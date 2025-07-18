Watch Sergio Merce’s forthcoming microtonal sax music

Sergio Merce is a sax player and sound artist based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Beyond the sax he uses a variety of instruments, electronics and field recordings. He has released much of his pretty diverse solo work on the Hitorri label as well as Edition Wandelweiser Records. His sound is wholly idiosyncratic, regularly using extended techniques whether its in a free improv or contemporary compositional setting. Of particular note is the microtonal sax he built himself, a radical sound that’s features on his forthcoming album.

This is what he has to say about it:

“With this recording though I wanted to explore a new approach to this idea of mircotonailty and texture. With “Archipiélago” I wanted to create a new way of approching this depth of sound and form, which are the fundamental pillars of his music. In a certain sense these pieces show a different landscape, at the same time abstract and concrete, and are a development that pushes outward and I feel advances towards new limits of my abilities as a composer.

Disappearing into the silence, we seek to understand fear and suffering. Sometimes sound becomes silence and it is a vehicle that opens the doors of a new consciousness and perhaps, if everything goes well, we can see reality.”

Archipiélago will be released on the 3rd of October 2025 via Room40. You can find it here.