Listen to the weird hyper potpourri that is Polonius

Released in April on Discrepant’s sub label Souk, we’ve been really enjoying the work of Egyptian-French artist Seif Gaber aka Polonius. It’s weird stuttering stilted funk, odd fragmented of sound that seems to synthesize so many references, that are then dragged back into his own unique universe. He has released his music on labels like Ikuisuus, Goaty Tapes and Sun Araw’s Sun Ark, and his latest album on Souk, You Didn’t Hear It From Me, is suitably weird – in fact the title track above is probably the most coherent on the album.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Polonius’ first entry into the Discrepant extended family via Souk finds him dwelling deeper into rhythmic mystic extrapolations through a series of hallucinatory tracks. Conveying jungle’s kinetic energy, dubwise meditations on bass weight, collapsing beats, globetrotting percussion accents and synth-driven night drives.”

You Didn’t Hear It From Me is out now via Souk. You can find it here.