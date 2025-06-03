Francis Bebey – Trésor Magnétique (Africa Seven)

Cameroonian artist Francis Bebey was a pioneering musician who successfully merged traditional instrumentation with electric bass, synth and more western approaches to sound, in a highly idiosyncratic way. There was and will never be anyone else like him.

Releasing his first album in 1969, he would go on to release 20 albums that often possessed a mischievous humour that skewed or critiqued societal norms in English, French or Duala. In 2011 Born Bad released an incredible compilation of his work, African Electronic Music 1975 – 1982, and followed up with an even better second volume in 2014, Psychedelic Sanza 1982 – 1984. These releases really pushed Bebey’s music back into the public consciousness and demonstrated how far ahead of his time his music was.

Trésor Magnétique picks up where the Born Bad’s left off, with much of the music previously unreleased or pretty obscure – at least to these ears. It offers an additional dimension to Bebey, where the previous compilations were quite focussed, Trésor Magnétique demonstrates the breadth of his approach. You can imagine him caught up in the clash of cultures in Paris (where he later settled) feeding his artistic muse.

There’s a great rendition of his song ‘Agatha’, that I’d only ever heard Rachid Taha cover previously (on his incredible Diwan 2 album), though there’s also heartfelt almost new agesque instumentals that really demonstrate his unique fusion approach, and an extended version of his incredible ‘Forest Nativity’ tune – with pygmy flute, mbira and earnest wailing under which he narrates a birth in the jungle. ‘Where Are you? I love You’ is Parison funk via thumb piano that really highlights the genius of his arrangements, with Bebey getting a little playful with English and crooning “I saw you yesterday I saw you yesterweek, Where Are You? I love you,” as the sansa gets increasingly atonal and synthetic horns are introduced into the mix. It’s an incredible fusion of sound, that comes across as low key Laswell/Hancock production from an alternate universe.

Bebey’s strength is his uniqueness. He took the western instruments on as tools and melded them into a truly unique modern African music. Some of it feels really melded to a time and place, like Paris in the 80’s, though Bebey also spent some time in the US and Ghana. Over a weird kind of electronic funk we hear ‘La condition masculine’ in English for the first time, which while quite dated in terms of its sexual mores, does possess quite a lot of humour. Much of his music is guitar driven, and relatively sparse, with sansa (thumb piano) and pygmy flute alongside synth, electric bass and drum machine.

Also a renowned author and sculptor, his ability to merge all of the disparate influences in his life is unparalleled. Trésor Magnétique offers some seven previously unreleased tunes, some of which are different mixes of tunes that have appeared elsewhere – many of them have drum machine, or were previously sung in a different language. With many of Bebey’s albums now fetching a pretty hefty price tag, Trésor Magnétique is an incredible glimpse of one of the more unique and fascinating artists that Africa has ever produced.

