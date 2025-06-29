Sonar Barcelona: 12th – 14th of June 2025

From June 12th to the 14th we had one of the key events in the electronic music scene every year: Sónar Barcelona. With a tension in the air leading up to the festival, it was a blast and we enjoyed performances from Four Tet, Skrillex, Todd Terry and Blawan, among others.

The wait was marked by an unexpected series of events. A couple of months back, the investment fund KKR acquired a company that owns some Spanish festivals such as Viña Rock, Monegros, Resurrection and Sónar, as well as brands like Boiler Room. With a call for action from activist groups, many artists cancelled their participation in the event, and we acknowledge Sónar’s open communication, fast response and ability to reorganize their line-up.

In spite of all of this, we had a memorable experience and wrote some highlights of it.

Alva Noto & Fennesz

The first of two special collaborations on this year’s edition took place during the homage to Ryuichi Sakamoto by Alva Noto and Fennesz, who have worked with the iconic Japanese artist that we lost in 2023.

The set was a collective trance devastating in beauty, with layers of drone coinciding with Fennesz’ hypnotic guitar to create a mournful resonance. The contrasting depth between their music materialized in the air and the ambiance in a packed Sónar Hall was cathartic and unforgettable. With the last moments of the visuals culminating in a profile of Sakamoto.

One of our most awaited shows this year was the presentation of ‘In Uno Spazio Immenso’ by Grand River and Abul Mogard, who are enjoying a great moment in their respective careers. We heard Aimée Portioli’s skillful modulations between acoustic and electronics in a past edition of Mutek, and enjoyed her recent work ‘Tuning the Wind’ for Umor Rex. Abul Mogard has his first release on his new record label Soft Echoes – which we’ll be covering very soon.

To play in a setting of these dimensions opens a Jacobs ladder of possibilities with the intensity of sound and acoustics, which the duo dexterously used to their benefit without sacrificing the divine contrasts between subtle electronics and colossal analog-digital constructions. They went many places, with the zenith being Grand River playing electric guitar with a bow whilst Abul Mogard delivered the most intense bass modulations that we heard in a while. You felt this one in your chest.

Commissioned by Sónar together with The Barbican London, ‘Concrète Waves’ took place in one of our favorite scenarios: Sónar Complex. The quadraphonic set was presented on opposing tables atop the stage, face to face. There was no need for flashy visuals and the work had fantastic practical lighting tricks giving it an underwater feel. With hints of the sea in field recordings and a beat that delayed in arriving at its splendor, it felt like atmospheric techno at times, with the analog power from Ciani’s modular synth and the infinite cinematographic possibilities from Actress’ musique concrete effects, it took us on a unique journey through sound and rhythm dissection. Standing ovation.

Blawan live and his b2b with Skrillex

First recognized for his beginnings in dubstep 15 years ago, Blawan is more than worth following to see the risks he has been taking in his music, and to see the payoff of that experimentation. You never know what experimental nook and cranny of the dancefloor he may bring up. His live set felt futuristic and from another planet. With a volume and intensity that crossed into noise, a collective hypnosis took hold, beckoning festival goers into the hall until it was at full capacity. From hard techno to syncopated breakbeats, and passing by atmospheric pads that submerged us into his deep textures. We also heard some reworked classics and a closing not far from psychedelia.

But we haven’t even mentioned the pièce de résistance which came Saturday night at SónarPub in the open air and a peak hour of the night segment of the festival, complete with the moon making an appearance behind the stage. A dual performance with Skrillex, who never stops surprising us with his back to back’s in the last few years. Solid techno and big energy with sharp breaks and two trajectories filled with bass. It was a celebration.

Four Tet

Friday we were faced with the dilemma of too many interesting proposals on the agenda. We intended to take the unknown path and discover acts that we weren’t familiar with, but in the end we just couldn’t stay away from the sure shot: Four Tet in Sónar Club. Kieran Hebden had his debut on the mainstage returning to his roots and paying homage to some of the highlights of his career. We heard things from his Fabric era and classics in the style of Spastik from Richie Hawtin, some hits from his pseudonym KH, mystifying breaks and UK garage. It was a very effervescent dancefloor to glide through it all. Four Tet has the formula – and don’t you forget it.

We were able to enjoy the Warp legends Plaid in full mode (Ed & Andy + Benet Walsh on guitar and Emma Catnip on visuals) as a new addition to the rearranged line up, and thanks to this we saw them blasting the Sónar Hall with their polished bass frequencies and dreamy melodies shining in such a big room. They played parts from their latest work Feorm Falorx and we loved how their song Maru started mixed with the previous track, how ‘Dancers’ rose up to so many levels, and how ‘Clocks’ works just great to close a memorable show.

During the night we saw Chilean DJ Paula Tape flaunt her stuff, consistent in her groove and filling SónarPub; we ended-up behind Modeselektor and their ravenous DJ set in Sónar Car; we got impressed by Hiroko Yamamura and her way to kick-off the night: filled with energy and taking us straight into the rave before midnight; enjoyed Daito Manabe’s glitch-and-drill AV debut in Sónar by Night; and we danced to Angel Molina who showed an experimental and drum & bass inclined vision of techno.

During the day we had the privilege to feel the dubs of Adrian Sherwood live, who is presenting his first new music in over a decade; we danced with everything we had to Honey Dijon; heard “I See You Baby” from Radio Slave and also had the incredible luck to encounter Todd Terry in a last minute powerful addition to the lineup, throwing it down in Sónar Village.

For the 13th year, Sónar+D was part of the experience too, this is a gathering that showcases cutting-edge advances in the fields of technology, music and creativity. We played with the Slovenian sustainable synths of HEX, checked the award-winning installation from Lukas Truniger that repurposes vintage hardware originally intended for cryptomining, and loved Xin Liu’s ‘A Book Of Mine’ feature in the Project Area: a work where her complete genome is printed out continuously during the exhibition.

Also as a part of Sónar +D we got an opportunity to directly confront many ethical paradoxes with an interactive social-thought experiment (playformance) coordinated by Danielle Braithwaite-Shirley, called WE CAN’T PRETEND ANYMORE. The audience was asked to voice dissenting and uncomfortable opinions on prejudice and discrimination as well as to vote with their bodies (the personal becoming political), oftentimes being forced to choose between 4 imperfect options. It was an eye-opening talk, a good idea to kick-off an event that’s intended to push forward.

This year more than 160,000 people congregated for Sónar between conferences, performances, dj-sets and many other forms of cultural expressions.

Article co-written with A. Sixta

Photographs by Leafhopper, Nerea Coll, Carlota Serarols, anendfor, Martini Ariel