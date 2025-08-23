Alex Zhang Hungtai x MATRIA (Now or Never Festival): Royal Exhibition Buildings Melbourne: 21st Aug 2025

It was impossible not to feel a sense of anticipation as we headed towards Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Buildings on the opening night of the Now or Never Festival, thanks to the warm pink glow emanating from its windows. It conjured up a distinctively woozy Suspiria vibe, suggesting tonight might very well offer something otherworldly, or at the very least out of the ordinary.

Once inside we realised that the entire eastern wing had been, to quote Jack Nance, “wrapped in plaaaaaastic,” the work of Barcelona based collective Penique Productions, offering a reverse Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Their installation MATRIA, with its pink heavy duty plastic on the floors, walls and ceiling, augmented by evocative lighting, conjured up feelings of stepping back into the womb, a refuge from the chaos outside, and felt like a perfect, slightly gaudy place to centre our focus.

We last saw Alex Zhang Hungtai in 2014 on the Portuguese island of Madeira, playing with contact mics, drumsticks and saxophone, offering a series of strange improvised pieces that seemed to reference everything from sound art to Suicide. You can read our review here. Retiring his Dirty Beaches project he has since released music under his own name, and as Last Lizard as well as recording soundtracks, duos, and notably performed at the Roadhouse in Twin Peaks Return with Lynch’s son Riley and Dean Hurley. He’s always been a restless performer, intent on following his muse no matter how strange or obscure, meaning you never quite know what he’ll deliver next.

In front of an audience seated or lying on cushions, Hungtai stood behind a table spread with hidden electronic devices, drenched in a subdued pink hue and proceeded to construct bleak rusty ill defined soundscapes. Bass rumblings, metallic scapes, drifting uneasy ambience were punctuated by periodic lush heavily reverbed drawn out trumpet notes, that felt like they tied everything together. Seemingly improvised, the one long piece connected a series of gestures, where one moment the electrics were uneasy and restless verging on angry, before the bottom end would grow and it felt like there was a string instrument he’d surreptitiously smuggled onto his desk.

You would expect the trumpet to be the focal point, but it was played sparingly, and though he returned to it quite a few times over the next 45 odd minutes, it was just another texture, a contrast to his bleaker less defined sounds like detuned bells or semi industrial rumblings.

On his table it felt like he had a dank disused industrial factory, and he could dial up a concrete hallway on a cold windy night, the screech of metal from two floors down, or the sound of a jackhammer through safety headphones. Yet it was all smeared and strangely distended, with the frequencies all splayed out wrong by the time they reached our ears.

It’s hard to know whether it was the MATRIA, the immense size of the Exhibition Buildings, or Hungtai’s natural affinity for heavily reverbed sonics, possibly a combination of all the above, but much of his sound felt elusive, just out of comprehension. Speech samples were frustratingly indecipherable, again used for texture, even his vocals towards the end, an unexpected rockabilly wail, was just a sequence of frequencies. Was he calling out ‘shadow?’ It was hard to tell. Did it even matter?

Within his ambient industrial soundscapes there were a few moments of epiphany. Occasionally post trumpet the dark wash dropped away and the tail of the delay lingered, a lush yet fragile barnacle that felt like a rare moment of clarity. At one point Hungtai stood stock still surveying the strange oscillating wash he had crafted, simply listening, perhaps deciding what to do next, perhaps just taking a moment, so we did too, and it felt significant.

Before long he dialled down the reverb on his vocal mic, thanked us all (still pretty unintelligible) and slowly began to pack up. We trudged bewildered and disembodied out of the giant pink plastic bag and back into the real world, trying to make sense of what we had just immersed ourselves in. As we left the Exhibition Buildings and walked across the park everything became a little clearer. The world inside the MATRIA is different. Attributing outside rules to it is foolish as they don’t apply. MATRIA is a world of possibility, a shell ripe for experience. Much like Hungtai it doesn’t join the dots. Anything can and will be possible. Hungtai and MATRIA started the process but the rest was up to us.