such as Hindu metaphysics and Sufi mysticism.

In the spacious entry of the multi-tiered space visitors encountered kinetic puppet-like sculptures named Cute Bits, a pun on “Qubits” the smallest particle in a quantum computer that are capable of sensing a star dying. Suspended from the ceiling on wires, the Cute Bits irregular movements, or “behaviours”, demonstrated quantum rules as they were all somehow interlinked.

LAS Art Foundation is a private entity that has commissioned some remarkable large scale exhibitions in unique settings in Berlin. Notable installations include: Lawrence Lek inhabiting several floors of a historical shopping centre, and Daniel Braithewaite-Shirley staging an expansive gaming piece in the clubbing mecca, Berghain. At Kraftwerk, LAS organised an education programme, Entangled Currents, comprising talks and workshops with philosophers, scientists and researchers. I was curious about a series of sound works in a specially installed Sound Lab listening lounge. During the closing weeks this featured a piece by Aïsha Devi, Superconductivity Healing Tech™️, a kind of synth-led rave symphony memorialising her grandfather, theoretical physicist Charles Paul Enz (1925 – 2019) that took cues from his field of specialisation.

Tonight’s closing performance featured KUKII, the recent incarnation of the Paris-based experimental pop singer formerly known as Lafawndah. KUKII had scored the soundscape for Prouvost’s installation and I was intrigued about tonight’s collaboration with the innovative Beijing-based musician, Howie Lee.

On entry, ticket-holders were handed a sheet with a QR code. Now crowded in the foyer as the performance began, we were instructed to scan the code on our phones, play the sound file it linked to and hold it next to our body. KUKII’s disembodied voice announced: “this is not a performance, you are part of a shared field,” as the room filled with the sound of chiming clocks and bleeps. A voice reverberated across the enormous space — I assume KUKII, but I could not make out the words. A lone voice, doubled, then tripled; voices multiplied into a chorus. There was a sudden flurry of horns and I spotted a trumpeter leaning over the balcony above me. As the horns became more elaborate I craned my neck to see an ensemble of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, perhaps even a tuba leaning over the rails.

Shuffling along with the crowd, this corridor of brass players ushered us up the stairs. Many of us got caught in the bottleneck at the landing, an unruly crush that only Berlin knows how to do. As I negotiated my ascent, the horns gave way to a high pitched Autotuned voice. This was interrupted by a thunderous thud and rumble, before a voice whispered: “We see the cat, we are the cat’s brain” followed by irregular flashes of light.

Arriving in the main exhibition space on the third floor, I joined the crowd jostling around a stage set up in the centre, dividing us in two. “We are twins, we are one lost in the sun,” sang a choir.

The main space of Kraftwerk is enormous and a sprawling kinetic sculpture ranged across the space; a rippling curtain reminiscent of a deep sea—or deep space—creature. Beneath it was a tent-like structure littered with cushions and when audience reclined they could watch a video projected on a large round screen above.

As I attempted to manoeuvre myself into a better position, I stumbled on a mound of dirt and was steadied by a saxophonist in the crowd. Peering through shoulders, I glimpsed Howie Lee, waving his hands over a sensor device and caught a flash of KUKII’s distinctive bright orange hair. The saxophonist next to me started to play as Howie Lee sang in a high pitched voice, I assume altered by software. Lee played a keyboard and blew through a small mouth piece, producing a sound that approximated a brass instrument.

“Faster than light…” urged KUKII as she appeared in the audience on my side of the stage, her shiny gold jeans slung low. She lead the crowd in a chorus of sighs—“aaaaaah”— and quipped: “You guys are pretending to not know what’s happening. That’s very cute”. The choir, indistinguishable from patrons, came out from the crowd and climbed back onto the stage, followed by the brass ensemble for the finale.

KUKII lingered on stage after the choir, the brass ensemble and Howie Lee took their bows. She announced that she intended to make a promise to herself, and we were to bear witnesses. Paraphrasing the British–Turkish author Elif Shafak, she said: “When I read the words of people who have suffered…I understand the opposite of goodness is not necessarily evil…the opposite of goodness is numbness.”

Reflecting on her research into physics, philosophy and religion for this work she offered: “Sufism, Buddhism, quantum: refute the myth of separation—of zeros and ones”. Then she called us to hear to her promise: “A commitment never to become numb. Free Palestine.”

This finissage event was an unpredictable activation or intervention in the exhibition space. An interactive happening with aspects of a concert, it was put together by artists known for their inquisitive experimentation and questioning of conventions. In a city that has become deeply divided about its responsibility to Israel and its ongoing violence towards Palestinians, and in which artists are now subject to austerity measures, mega-projects like these can feel like they are parachuted in and out of touch with locals negotiating precariousness. Nevertheless, they speak to many artist’s aspirations and LAS Art Foundation do make efforts to make their programme accessible. As KUKKII notioned towards, an issue that underlies cultural production in Berlin concerns what it is to make art in a place that is implicated in spectacular genocide; who is being silenced, who is enabled to speak?