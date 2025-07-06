Judith Hamann – Aunes (Shelter Press)

We’ve been paying attention to Judith Hamann recently – you can check out her Cyclic Selects from 2020 here. The Australian artist based in Berlin has had collaborations with Oren Ambarchi, Alvin Lucier, The Necks and La Monte Young, just to name a few, and works published on Black Truffle and Superpang in the past. Her latest album ‘Aunes’, was released on Shelter Press earlier this year. Here’re some thoughts on it.

‘By the line’ opens with thick layers of resonance, and a synth that breathes warm tones in and out, then melodic motifs over sporadic location recordings -like turning the pages of a book, or glitches of static- while Judith hums. There’s a dialogue between the frailness of her voice and the processed synthesisers that cover the sound spectrum, until it is interrupted by a digital shrill.

Both ‘Casa Di Riposo, Gesu’ Redentore’ and ‘bruststärke (lung song)’ feel like transitional pieces with panned cinematic ambiance, one as an arrival filled with whispers, field recordings, echoes of distant conversations, chirping birds, footsteps and subtle sparks of distant singing over layers of humming; and the other has us imagine a ritualistic summoning taking place in a glade.

With harmonics that go from dissonances to eerie tones, ‘seventeen fabrics of measure’ has Hamann’s voice gliding down to contemplate her landscape of sweet cacophonies, the rugged textures and details invite us to be still and make our thoughts cuddle with the warmth of her cello.

‘schloss, night’ is experiential, and goes inwards, evoking a quietude inner state of recollection through her organ. We felt it like a hauntological narration filled with whispers, and loved its momentum with distant bells in decay. Oneiric.

‘Neither from nor towards’ exemplifies a level of sophistication and graceful waving that Hamann orchestrates between her delicate voice and instruments. The longest piece in the album has enough room to complete this evocative spiritual journey with an ornamented construction and a sacred music atmosphere.

Using her voice in her compositions for the first time, Judith Hamann’s ‘Aunes’ has been on our playlist since its release back in March.