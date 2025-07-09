Hara Alonso – touch•me•not (Fuu Records)

A highlight of this year for us came from the hands of Hara Alonso on Fuu Records with her EP touch•me•not. The Stockholm-based pianist and sound artist from Spain is joined by Ryan Packard’s percussion, Ville Bromander’s double bass and Ellen Söderhult’s voice in an immersive experience that we’ll try to dissect.

Opening with a track titled ‘Meandering’ and a piano that feels like moving water. We dive into it right away, and it’s like boring a hole through the wall to peek inside and enter a realm where the senses expand due to the pristine sound stimuli and its textural ambitions, with cosmic forays towards the end, and a return to intimacy once it’s done.

‘Millions of Other Suns’ follows with its own ambiance, a destination that makes sense after the previous journey. Here, Alonso plays with different spells that she found during the previous song, with whispers over dreamy lounge pads and an inertia-fuelled morphing sonic background.

‘Covered in Noise’ provides a remarkable contrast with its title, given the delicate and hypnotic aura of a song that unfolds as we hear murmurs over falling water and magnetic deep tones that emerge from the depths and glow over the composition. On ‘Veins (Veils)’ there’s a gentle stream of Alonso’s piano, flowing like a river covered in a hazy atmospheric mist, with swirls of sparkling details during its gloaming splendour.

‘Breaths, Pulsations, Murmurs’ reaches new heights and reminds us of some of the best of the 90’s chillout universe (Global Communication et al.), this one transports you to the cathartic aftermath where a new perspective takes root, and a beating rhythm sets the pace to move forward.

‘Tracing that Sound that Once She Thought was Nice’ comes to us in waves, like radio signals. Detached from the organic details of the previous songs, it’s a soothing science fiction lullaby to touch grass after the sensorial experience extensively crafted by Alonso.

touch•me•not is a refreshing and bubbling EP that depicts a landscape where the alchemy between acoustics and digital blends in a smooth, almost natural way.