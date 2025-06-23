Herbert and Momoko – Clay (Strut Records)

For me, a lot of the time, music is all about a feeling and how it makes you feel. And what it conjures up from this. Whether it’s an emotion, a memory, a scenario or a visual landscape, music allows for access points everywhere. And Clay has done all of that during the listening adventures I have had with it.

I was first introduced to Matthew Herbert back in 2001 with his ultra smooth, and left of centre take on Deep House, Bodily Functions. I have been lucky enough to see him three times and in three different incarnations; His Bodily Functions band with Dani Siciliano at the Prince of Wales in Melbourne. A DJ Set at the famed Honky Tonks club, playing stuff (And Recoding Stuff – Like Apples Crunching) from his Plat du Jour album. And a blistering live set of Matthew Herbert Big Band at Hamer Hall. So, with every Herbert and Matthew Herbert release, I’m always curious, intrigued and a little attracted. And this one was no different. And I knew nothing about drummer/vocalist Momoko.

So, as I write this album review, let me take you on my lucid Journey that I experienced throughout this listening experience. At first, I thought it might have been a modern-day Bodily Functions or Around the House. And maybe I was kind of hoping for that. I realise now that fortunately, it’s not. Although it is elegantly subtle, and beautiful. It is also an individualistic album with a unique excursion into down-tempo bliss.

The first song “Clear water” made me inadvertently close my eyes. And a warm comforting feeling of loneliness and Isolation came over me, as it guided me to a place where solitude is bliss and melancholia is reassuring. Minimal keyboard passages appear beautifully muffled by a wet towel, as a rim shot rings out over Momoko’s sensually layered vocals. “Need to Run” has a smooth drum beat that caresses into a chorus of languishing beauty. Momoko’s harmonious oohs, and sweet vocals bring a kind of euphoria to my presence.

Precious visions constantly appear to me throughout the listen. Providing me with joyous analogies that provide feelings of hope and serenity. There are lots of intimate vocal overdubs and vocal loops within the album. Unconventional sampling and loops are cornerstones to lots of previous Matthew Herbert releases. Clay is no different, though it puts a new spin on this theme. New sampling techniques and expansive arrangements are constantly awash on this album, beautifully woven together with Momoko’s drums and percussive loops. “Mowing” has that familiar lurching Herbert percussive loop. Which transports me back to the Prince of Wales for the Bodily Functions tour in 2002. Bliss! The layered sounds on this track cross fade from ear to ear. Allowing my hearing to console this languid unease.

The most heartfelt track in this album is funnily enough, “Heart”. It’s just a downright beautiful tearjerker. With vocal silhouettes by both Momoko and Matthew Herbert himself, the emotional stranglehold that this track put upon me was overwhelming. With words so simple and pure, they reassure my crying ears.

Clay is definitely an ideal winters Sunday morning album. The yearning that comes from the bleakness of the weather allows this album to sooth the soul – again, resonating hope. The single “Babystar” is in essence a true healing song that permeates lush vocals and a simple, but quaint melody. It’s hard not to move your body delicately to its charming groove.

Herbert places delicate piano parts throughout this album that sneak up on you like Vikingur Olafsson peering through a stained-glass window. And for me, Matthew Herbert is at his best with his stunning piano playing like the mid-section of ‘Suddenly’ from Bodily Functions.

Clay ends with “Circle” a haunting acoustic guitar ballad. That sounds like piano strings have been strung to the guitar, creating an uneasy feeling that the guitar might be out of tune – yet it isn’t. A very clever effect indeed. The song is also blended with broken drumbeats and off kilter keyboard flourishes, layered with Momoko’s indisputable emotive vocals.

Clay is an album that is beautiful, haunting and hopeful. Momoko’s vocals are by far the most incredibly executed vocals I’ve heard from an artist in a long time. Her vocal pitch, tone and harmonies allow her to effortlessly display her dazzling range. Herbert’s return to song based electronic balladry after the conceptual experimentation of 2023’s weirdo epic The Horse is more than welcome, demonstrating his continued desire to change things up. These highly emotional and quite accessible tunes are brimming with some trademark Herbert flourishes, but it’s the subtle and sly way Momoko’s percussion is integrated alongside her gorgeous vocals that’s so impressive here.

This album has so many unique highlights. And it warms my heart to know that Matthew Herbert was a part of this. And as an unknown to Momoko, she is now a part of my new musical horizons. This is an album where you feel Herbert and Momoko have been at work perfecting for years.