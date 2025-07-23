Revisit Ben Frost’s seminal Steelwound via a forthcoming 20th anniversary edition

Can you believe its been over 20 years since Ben Frost released his incredible Steelwound album? Room40 honcho Lawrence English does. As an early champion of Frost’s work, he released it initially back in 2004 and has now produced a remastered 20th anniversary edition. He also supplied the pic above from Frost’s Brisbane launch back in the day. At the time it felt like a singular work, these drifting shards of heavily reverbed shimmery guitar drones that did strange things to harmonics, existing somewhere between the nexus of ambient music, drone and sound art.

This is what Lawrence has to say about it:

“Locking himself away at Johanna’s Beach, a remote southern vantage along the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, he was able to record for the first time without a sense of constraint. This opening up of the sound palette brought with it an entirely new harmonic language that had been hinted at, but not realised, on previous recordings. With a simple restriction of instrumentation, the guitar as the palette, Frost unlocked a certain verticality to his working methods that holds light to this day.

Steelwound is, by design, a singular record in Ben Frost’s discography. It’s a recording born of particular conditions, but also of particular interests. It was the first time Ben had set himself up with a situation where saturation, volume and density were all something that could be realised in a space and a time, not as a process of post-production. To have sound operating in space is a thing of true beauty and moreover it allows for a certain unpredictability that is central to new discoveries.

Steelwound, in my opinion, is a map to the future for Ben. It is a portal, a chance for new understandings to emerge and also to take hold and it’s these learnings that have guided Ben’s work in the subsequent years. Steelwound remains a pulsing beacon in an ocean of noise that has been flickering for two decades now.”

Steelwound (20th Anniversary Edition) will be released via Room40 on the 19th of September 2025. You can find it here.