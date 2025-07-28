Lagoss & Abagwagwa – Island Slang (Discrepant)

Lagoss are a trio boasting Discrepant label head Gonçalo F. Cardoso, along with Mladen Kurajica and Daniel García (Tupperware), who’s debut album featured these electro acoustic snippets of fantastical island exotica. They’re joined by Abagwagwa (aka Nihiloxica), a musical collective based in Kampala (Uganda)/UK, known for their propulsive percussive jams, made up of Henry Kazoma, Henry Isabirye, Jamie Mwanje, Peter Jones, Jacob Maskell-Key. The sum of these parts are drawn out percussive jams augmented by electro acoustic weirdness. We could probably call it tropical tribalism, these relentless propulsive jams that take on almost ritualistic connotations.

The Discrepant label is all about imagined, almost sci fi exotica and Island Slang very much fits the bill, drawing influences somewhere between East Africa, the Canary Islands and their collective imagination. It comes from a live performance in 2021 at Espacio Cultural El Tanque, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, which probably explains the jammy feel of the album. We can hear hand percussion, thumb piano, flute, gentle runs of electronics, and the odd vocalisation of a word here and there, making for a curious 21st century fusion. Imagine Arthur Lyman wanting to make techno, or a drum circle inside a synth store.

There’s a real feeling of experimentalism – you’re never quite sure what you will hear next. The electronics are quite fascinating, occasionally repetitive (particularly when operating as the bass), but in the main appearing in fragments, like sound effects, these strange slivers of weirdness at the start or end of pieces, existing somewhere between sound art and sound design – yet somehow effortlessly merge with the polyrhythm’s and have the potential to shape the direction of the pieces.

Island Slang is a cultural and musical fusion that feels loose, immediate, playful and experimental. It’s also high energy, the relentless percussion performing a kind of musical hypnotism, allowing this rough hewn music to just flow straight through you.