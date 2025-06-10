People Like Us – Copia (Discrepant)

The music of People Like Us is a marvellous smorgasbord of disparate elements that have been painstakingly gathered from multiple sound sources and reassembled to create something new, something the original authors never intended. It’s an experimental take on nostalgia, the exotica of the reused and recontextualised, cultural detritus given new life and purpose. It’s the work of British artist Vicki Bennet, an audio visual collagist, who since 1991 has delighted in composing truly unique amalgamations of sound and vision in her own woozy at times quite hysterical style.

Her music has a unique almost fairy tale quality, where the listener feels like they are being willingly led into a whole other world, where the rules of our own no longer apply and sounds are no longer tethered to meaning. To some extent sampling has already done this, but Bennet grabs bigger chunks without any attempt to cloak their origin and layers her compositions offering a really fascinating freewheeling approach that feels just a little bit out of control at most times.

You would think that this would all be about trainspotting, picking out the bits from Pinocchio or Wandering Star (Lee Marvin’s tune from Paint Your Wagon) and considering how they’ve been recontextualised – but there’s much more going on. The samples play very specific structural roles, though there’s also an abundance of humour in the way their used, and there are so many sounds that are on the tip of your ears, memory and tongue. Pretty quickly that part of the brain quietens itself and you just start to enjoy the madness.

Bennet has always engaged in collaborations, such as working with the likes of Wobbly and Matmos back in 2002, on the live Wide Open Spaces album (originally released via Tigerbeat6 in 2003 and more recently reissued via Discrepant in 2018). Both of these artists appear here, or at least one half of Matmos MC Schmidt does. Copia is really interesting in that it merges Bennett’s collages with music and lyrics from multiples collaborators including Ergo Phizmiz, Hearty White, Gwilly Edmondez, Lottie Bowater, Buttress O’Kneel, Douglas Benford, Irene Moon, Jon Leidecker (Wobbly), and Matt Warwick. What this does is offer Bennet more control, where she can really take some compositional ownership over proceedings – which is kind’ve hilarious because Copia feels just as out of control as everything Bennet has ever done. I’m particularly struck by Hymn To Collage, which has instructions coming with almost each word gathered from another sound source before coming together in a finale where each word is sung (creepy chant like) with one voice. Prior to knowing about the presence of others I was absolutely flummoxed at how she had possibly achieved this.

What’s quite fascinating is that it’s quite challenging to determine what sounds are coming from her collaborators and what she’s gathered herself. It feels like a unified whole, though these collaborations have given Bennet more of a chance to really zero down to what she wants to achieve – no longer needing to be beholden to the excerpts of sounds she gathers. In this sense it feels like the battle between necessity and intention is finally being won, and hilariously the results are as off kilter weird, beautiful and feverish as ever. So perhaps there never was a battle and she was always firmly in control. And by control I mean its as odd and feverish as ever, because make no mistake this is seriously weird music.