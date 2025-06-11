Listen to the unique gamelan music Will Guthrie’s Ensemble Nist-Nah

Spilla is the second album from Nantes-based Ensemble Nist-Nah, 48 minutes of music for Gamelan, drum kits, wood and metal percussion instruments, and plucked strings. It was founded by the Australian drummer/percussionist Will Guthrie in 2019 expanding on the explorations of his 2020 solo album Nist-Nah. Enlisting an ensemble of eight or nine core members with occasional guests they released Elders in 2022 which highlighted their unique take on Gamelan music. Two years in the making, Spilla takes it a few steps further as you can hear on this piece ‘Bleed’, which really pushes the potential of what gamelan music can be.

We’ve been big fans of Guthrie’s music over the years, you can check out a Cyclic Selects he did for us in 2021 here, and a review of his 2017 solo album People Pleaser here and 2021’s People Pleaser II here.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The two sides of this record document two different iterations of the group, and the members’ compositional input has increased: each side contains one piece by a member other than Guthrie. It has become clearer than ever that Ensemble Nist-Nah is not an attempt at a European Gamelan ensemble but rather a hybrid percussion ensemble that uses instruments from a Javanese Gamelan alongside other percussion to perform original music informed by a variety of South East Asian music but also by everything from free jazz to contemporary hip-hop: while Nist-Nah and Elders both featured traditional Javanese pieces, on Spilla the only tune not generated by a member of the group is by Guthrie’s long-time musical hero and occasional collaborator Roscoe Mitchell.”

Spilla will be released via Black Truffle on the 30th of June 2025. You can find it here.

ENSEMBLE NIST-NAH LIVE :

12.06.25 – NN invite Rie Nakajima, Musée D’Art, Nantes, FR

…

18.06.25 – Gnration, Braga, PT

19.06.25 – Workshop, Waking Life Festival, Crato, PT

20.06.25 – Waking Life Festival, Crato, PT

21.06.25 – Aldeia do Xisto of Fajao, PT

22.06.25 – ZBD / Igreja de Santa Catarina, Lisbon, PT

23.06.25 – Sonoscopia, Porto, PT

24.06.25 – Bastringue, Bayonne, FR

25.06.25 – Chez Prune, Sainte-Foy-la-Grand, FR

26.06.25 – Saxifraga / La Bêta, Angoulême, FR

27.06.25 – Festival Bruisme, Poitiers, FR

17.11.25 – Bristol, UK

18.11.25 – Canterbury, UK

19.11.25 – London, UK

20.11.25 – London, UK

21.11.25 – Machester, UK

22.11.25 – Sunderland, UK

23.11.25 – Sheffield, UK