Holden & Zimpel – The Universe Will Take Care Of You (Border Community)

There is a carefree euphoria at the heart of The Universe Will Take Care Of You, the debut long player from forward thinking UK DJ and producer James Holden and Polish woodwind extraordinaire Waclaw Zimpel. The music bubbles, spurts, spits and scrapes, all arpeggiated electrics and sugary atmospherics, eschewing conventional structures and rushing headlong into a joyful ecstatic bliss. The Universe Will Take Care Of You harnesses the joy of creation, of being in a room with someone, trusting in the shared universe you are creating, and building something from nothing.

This is not the first time the duo have worked together. Zimpel was part of Holden’s Animal Spirits live band and they have also released a pretty incredible EP Long Weekend in 2020. Zimpel has also recently released a couple of albums with UK producer Shackleton, 2020’s Primal Forms (review here) and 2023’s In The Cell of Dreams alongside Indian vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu. Then there’s his work with Saagara playing with four virtuosic musicians from the Carnatic musical tradition of southern India.

What’s so fascinating about The Universe Will Take Care Of You is the way the duo are so enmeshed in each other’s sound, feeling like a constantly mutating organism, at times reminiscent of some kind of ecstatic experimental house music merged with freeform krautrock, yet in the main its really this ‘other’ thing, borne out of a desire for experimentation and improvisation. The list of instrumentation is pretty wild, including walnuts, bells, loops, teacup, airless harmonium, violin, voice, electronic piano, algoza (Indian flute), and even some side chaining.

It’s dynamic, it knows how to build, but it’s also not afraid to be weird – without ever losing an inherent musicality – or its inherent boundless sugary energy. At times it’s a cacophony of good vibes, hyperactive and playful, a rave in a kindergarten, at others it stretches out, provides space and searches for more intimate textures. You truly don’t know where this music is going to go next. It’s a joyful album, you can hear that in its cadence, in its risk taking experimental flourishes, in its messy hyperactive enthusiasm, yet there’s also something more, something almost ritualistic. Spirituality and the rave scene go hand in hand, though this is a different kind of spirituality, one that has more in common with traditional or folkloric music – messy, deep, where the post rave deconstructed techno party tunes of Holden meet the rattles, Indian flutes and clarinet loops of Waclaw to create futuristic worship music for the internet age. Though regardless your spiritual inclinations (or lack thereof) The Universe Will Take Care Of You is all about transcendence, where these beautiful messy difficult to pin down cosmic tunes offer definitive proof that if you’re going to be ascending why not make it fun.