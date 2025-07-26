Various Artists – Recognition 25 Years (Recognition)

We were glad to receive Recognition’s V.A. in commemoration of their anniversary. The pioneering Polish label turned 25 this year and celebrates with a delicious compilation featuring most of the artists that are part of their catalogue. Started in 1999, they’ve stood apart due to their focus not only in dance music but also in elaborations of its morphing and infinite edges.

The sampling of stellar sounds is very diverse: modern classical from the hands of the violinist Tomas Sroczynski and his build-up of layers with precise brushstrokes from a singular palette on ‘Lua’, or top notch brainy idm that digs intensity and emits halos of ethereal pads from Jackname Trouble (Jacek Tworkowski) on ‘Juicek’; not losing track of immersiveness with pearls like ‘Kaori Muzak’, the ritualistic and industrial piece from Porosty, the dissonant bliss of ‘Anhydride’ from the experimented Robert Piotrowicz, or ‘Fever’, the buchla sequenced-dream from the legendary Max Loderbauer with Jacek Sienkiewicz, label founder who also delivers a minimal techno work imbibed with melodic motifs and storytelling on ‘Drifting’, tunnel and ravey techno on ‘Minusick’ as DWA, his duo with Marcus Kozlowski, and more.

We knew Jacek Sienkiewicz (a constant contributor to the Polish scene) through his work on Cocoon back in our intense rave phase (circa 2008), and on this V.A. he also indulged on the colab providing ‘Novo Beginning’, a downtempo masterpiece full of sonic fantasies together with AtomTM, and some reeeally stripped-down microhouse for the heads, with deep analog twists and curls with Ricardo Villalobos on ‘Atha (edit)’.

And if stripped-down is not really your thing don’t worry, there’s also ‘John Reads Song’ from Jurek Przeździecki, our dancefloor pick: dirty, noisy, catchy and trippy. Top-notch sound design that is really out there. This is just a briefing of our picks of the album, but there’s more there, including ‘Milagro’, an oneiric piece by Giro Araña, Igor Czerniawski’s electronic project.