Philamelian and Elif Yalvaç: “An unconventional path filled with unknowns.”

We had a chat with the multi-faceted UK based Turkish artists Elif Yalvaç and Çağrı Tozluoğlu. They released ‘Sediments’ earlier this year on TimbreWorks, and after reviewing this work that we decided to dig a bit deeper into their universe and explored the intersection of acoustics and electronics, the Turkish music scene, and how their migrant experience has impacted on their artistic output in a wide ranging conversation.

Elif Yalvaç: It was based on improvisation and post-studio edits with repeated sessions where we had listened through sessions by uniting our forces with different backgrounds in production and sound design. My involvement is in the sonic arts aspects of the work, while I deeply enjoyed Çağrı’s mesmerising performance and various inputs.

Philamelian: Sediments is a sonic conversation between two people — in this case, an electronic artist and a pianist. Our process for creating the album was very simple: we had a series of 2–3 hour improvised sessions in my studio. Through these sessions, we became familiar with each other’s musical identities, and the musical conversations between us naturally deepened and evolved. When we struck gold, we both felt it — there was something happening, and we dug deep into those moments. Those improvisational breakthroughs became the four pieces you now hear on our Sediments EP.

We originally had just three very long tracks in our DAW capturıng the entirety of those sessions — piano, electronics, and ambient mics. The tracks on the EP are cut-outs from those. The original recordings underwent very minimal editing, so what you hear is very much live.

Cyclic Defrost: Tell us about the process of preparing your works to be performed live. Did everything turn out the way you intended?

Elif Yalvaç: The biggest challenge for us was to work with feedback. Among other electronic music elements, feedback is a creative element we tap into. However, when you are working with a live acoustic piano and microphones, rather than an electronic instrument, there is always a risk of feedback being too much. Not just that. It is the overall mix and balance of things. But it all went well and we are looking forward to doing more of these. Our debut performance was at Cambridge Junction as part of the 10th edition of Heart of Noise Cambridge, event series I am curating. We combined the existing track sections with improvisation where I was processing Çağrı’s piano performance in real time. Not merely with loops but also by using the main sound with real-time processing techniques on Ableton Live and Max/MSP including panning for spatialised audio experience and granular synthesis among others. Things worked out pretty well based on the enthusiastic audience reaction as well.

Philamelian: To start with, I’m very happy with the outcome of our debut concert at Heart of Noise in Cambridge. It was our very first performance together, and we managed to capture an instant flow on stage — that in itself felt like a success. Could it have been better? Yes, absolutely, and probably it always can be. But this is a new path we’re beginning to explore together as Philamelian and Elif Yalvaç, and upcoming concerts will allow us to develop it further. Performing live is a completely different setting compared to recording. On the record, everything was coincidental — we captured some beautiful ideas from that practice. For the live set, we’re using those ideas, themes, and phrases as seeds — they give us a starting point.

We don’t aim to perform the pieces in a fixed, song-like structure — and honestly, that would probably be tricky with my somewhat degraded memory! :) What we’re trying to do is reflect the moods and textures of Sediments, and invite the audience to witness that unfolding search and conversation live, in real time.

Cyclic Defrost: What’s the best about working with Elif/Çağrı?

Elif Yalvaç: Çağrı is one of the easiest people to work with for me. Aside from the creative work and his immense background in various aspects of music, not only including progressive metal with Karnataka and the Oculist and his various collaborations, and production music, but also his enthusiasm for experimentation and leftfield electronic music, Çağrı is very good at getting things done and understanding suggestions and coming up with solutions. I feel lucky and grateful for being introduced to him by my mentor, Enis Gümüş, Turkish composer, researcher and performer based in Istanbul.

Philamelian: Elif has full command of her creative process. Although what we are doing is based on live experimentation on the sound sourced by piano, her sonic inventiveness keeps the interest going with a nice aural story arc. She’s incredibly hard-working and has a strong artistic discipline, which immediately resonated with me when we started working together.

Above all, when you collaborate with other musicians and composers, there are moments when you just feel in sync. It’s not necessarily about musical ability — perhaps it’s more about a human connection. And when that’s there, everything on the creative side flows more easily and naturally.

Cyclic Defrost: Are there any things in common about your approach to the arts back in Turkey?

Elif Yalvaç: I like the fact that Çağrı is very open minded and well equipped in terms of his immense artistic and cultural approaches going beyond Turkey, having lived in the UK for so many years and having toured around the world quite a lot. I feel more connected and inspired when this is the case. I am not very excited about diasporic events that don’t interact with other scenes, merely feeling like a move from Turkey to Turkey when there are such great opportunities to explore the vast longstanding music scene in London, regardless of genres.

Philamelian: We share a common love for progressive rock and metal :) I was in Turkey in the early 2000s, so it’s been quite a while for me. Back then, the majority of my artistic output was in prog, though I was also deeply interested in orchestral music, and was always trying to create pieces that had musical and sonic experimentation at their core.

Cyclic Defrost: How are things over there for the artistic communities nowadays? Any sounds or scenes that we should be paying attention to?

Philamelian: The people of Turkey have been living under more than two decades of oppression by Erdoğan and his party. The government has imposed a regressive cultural shift and lifestyle on the population, often placing barriers in front of cultural communities and event organizers — and doing so selectively. That said, social dynamics like this don’t always unfold as the oppressors intend. Art can’t be confined. Oppression often breeds its own antagonist in art — people turn to music and creativity as a form of refuge and expression, especially during fragile times like these. Recently, I’ve seen a flourishing music scene in Turkey, particularly in pop culture. Of course, anything that relies on state funding — like orchestras, university music departments, conservatories, and some venues — still suffers under government decisions. And anything inside the music sphere faces even more challenges due to the ongoing economic crisis. The economics of creating art is currently a global issue, but for developing countries like Turkey, the struggle is even more acute.

Elif Yalvaç: For Turkey, I think Cagri’s answers already explain it. All I can add is some examples to check out from the scene in Turkey: Enis Gumus, Didem Coskunseven, and Deniz Nurhat are all composers to check out for unique contemporary approaches if you have enjoyed our album “Sediments”. Gumus has been active in a wide range of scenes from black metal to traditional to experimental music. Paris-based Coskunseven’s most recent release “A Strange Place” is worth checking out for quality eclectic electronic music. She also has an indie jazz project called Blov. For more experimental approaches, Batur Sonmez has been organising a number of events, including the “Noise Istanbul” festival.

Elif Yalvaç: Ever since I was a little girl, I have always wanted to go into other worlds, which was the reason for me to pursue studies in translation and linguistics: not only to cover my music related costs. This meant I spent a lot of time traveling and performing internationally, including the UK, and particularly Nordic countries before moving to the UK. Being in other places not like a tourist but more like visiting locals by interacting with the scene and culture has been a passion for me. And I am sure it has inspired my artistic journey, whether it is the content of music, such as my album “Mountains Become Stepping Stones” (2020, NNA Tapes), which has field recordings and memories from Iceland, or whether it results in collaborations like my album “Green Drift” (2022, Expert Sleepers), a collaboration between me and Os (Andrew Ostler) by being in the same place, with track titles having references to places in Scotland and England. For me, being in the UK now has so much value as I interact with the culture and arts scene here, including Philamelian. It is exciting and inspiring.

Philamelian: For me, creating music is an endless flow — something I don’t really have control over. The form and shape may change, but one way or another, I always find myself in a music-making state of mind. It’s very much a part of who I am. Emigrating to the UK has certainly left its mark on my music, though I wouldn’t say it has directly changed my artistic output. However, being in the UK has definitely provided more opportunities — a wider audience, access to like-minded composers and artists, and more events aligned with the type of music Elif and I are creating.

Cyclic Defrost: Do you think that the interest towards the intersection of acoustics and electronics got better recently?

Elif Yalvaç: When we look into electronic music history, which I try to explain in my podcast with Jono Podmore “Talk to the Chip” and my teaching at Guildhall School, this concept is not very new or alien. Stockhausen’s “Gesang Der Günglinge” (1955-1956) marks an important development for electroacoustic music in this sense. Or, when Edgard Varese presented “Poème électronique” (1958) in an acousmonium, he presented a work that combined music concrete and electronic music elements, as well as acoustic instrumentation (piano chords). The reception for the work was mixed as some of the audience did not react well, but these examples show that this kind of intersection goes back to as early as 1950s. I am not even mentioning the works of Xenakis, who was involved in the aforementioned acousmonium, exploring the acoustic spatial elements as an architect. One can explore “Gesamtkunstwerk” further to understand this. I probably can not argue that all the things got better, rather, one might argue that visibility of this sort of work got better in the past years, if not get lost in too much crowd of production.

Philamelian: I believe one of the positive aspects of the widespread distribution brought about by music streaming is the increased accessibility. (Though I should add — it also comes with many damaging side effects for the music ecosystem.)

That said, it’s now much easier to discover and be exposed to types of music you might never have encountered otherwise — music that, in the past, was mostly confined to niche venues or academic concert halls. It’s also important to acknowledge the downward fluctuations in the cultural landscape. A good example is the case of IKLECTIK in London — an outstanding venue for experimental and contemporary music, which sadly closed last year due to pressure from greedy developers and the neglectful cultural policies of local governance. Venues like IKLECTIK don’t just host performances, they create communities and nurture artistic ecosystems. When they’re shut down, the culture and connections that have been built over decades begin to dissolve. I assume these experiences can be found in every city around the world.

Cyclic Defrost: What’s your most memorable experience performing live?

Elif Yalvaç: For me, it was when I travelled to the UK for the first time in July 2016, flying from Istanbul to London to perform in EppyFest in Stroud organised by Ian Fairholm. I was invited to perform with the ambient duo Darkroom (Michael Bearpark and Andrew Ostler), who have been my long-term collaborators. The festival was in a church and everything sounded so immersive and magical. But the memorable aspect of it is also because of the challenges. It was difficult with constant worry because it was yet another strange time my country was going through.

Philamelian: Back in the 2010s, I was playing in progressive rock bands. One of the highlights was headlining a festival with Hayley near the Amazonian rainforests of French Guiana. That was a truly unforgettable experience.

Cyclic Defrost: What’s the hardest thing you had to overcome to dedicate yourself to the arts?

Philamelian: Hardest thing is accepting to live a strange life that others, even those closest people around you will not be able to empathise with. It’s an unconventional path filled with unknowns.

Elif Yalvaç: I agree with Cagri. It is hard to find that balance. Not only with personal relationships but also with practical and financial aspects. Another aspect for me is accepting what I cannot control but acceptance results in relief and focusing on your own artistic journey, rather than comparing yourself to others who can immediately get themselves put on some magazines and get booked for festivals. But when you focus on your own artistic efforts organically connecting with others and enjoying the journey, this is when solutions show up, rather than wasting time falling into despair.

Cyclic Defrost: Do you find it easy to listen to music in a completely intuitive, emotional way?

Elif Yalvaç: Especially ever since I deactivated streaming services, I have appreciated, once again, how listening to music for me has been a central part of my life. Spotify culture was ruining it for me: algorithms and overproduction, not only mentioning how they don’t even value the artists. So, it feels much better to not interact with that. Not only the intuitive or emotional aspect, but also for excitement, appreciation, and pleasure. It does not have to be a physical release. I always find my way back into Soma FM, especially the cliqhop IDM channel, through which I discover the bandcamp accounts of artists to see more of their music, which excites me. On the other hand, other than just appreciating the sounds, for a very long time, I have been listening to Boards of Canada’s music which always evokes a wide range of feelings for me.

Philamelian: Music is my lifeline. When a piece resonates with me — especially when I’m emotionally charged in one way or another — the connection and intensity I feel is almost divine.

Cyclic Defrost: For Elif, naming Boards Of Canada made me think of the connection with hauntology. Since you are involved in processing sounds and also electronics, I wonder what are you thoughts on this topic.

Elif Yalvaç: To be frank, I have never delved into hauntology in my own music but I can say that some of BoC’s music has that ethereal nostalgia-like feeling. This might be because of the samples they use, like Sesame Street samples. Then again, they use an endless number of samples, so the attributions can be endless and they turn them into something else that is very much their own sound: despite all the creatives that they inspire that try to sound like them, no one else can capture that. On the other side, they have a timeless aspect that connects the future and past. In some of their music, there is a futuristic aspect. I see that hauntology and futuristic aspect bridged together especially in their non-official tapes. One can say that Sediments also builds bridges, between the otherworldly and sentimental elements with Çağrı’s unique phrases and my processing which may involve glitches or just ambient layers.

Cyclic Defrost: For Cagri, Do you see a connection between metal and drone/ambient? Am I the only one meeting long-time metalheads that are now exploring the more drone-ambient side of music?

Philamelian: I think the metal culture is stripping away from its more purist tendencies and that is a good thing. Returning to your main question regarding the audiences at the intersection of drone/ambient genres and metal, what I usually observe is their musical taste extending to more extreme styles of metal. At that edge of metal the rhythmic feeling sometimes blurs or is not necessarily prominent; textures, intensity comes to the fore. I believe opening your mind to a music which is not defined in a major rhythmic domain has an effect on this. I believe not all music should be danceable, or from the metalhead perspective not all music should be headbangeable. Also this type of approach to music is not a new thing although it is not the first thing you hear on your car radio, or at the homepage of your favourite streaming platform; it is all around the world’s traditional folk music forms

Cyclic Defrost: Best thing you’ve recently heard?

Elif Yalvaç: I loved DJ Stingray’s set in FOLD back in June. Here is someone who is not only a great DJ but also a great producer. After going through his back catalog and mixes, I was super excited about it: especially whenever he explores higher BPM elements or references to Autechre, or how he presents the Drexciyan approaches. It was very good to finally witness his set live.

Philamelian: I’m still buzzing from the Idrîsî Ensemble concert I attended last weekend.

Cyclic Defrost: What’s the latest thing that blew your mind?

Elif Yalvaç: The Alliance of Science Volume One, a compilation by the label Scientific Wax. The immense efforts that result in such sophisticated yet not pretentious sound design with a wide range of elements of jazz and grooves and beats or big wall of beautiful ambient elements with non-conventional frequency layers. That latest thing keeps changing for me as I keep hunting for nice music or I am just lucky enough to discover it through others. For this, I have a website playlist of things that sound best to me in a particular month. Because of being too busy, I have not been able to update it but here it is https://elifyalvac.com/hazal-elifs-monthly-playlist/

Philamelian: Ben Lukas Boysen’s latest album Alta Ripa is absolutely phenomenal. Everything on that album hits the right spot for me.

Cyclic Defrost: Plans for the near future?

Elif Yalvaç: I have most recently composed an orchestral piece for Guildhall School’s Session Orchestra. It was recorded in surround setup. I will make the stereo mixdown available on my soundcloud. I will explore more of orchestral approaches inspired by Ligeti, Radigue, and Grisey. I am very excited about my collaboration with Philamelian. Despite being super busy and having our own things, we are making the effort to organise more gigs and we will have some more studio sessions for our future release. I am also preparing to release my next solo work in September! I have not looked for a home for it, partially discouraged by the state of music scene but also not having time: so, it will be a self-release on my bandcamp. It will be a crossover EP with intersections of my various approaches in music ranging from my guitar playing to algorithmic noisy beats, from field recordings to spatialisation techniques that I also explore with Cagri.

Philamelian: To play more concerts and get back into a steady cycle of releases and gigs. We’re working hard on this for Sediments with Elif, and I’m genuinely excited about where things are heading. I also have two upcoming releases from separate projects — a single and an album — both involving piano, electronics, and small ensembles. I’m really looking forward to bringing those to the stage as well.

Sediments is out now via TimbreWorks. You can find it here.