Yellow Swans: “The whole sound is basically just things breaking down.”

Yellow Swans are a force of nature. A maelstrom of experimental approaches, machines under profound strain and joyous improvised noise. They delight in textures and extremity, yet not without purpose, crafting these epic suites of sound that can go from beautiful and strangely fragile to bleak, intense and terrifying. They are a visceral at times ecstatic experience. Pete Swanson and Gabriel Mindel began playing together in about 2001 in Portland Oregon and for the next 7 years toured relentlessly across the US and the world, even coming to Australia, quickly gaining a reputation for the intensity of their live shows.

Their last album proper was Going Places, a strange beautiful texturally searing experience, though by that time they had already broken up. And that seemed to be the end of the Yellow Swans story. But then in 2023 something weird happened, they reappeared, played some shows, posting some new recordings, appropriately titled Out Of Practice I and II last year and have since continued playing albeit relatively sporadically.

Ahead of their performance at Unsound Adelaide we had the opportunity to spend quite a bit of time with Pete in Portland and Gabriel in Minneapolis to discover where they went and why they’ve returned now, right when we need them the most.

Gabriel: Was that with My Disco?

Cyclic Defrost: Yep.

Pete: It would have been October 2005.

Cyclic Defrost: Yeah, okay, so let’s just say 20 years ago then, shall we? I didn’t know you at that time, and I came with some mates that I was playing in a band with, who played reasonably noisy, chaotic, a lot of improv sort of stuff. And then we saw you play and it changed everything. It’s like you gave us permission to go to more of an extreme level and then hold it there – its like we kind of didn’t know we were allowed before that. It was really incredible. So I wanted to tell you this because I don’t know how much feedback you get from people about, oh, I saw your show and it changed my life…

Gabriel: Cheers, man. First of all, the highest compliment I could imagine. We always play with the intention of pushing ourselves, but also because we really think of it as like, if we see someone who’s playing really well, then that means we need to play better. And we always want to raise the stakes for everybody else. We want to be the best band in the room, not to be the best band, but so that someone else will come back and say ‘no no, you’ve got to step up to us.’ And, you know, you saying that it motivated you and your mates to play differently and play more intensely and take things further, that’s the highest compliment.

Cyclic Defrost: That’s exactly how it felt like for us that if you guys were doing that, we have to lift our game.

Pete: I don’t know if you’ve seen the MC5 documentary, but there’s this great thing where all these big bands are coming into town from San Francisco and LA and New York, and they’re like ‘We just wanted to beat them.’

Cyclic It’s funny, it’s not a competitive thing, right? Okay maybe with MC5 it was, but you know, I think for us, it was really just, ‘We need to dig deeper here.’ It was a really amazing inspirational show so, I’m excited to see you when you come and play in Adelaide to see whether you can do the same thing to me again.

Pete: Fingers crossed. We had a lot of people like that around us you know, who really pushed us to develop as players. People who pushed us to think differently about music, the people that we still are in touch with and we’ve all had pretty different paths through art and music. We used to live in this neighbourhood in Portland that was just chock full of really interesting creative people and we would go out and see the tiniest shows and jam with people who were playing absolutely unintelligible instruments. And we’d just like, how is this happening? What is going on here? And it really pushed us take our setup and our instruments and dig a lot deeper into how we were working with them.

Cyclic Defrost: How can that not be inspiring when that’s what you’re surrounded with, right?

Gabriel: That was also a big part of who we toured with was people that we wanted to spend time on the road with and listen to every night, but also people who impressed us that we thought playing with them every night was going to make us a better band. I remember being on tour with this band called Silentist, which was the project of Mark Evan Burden, who’s played in a bunch of great projects, but again Get Hustle would be the one that I think for Pete and I was probably the most important. And maybe I don’t know, I won’t say that because Pete also has a deeper relationship with Mark. But we were on tour on the West Coast of California with Mark and, you know, he was doing this project where it was basically pre-recorded piano and guitar parts and bass parts played through a massive PA system, the same kind of system we were playing through. And then he would do the vocals and drums live and it was like neoclassical black metal or something. And it was unbelievable. I mean, just like athletically and compositionally incredible. And I remember John Dwyer from the Osees, I don’t know what band he was in, probably in the Coachwhips at the time. He came up to me and he’s like, ‘I would never have taken that band on tour. They’re too fucking good! They’re gonna blow you out of the water every single night’ – which is typical John. And I was like, dude, that is exactly why we wanted to go on tour with him. We need to step up every single night to meet him. That’s the goal.

Cyclic Defrost: It doesn’t hurt to be exposed to that every single night, just to get your mind blown. So I understand, that you sort of disbanded, or you stepped aside in 2008. Can you tell me how that occurred, and how come you still exist now?

Gabriel: We still exist now because we broke up in 2000. I was pretty convinced that we had maybe one more tour in us and then we would never speak to each other again. I mean, the music was great and the basis of our friendship was still there, but tour was just brutal. And it was exhausting. And I didn’t think we were getting along. We both wanted other things from life. That was a huge part of it. But this band had its own momentum. And it was really hard when we were touring as much as we were to figure out where things like relationships and going to grad school and just other things in life we’re gonna fit.

Pete: Going to college at all. Yeah, so when Gabe and I stopped playing, just to give you perspective, Gabe moved to Canada, got married, did grad school. You skipped your bachelors, right?

Gabriel: I skipped the MFA.

Pete: I went to college, got my first bachelors in two years, got a second bachelors in another year, and then I got a master’s degree. And like to do the second bachelor’s the master’s degree I had to move to New York. So Gabe was in Vancouver and I was in New York City and there was this whole thing where like after ‘Going Places’ there was a lot of interest in like us playing again. We had broken up for a couple years and we live like a continent apart, you know, like just impossible. I mean it’s not all that much easier now. But ‘Going Places’ in a way was literal. It’s a title lifted off a Leonard Michaels book, but both of us really needed to get moving with certain things in our lives.

Pete: That kind of touring doesn’t really exist anymore. Nobody really does it. We would just get in a van with our own PA and be on the road for months on end.

Cyclic Defrost: That’s what really interests me about your return – that the environment feels so different now. How do you reconcile that? I mean, understanding that you’re saying you’re not doing that same touring anymore.

Pete: Yeah, I mean, we can’t because we both have really serious careers now.

Gabriel: At the time I think we thought we had to do it this way and maybe that was true. We were rehearsing four nights a week, sometimes more, sometimes a day less, but we were rehearsing constantly. We were playing multiple shows a month when we were home or we were doing these, you know, five week, six week tours of Europe, North America. Plus we were doing regional gigs in the Northwest. And sometimes we were doing a West Coast on top of that. So it was like, what is this band if we’re not playing music every other day? If we’re not playing all the time, then that’s not the band. And I thought that was fair, you know. So in order to go live these other lives, like the rest of our lives, the band had to go. But at least we knew that we could end it on our terms. So the band broke up in 2008, but the record Going Places, I don’t think, came out till 2010. We had a list of things we wanted to accomplish, including a handful of last shows, a few records, a few commitments we had made to other people. We’re like, if we finish this, it’s on our terms, we can be proud of what we did and go away and do other things. Coming back had everything to do with feeling like we don’t have something to prove exactly. We’re proud of what we did. Going Places has had a life of its own since we broke up.

You’re not the first person to share that we had an impact on other folks. So we knew that we had left behind something of value. But we also liked playing music together. And then when we got together to play just for fun, it sounded like us and it was fun. And it was sort of like, well, that’s reason enough if something makes sense, if there’s an excuse that pays the bill is gonna be required to get us to rehearse and travel, then let’s do it. And since coming back, you know, I have mixed feelings about the kind of flying across the world to play one show at a festival versus the kind of working man driving around the country gigs. But it is more compatible with our lives. We can do this and keep our relationships, keep our work, keep our jobs, our careers. We don’t have to put our dog into a doggy daycare forever.

Pete: Yeah, agreed. Just for context when we started considering playing again that was ahead of the pandemic, we both found ourselves back in California. Gabe was in Santa Cruz and I was in Los Angeles and we wanted to basically do an online archive of our work, which we’re still not done with, but we have a lot of it up. Through that process we were meeting up pretty regularly, mostly in LA and we started playing a little bit and that’s sort of when we first were like ‘oh like we still sound like us’, we’re still able to make music this way. I think through the process of playing and rehearsing over the years we’ve gotten back into pretty good fighting shape. We’re like not quite where we left off, we’re not quite at that psychic level where things are really going off in a way that’s quite unpredictable, but I still think we’re playing pretty well together.

Gabriel: Less than you would think. I would say less than I expected.

Pete: Less than I would have expected aesthetically on its face. There are some things about how we’re doing it now that makes putting on a good show much easier. You know we’re flying halfway around the world, but we have much better sound and production and it is much more impacting sonically because it’s able to be much more dynamic It’s not just us with our rinky-dink PA or old mono club PAs’ or whatever. It’s serious. It sounds good, it sounds big.

Cyclic Defrost: Obviously all that muscle memory from all those years, all that playing has to have some benefit.

Gabriel: I would definitely describe it as muscle memory. Both of us kept playing, right, we kept playing as solo artists and collaborating with people and doing interesting things. But you know this feels like muscles that only get used when it’s Yellow Swans. And it’s eerie, I mean in a good way like it’s like when we’re on stage and we’re doing this you know, I remember some of the best shows that we played as a band and most of the last handful of shows we’ve played are up there. We’re playing, and take it or leave it, people can like us and like what we do or not, but from our perspective on stage I think we’re pretty satisfied. We’re also feeling interested and excited to do new things Which is one of the benefits of coming back more mature with other experiences, with different ears. I mean in some ways rehearsal wise in terms of being tight, maybe we’re a little behind ‘Going Place’, but we’ve also moved on. We’ve explored other sounds on our own, and we also have an interest in figuring out what else Yellow Swans can do as a band. And that by itself is really exciting.

Pete: Unfortunately, we’re not a project that can play the hits.

Cyclic Defrost: You do a lot of improv right? Most of its improvised.

Gabriel: Yeah. We create architectures for pieces. Sometimes they have actual elements that are performed, that could be performed in the same way, more or less over and over again. Hopefully you’ll get a sense of that when you hear it in Adelaide. But also all of that, similar to the tradition of free jazz, it’s just a launching point. You come out with something that is recognizable to us, at least as a starting point. There’s this John Coltrane record that is the last live recording at the Olatunji Center. It was put out by Impulse decades ago at this point, but it’s the last recording of him performing live before he died, and it’s two pieces. One of them is ‘My Favourite Things’, which is mind boggling right because it’s just the most saccharine song. But he found it somehow as a resource in some weird way for improvisation that he kept on returning to it even at that point in his life. And it starts off with just like the barest element of a semblance of that melody, and then it goes and it just explodes. And I think that’s, you know, roughly the model, we have a sense of what launches us into it and where we want to end up in some sense. Sometimes we have conscious decisions about elements that come in later in the improvisation, that redirect it. But you know, we’re not interested in repeatability, we’re interested in creating a platform for us to explore and to just go as far as we can with what we’re doing.

Pete: There’s an organizational logic to our set, but it’s not like, here’s a song, here’s a song, here’s a song. It’s sort of like, okay, we have these elements and they’re going to work in this way for this piece. We also have been getting asked to play a consistent amount of time. So, like, you know, doing something entirely improvisationally for like, almost exactly an hour is a little weird.

Gabriel: You’ll hear improvisers talk about what they’re doing, and they always say, improvisation doesn’t mean not knowing what you’re going to play necessarily. It really just means being spontaneous, so we’re making conscious decisions. Also, you know, we’re still breaking things and making clumsy choices and forgetting something’s on. I mean, we we’re still just banging away at our instruments, but for the most part, you know, we’re making conscious decisions, and that’s the nature of improvisation. For people who’ve done it for a long time, we always know what it is that is producing a particular sound, but we know that we have the capacity to alter it. And so then it becomes part of the process.

Pete: You know, Gabe’s bringing up something that I think is very relevant to the last show we just played, which was a couple weeks ago. Literally, we’re playing the set, and all these things were going haywire. There were weird things going on with some of my pedals. There were weird things going on with some of my tapes. Gabe had some problems, all this stuff was going wrong, but it still worked really well. So sometimes things being on the fritz actually helps the sound.

Cyclic Defrost: Or you’re getting somewhere where you may not have been able to get to otherwise through a conscious decision. It’s that happy accident stuff, right?

Gabriel: And having something to resist, or something to that’s resisting us, you know, that’s part of what I think produces the music we make. We’re not masters in control, even though we’re not necessarily out of control either. There are physical limitations of our instruments. There’s things about the processing what we’re doing. Almost everything is ending up on Pete’s reel to reel tape and it gets crowded in there. There’s limitations to what a guitar can do, or limitations to what the tape, or this modular synth can do, and those limitations give us something to respond to. And I think that’s interesting.

Pete: There’s a lot of different processing channels where we could just dump a bunch of different sounds on top of each other, where, like, there are venues for all these sounds from the tapes or synthesizers or guitar to interact, and it gets really, crowded, it gets really busy, strange things happen, and all these different pathways. A lot of times it’s like the guitar is struggling with, like, the synth sound, which is struggling with the tape sound. And that’s actually what you hear, this, like weird, spitting, sputtering musical thing that’s being processed in this stereo tape delay or whatever.

Cyclic Defrost: And meanwhile you guys, could be half fighting with your instruments as well.

Pete: That’s it entirely. The whole sound is basically just things breaking down.

Gabriel: I mean, if anything, I think what we’ve developed as muscle memory is a capacity to not be afraid of not being always in control – or not always knowing what’s happening and knowing how to stay calm within that, and make conscious choices that produce music we want to make. And trusting each other and trusting ourselves. I don’t want to say that we’re not good musicians. But the thing I always tell people is that I’m a very bad guitar player who plays guitar badly, really well – with enough years of practice.

Pete: At this point, I can’t even explain what I play. It’s sort of like I got this reel to reel tape deck. I got a mixer and I have this really tiny little bit of modular synth gear that doesn’t really that just is sort of for routing more than anything. It’s just basically a lot of like sound piled on top of itself, and a lot of live layering and like processing. So when I have somebody ask me what instruments I play, or what I do in the band, it’s like I don’t even know at this point.

Cyclic Defrost: I’m the onstage producer or something?

Pete: Yeah. I’m kind of doing, like a weird sort of vapour chaotic live dub to, like, whatever Gabe’s doing.

Cyclic Defrost: I was thinking you’re like a real angry Adrian Sherwood or something.

Pete: A very, very early influence on Yellow Swans is the first Mark Stewart and the Mafia album ‘Learning to Cope With Cowardice.’

Cyclic Defrost: I’m terrified of that album to put on, and then I put it on and I’m like, oh my god, this is amazing. I need to listen to it more.

Pete: There are sounds on that record where I’m just like, I do not understand how you could, like, make this terrible of a sound, sound so high fidelity.

Gabriel: I think that’s a very accurate description of the band, and also very accurate description of the sets that we’ve been playing the last two years. There’s an architecture, it’s called an architecture, but it is really a kind of pathway or something. And, you know, we use different, for example, different tape loops or different compositional elements to kind of create that pathway. I mean, when Pete says we’re expected to play for an hour, on some level, we could play for three hours. I mean we enjoy it. It’s still interesting to us. We don’t have to stop, but we want to bring people through an experience. And to do that, I think we make, we do make conscious decisions about the shape of the set. And right now we’re mostly thinking about the live set, though this is also a question for future albums as well. I mean, Pete, how would you describe the way that we’ve been composing?

Pete: We have a language that’s most often around density and sound qualities and things like that. We’re trying to engineer a certain amount of variation within our pieces. So we’ll have a piece that moves from, we have a plan to move from like point A to point B to point C, within like, 40 minutes. And the way that that looks maybe like something that’s more like blissed out, slowly deteriorating into something that’s more, you know, pointillistic, or vacant, and then, you know, eventually, like trying to get into something that’s just pure, like, harsh, harsh noise or something like that. So there’s a little bit of organizational logic to how we approach the pieces for the live set that I think work pretty well. And, you know, like I said, it’s not, it’s not totally random, like, there’s a lot of space, though, for us to kind of shape what we’re doing in those pieces. The way that we discuss it is around intensity, density, movement, how to get from point A to point B…

Gabriel: Sometimes emotional content, like what is the emotional content of the piece, where do we want to people to feel themselves going? Sometimes it’s moving towards feeling very bad.

Cyclic Defrost: (Laughs)

Gabriel: Sometimes its an aspirational or emotional uplift, but we never want to tell people what to do or how to feel, which would foreclose the possibility of people figuring out for themselves. Like for yourself you had your own epiphany with it that I’m happy to have been in service to provide but that was you, you had the thought, you had the feeling about it. We just did what we do. Even with the emotional content we’re trying really hard to keep it complicated, and not be didactic and telling people this is what the song is about. This is a sad song so feel sad.

Pete: Our music is intentionally a lot of things simultaneously. I think that’s something that gets swamped in today’s current discourse. A lot of people want ambient music, and they’ll be like ‘Yellow Swans is an ambient band, Going Places is an ambient album but then some people will hear it and be like ‘no this is really crazy and I hate it.’ Both of those takes are fair, but if they come and see us its not going to be one thing. It’s not just gonna be noise, its not just gonna be beautiful, its not just gonna be really terrible and pointilistic and scratchy, it’s going to be moving through a lot of spaces and doing a lot of different things.

Cyclic Defrost: That’s really interesting because I had a pre prepared question which is ‘Why do we need you now?’ We needed you back then but what makes you so important and needed now? And I think its that these days through the media or whatever we’re very much fixated on the one thing and there is no space for complexity. We’re not good at that and we need to be, because life is complexity.

Pete: What we are doing right now stays as complex as it was previously. But I think another thing we bring to the table, but hasn’t really come across when we’re playing these festivals with other acts is we’re people who grew up playing at hardcore shows and literally being in these situations where there’s this catharsis that happens collectively. It’s not about AV, it’s not about reproducing your record perfectly to be listened to as an audience, its about something that is happening live, its extremely intensive, its very visceral and the presence is something that is really central and important. There are a lot of people who don’t like what we do, but when we do what we’re doing well people understand that’s something that is happening very live and that its intentional. This intense cathartic experience that’s not rooted in exacting music, its really unhinged its chaotic and its really truly happening in the moment in front of you. And I think that not many people get that experience these days.

Cyclic Defrost: I was thinking about it in terms of religious experience or sufi music, where you have that collective ecstatic feeling as a result of the intensity. Because that’s what I got in 2005.

Gabriel: A very common occurrence at our shows is that someone will be standing or sitting with their eyes closed, experiencing it as a kind of wash, and there will be someone immediately next to them just shaking, headbanging, flipping out really, and both experiences are justified and appropriate. Both are a healthy way to approach what we’re offering. And I think they’re also in conflict right? There’s a tension there. And that is productive to me, that the same music can produce very different embodiments, very different feelings.

