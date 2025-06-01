Mark Pritchard Interview: Tall Tales a sonic playground

Mark Pritchard is a shape-shifting figure in electronic music whose career spans over three decades and consistently pushes against the boundaries of genre. Emerging from the UK’s early ’90s underground, he initially gained acclaim through landmark projects like the ambient classic Global Communication (with Tom Middleton), the electro-funk-infused Jedi Knights, and the darker, techno-rooted Reload. Never one to stand still, he has explored breakbeat and future soul as part of Africa Hitech alongside Steve Spacek, fusing UK bass with Afro-futurist rhythms.

Known for releasing under a constellation of aliases, Pritchard moves fluidly across ambient, jungle, dub, and experimental electronica. What unites his work is a meticulous attention to sonic texture — and a restless desire to unearth new emotional and technical terrain.

When Cyclic caught up with Pritchard, he’d just finished a long night working on new tracks. Speaking from an undisclosed UK location, cereal bowl in hand, he reflected on how Beautiful People — the standout single from his 2016 album Under the Sun became the doorway into his most significant creative collaboration to date: an album-length project with Radiohead’s front man, Thom Yorke.

“I sent him three or four tracks around that time. He tried ideas on a couple of them,” Pritchard recalls. “But when he sent back vocals on Beautiful People, I just knew — it worked. There was something there straight away.”

That spark of synergy became the seed for Tall Tales. Initially, Pritchard had little ambition beyond a few tracks. But once he began sending Yorke a broader range of demos some fully arranged, others skeletal — the collaboration took on a life of its own.

“There were 20 or 30 ideas, and Thom responded with two or three strong demos a day for a week,” says Pritchard. “Some of the demos were just a beat, a bassline, and maybe a sound or two, deliberately unfinished, to give him room.”

Their shared workflow blurred traditional lines between producer and vocalist. Yorke didn’t just sing, he added chords, removed layers, reprocessed drum sounds, and stitched in modular synth parts. His voice became a sound source as malleable as Pritchard’s hardware. Often, lyrics were abstract placeholders — vowel sounds, invented syllables, fragments searching for emotional weight.

“Sometimes Thom would send back vocals where he hadn’t finished the words — just presented sounds and vowels, like finding the right mouth-shape for the emotion,” Pritchard says. “It reminded me of early Michael Jackson demos, where he’s singing gibberish just to map the energy. It’s weird, but beautiful.”

Both artists are habitual tinkerers, and Tall Tales is steeped in their love of synths and sound manipulation. For Pritchard, gear is not just a tool, it’s a character in the process.

“I often limit myself to just one weird, cheap, or broken synth. The constraints push you into surprising places,” he says. “That’s especially important when you’ve been doing this for a long time. You have to find ways to fight your own habits.”

Yorke, it turns out, is equally drawn to this kind of manipulation, not just with hardware, but with his voice. The sessions saw him transforming his vocals into something elastic and unstable, chopped and modulated, layered through vintage hardware like the Eventide Harmoniser and Leslie cabinets.

Pritchard found it liberating.

“He needs a break from constantly writing songs,” Pritchard reflects. “I think he really enjoyed just messing around with synths and effects.”

For Pritchard, the collaboration pushed him out of his comfort zone. He’s no stranger to vocal albums — but Tall Tales asked something new: restraint, song structure, balance.

“There are a lot of vocals on this record. Some are quite structured, more than I’m used to. I tend to lean toward the underground, weird, abstract stuff. Thom encouraged me to keep what worked and resist overprocessing.”

One example is The Spirit, a more traditional track that Pritchard initially battled against.

“I was tempted to add drums, but it would’ve made it too conventional. The vocal carried so much emotion — it didn’t need anything else. That was a new kind of decision-making for me.”

While Tall Tales is sonically rich, it’s also a visual work. Australian artist Jonathan Zawada was brought in early to create accompanying films. Rather than producing narrative-driven music videos, Zawada crafted impressionistic visual loops meant to coexist with the music.

“We didn’t want the visuals to hijack the music. No heavy narrative. Just something that breathes alongside it,” Pritchard says. “And Jonathan just gets it — he always strikes the right balance.”

Zawada’s role has also extended into another surreal chapter of the project: a global scavenger hunt involving 200 handmade coins. Some hidden in cities around the world while others were slipped into record sleeves each coin features handmade motifs from the films.

“It was a lot of work, and it made no sense commercially,” Pritchard says with a smile. “Which is exactly why we did it.”

While the album has drawn a mix of reactions from praise, confusion, even outright rejection, Pritchard remains unfazed. For him, Tall Tales was never about catering to expectations.

“It’s not a collection of singles. It’s a whole album, like albums used to be. Each track connects to the next. If you pull one out of context, you miss something.”

He’s wary of assigning a “meaning” to the work, echoing filmmaker David Lynch’s advice: don’t over explain.

“If you explain too much, you kill it. People need to figure out what it means for them. That’s the fun part.”

There’s no second album in the works, at least not yet. Pritchard is still processing the intense four-year journey that Tall Tales became.

“I’ll probably go lie on a beach for two weeks,” he laughs. “Then I’ll maybe start again.”

Tall Tales is out now via Warp/Inertia. You can find it here.