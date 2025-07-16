Unsound Adelaide: Fri 11th – Sat 12th July 2025

To call Unsound eclectic is an understatement. It never fails to provoke, confound, seduce or dismay – often in equal measure, and often in the course of one set. Held across two nights in the Adelaide CBD it has become something of a beacon for forward thinking international and local artists irrespective of genre.

It began, at the Lions Art Centre with the inspired combination of Portuguese Principe alumni Nídia & British/Italian percussionist Valentina Magaletti. It was the electronic meeting the analogue, knob twiddling meeting the tactile, a furrowed brow meeting a full body workout. Nídia’s skonky upbeat dancefloor jams referenced kuduro, kizomba and taraxxo, whilst alongside her Magaletti had ensconced herself in a percussionist’s paradise, standing surrounded by elements of her kit, a couple of toms, and more particularly a marimba – which built real anticipation throughout the set. She was relentless, dancing in and out of Nídia’s electronic beats, launching herself headlong into each piece, dripping with sweat, sometimes shouting with joy. Their set was triumphant, a demonstration that creating weird innovative music can go hand in hand with shaking your ass.

Decked out in decorative cowboy outfits, Bolivian American twins Chuquimamani-Condori and Joshua Chuquimia Crampton began with a bleak maelstrom of noise that engulfed the room before eventually providing space for the beats to emerge, from their Casio keytars. They presented LOS THUTHANAKA, their debut album, which draws on elements of Aymara practice, an indigenous people of the Andes regions of South America and has been referred to as queer psychedelia. This strange highly repetitive club music married electronics with folkloric traditions and queer identity in a highly unique and personal way. It’s quite fascinating to think that such disparate and personal set could resonate so well, removed from its context halfway across the world.

“Fred Durst is an ally how sick is that,” screamed UK artist Aya crouched on a table, backpack, black hoodie over brutal noisy at times gabba beats. Aya was an assault on the senses. Often drill and bass can feel impersonal. There’s only so far you can go with brutal shredding beats, often you wonder who it is that hides behind such extremity, why are they like this? With Aya you don’t have to wonder because she’ll tell you, and it will be raw as hell and funny as fuck – even as she exposes her deepest thoughts and feelings. She shrieks, whispers, and raps over her intense hyperactive beats. At one point she asks “does anyone know what this sample is? No really? I don’t know, you hire AI to do the work for you and this is what you get.” A bevy of one liners, self depreciating humour and beautiful brutal electronics. What’s not to love? The most energetic laptop set I’ve ever seen.

I first saw Yellow Swans about twenty years ago in Melbourne and they changed my concept of what music could and should be. Having called it quits in 2008 that seemed to be the end of the story, but in 2023 they reappeared, and now in 2025 here they are in Adelaide. Their music has always felt like a reaction, catharsis via resistance, whether that be musical, social or political.

They began with a short monologue, which delved into bleak times the world is facing .“We can’t promise to rock the world off its axis, but we can promise to play what’s in our hearts,” they offered before commencing the sound of the opposition. And it was almost beautiful, these unsettling atmospherics, as they faced each other off across a table filled with ill defined pedals and electronic devices. In the background their reel to reel tape machine turned freely, eventually becoming so overloaded with sound that weird unexpected things started happening.

Before long Gabe began strumming a guitar, yet before we became too comfortable it all exploded into an indecipherable chaotic din with both of them lunging towards each other pressing these weird buttons, swept up in the ecstasy of the music, a strange almost sports salute of triumph. The music peaked with some kind of spoken word sample before shredding back in on itself again. What’s always been fascinating about Yellow Swans is their desire for their music to traverse a journey. Dynamics and timbre are important, and it can be quite gentle and restrained before building into an eruption and then pushing further, always too far into extremity. Tonight was no exception.

Their second piece began with Gabe on guitar, playing a quite melodic ballad, but of course the beauty didn’t last long, because the barnacles came from Pete, seemingly using processed effects, removing all the niceties inherent in the guitar, and building another freeform assault on the senses. If this set didn’t change the world then there is something wrong with the world.

Night two began at the triple storey Hindley Street Music Hall with the legend that is Gas. Silhouetted against his infamous manipulated forest imagery Wolfgang Voigt harnessed swirling indecipherable wisps of electrics from which a reassuring heartbeat eventually developed that then propelled us into the furthest reaches of our consciousness. He thinks his music is unsettling, but he clearly doesn’t remember what it was like in the womb, because when that (heart) beat kicks in there is NOTHING more reassuring.

His imagery was highly immersive, scene setting, tinted reds, blues and greens referencing the covers of his albums. There was one remarkable moment for me. I’d never quite understood the link between the music and the forest – I’d felt like it was something personal for Voight, something he used to propel him. That was until the imagery turned green and I could hear the wind over the bass, it all turned cold, the leaves began to grow and suddenly I was in the forest with him. Voigt is a maestro. This was a bucket list moment.

It’s possible that whoever came up next wouldn’t stand a chance after what we’d just experienced, but Moin I just didn’t understand. They were definitely interesting, a more traditional style rock band that referenced electronic music, hip hop, shoegaze, krautrock, you name it, but despite their mastery over multiple styles it felt like something was lacking – even with the welcome presence of Valentina Magaletti. After the depth of feeling from Gas, a project of heavily structured simplicity, Moin were doing so many interesting things but perhaps too many, and I couldn’t work out what anchored them. At times they sounded like UK shoegazers Lush, at others a DJ Shadow outtake, or even a little like our own High Pass Filter with their regular use of vocal samples. They are clearly all amazing musicians with great technical skills but these skills and stylistic dexterity at times felt like a mask and I found myself wondering what lies beneath.

Next up was one of the most anticipated performances of the night, from John Cale, the 83 year old founder of Velvet Underground, producer, solo artist, record producer and legend who has worked across multiple genres from the avant garde to classical, pop and drone. He began on fuzzed up electric guitar before retreating behind his electric piano where he remained most of the night. His at times discordant piano work and vocals felt a little incongruent with the super slick instrumentalism of his backing band, almost feeling like there were two agendas playing out in front of us. With much of the material coming from his later albums he offered a cover of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘Ballad of Cable Hogue’ and a Nico song that I couldn’t quite place to rapturous applause. Set up for an encore, after an inordinate amount of time Cale returned with full band and apologised for ‘Halleluja or whatever,’ which I believe was a reference to not playing the Leonard Cohen cover, before proudly introducing his band and promising that he’d make it up to us next time. He then got up and walked off stage, leaving everyone, including his own band confused.

But surely that is what Unsound is all about, unique and fascinating provocations that inspire, challenge and yes, sometimes even confuse.

Photos by Kerrie Geier except Gas by Bob Baker Fish