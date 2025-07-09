Watch The Bug’s bleak fuzzed up take on Galya Bisengalieva’s Alash-Kala

We’re pretty taken with this brutal, bleak industrial rework from one of our favourite purveyors of bass music, The Bug. It’s his remix/collaboration with Kazakhstani artist Galya Bisengalieva. If you’re curious to hear the original version, you can find it here, on her 2023 album Polygon, which was based around the Semipalatinsk Test Site located on the steppe in north east Kazakhstan (known as The Polygon). It was the Soviet Union’s primary testing zone for nuclear weapons and they conducted 456 nuclear tests there from 1949 to 1989, creating more nuclear fallout than Chernobyl. Each track on the LP referenced features within The Polygon; villages, towns, natural features and other landmarks.

Bisengalieva has revisited her Polygon album via a collaborative reimagining of the original LP with artists; The Bug, Hatis Noit, KMRU, Balkhash Dreaming, Lucy Liyou, Aisha Devi, Hinako Omori and Alva Noto. Today The Bug and Kenyan ambient composer KMRU’s versions have been released.

Polygon Reflections out 29th August 2025. You can find it here.