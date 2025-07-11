Cyclic Selects: YEARNS

YEARNS is Joel Saunders of Spirit Bunny and A Country Practice alongside Andrew Foley of An Heirloom and Grids/Units/Planes. Outside of YEARNS they have separately appeared on releases on Room 40 and hellosquare Records, collaborating with artists including Erik Griswold (Clocked Out), Andrew Tuttle and Shoeb Ahmad and have had their music featured on ABC TV (The Heights). With a penchant for magic eye album covers, their music excercises remarkable restraint, often utilising circuit-bent Casio keyboards, modular software environments and tape loops to craft gentle ambient soundscapes. Their forthcoming album Fata Morgana was recorded remotely, back and forth between the duo despite living in neighbouring Queensland suburbs, transforming and reshaping each others music into something entirely new. We were quite taken with the power of their gentle music and textural approach to sound, so we asked them to tell us about the music that moves them.

From YEARNS:

Our new record draws on water as a theme that threads through the pieces, so we’ve decided to dig through our record collection to pull out some of our favourite songs about bodies of water, permanent, human-made and temporary.



Johnny Cash – Five feet high and rising

We have a shared love for Johnny Cash in all his rugged storytelling and Americana mythology. Though he sings in a deep baritone voice, the key changes in ‘Five feet high and rising’ keep lifting as the floodwaters fill up the farmland. – AF

Initially an instrumental project dubbed Where Were you At Lunch? their spidery nylon string guitar and explosive drumming rattled me when I saw them play at Brisbane DIY space “The Waiting Room”. When Kishore Ryan’s father joined bringing his ramshackle bush poetry it made sense in a way I can’t explain. This sounds like rural Australia. -JS



Yirinda – Guyu (Fish)

When I was in my early twenties I’d ride my bike down to Inala for Stylin’ Up, a national First Nation’s youth hip hop festival. Speakers would be rattling with Fruity Loop beats and fiery verses. Fred Leone was a fixture on that scene as Rival MC, but the music he is making now is unparalleled, both solo and what he made as Yirinda. – JS



M83 – On a white lake, near a green mountain

In ‘On a white lake, near a mountain’, analogue synth strings expand like ripples across water. When the filtered bass builds and sparse drum machine hits, the listener is floating in an icy lagoon of vintage synth melodies. When I heard their early albums for the first time, I was captivated by how M83 achieved soaring post-rock crescendos with analogue synthesizers instead of guitars. – AF



Low – Over the Ocean

From the opening harmony and brushed ride cymbal, Low’s music is like a warm embrace, though often with something darker hidden just beneath. We were just discussing how heavy it felt when Mimi passed, yet how joyful Alan’s new music (and live performances are). One of my personal highlights was opening for Low two decades ago at the Zoo, a Brisbane institution now also sadly gone. – JS



Son Lux – Aquatic

‘Aquatic’ feels like a cinematic dream. In his shaky voice, Ryan Lott sings ‘We all begin aquatic…’, evoking a dream of both the womb and waking up in a blurry afterlife. Piano notes fall like droplets and cellos harmonies swell like warm water. When most contemporary music feels derivative, Son Lux has a way of capturing a unique emotion, painting a new portrait or weaving traditional instrumentation into futuristic soundscapes. – AF

Unlike the other eastern capital cities, Brisbane lacks a beach. We’ve got the imported sand of Southbank Beach, built for Expo 88, but the hidden gem is the Reservoir in Ennogerra – full of catfish, algae and people on paddleboards. Despite, or maybe because of its less than idyllic nature it has inspired some great music and art like this track, Primitive Motion’s Descendants of Air that was recorded there, and I’m sure a Bluey episode. – JS



Sufjan Stevens – The Hidden River of my Life

We both discovered Sufjan’s early work and have followed his albums through a rollercoaster ride of conceptual folk, intergalactic synth operas and transcendent pop. In this track, above the shimmering, folk fingerpicking; Sufjan sings of a deep, spiritual flow. – AF



Hood – The River Curls Around the Town

While I suspect the title is a reference to somewhere Leeds, UK where Hood is from, it’s also an apt description of where we live and make music, with Maiwar snaking its way around various suburbs. The river is never far from view, or from mind, with floods and numerous bridge crossings. I was given ‘Cold House’ on CDr by a friend as I hopped onto the train, crossing one of those bridges to university decades ago. – JS



Poseidon – Appleseed Cast

As the singer bellows, “The sea brings me back to you…”, the twinkly guitars slowly build into momentous waves. This is peak midwest emo. – AF



Tim Hecker – Living Spa Water

When I first listened to Tim Hecker it would Radio Amore on tiny little speakers, right next to my head as I drifted off to sleep. Much later I would finally see Tim in a small gallery space, the IMA, where many room40 events occur. There were two double quad boxes on either side of Tim, and the PA. It was no longer trickles of sound, but a mammoth flood coming at me. Both modes still work for me. – JS

Fata Morgana will be released on the 11th of July 2025 via A Guide To Saints/Room40. You can find it here.