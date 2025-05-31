Wolfgang Voigt (GAS) “I live and die with my art.”

Wolfgang Voigt is a German artist, producer, label co owner (Kompakt) and visual artist from Cologne, known for his work in a ridiculous number of electronic styles requiring numerous aliases such as All, Auftrieb, Brom, C.K. Decker, Centrifugal Force, Crocker, Dextro NRG, Dieter Gorny, Digital, Dom, Doppel, Filter, Freiland, Fuchsbau, Gelb, Grungerman, Kafkatrax, Love Inc., M:I:5, Mike Ink, RX7, and Split Inc. to name a few.

Perhaps his most enduring work is under the moniker GAS, a deep lush foreboding work of unsettling ambience and throbbing hypnotic percussion. Inspired by the forest of Königsforst, since 1997 his use of highly condensed classical sound sources, abstract natural sounds and elements of strings and brass alongside iconic imagery (minimal digitally edited photographs of the forest), have created highly idiosyncratic immersive new sonic worlds. GAS is a fantastical blurring of the boundaries between ambience, sound art, Romanticism and folkloric fairy tales, an audio visual fever dream that continues to captivate. Ahead of an imminent Australian visit, and between visual art exhibitions Voigt took some time to answer our email questions as we attempted to sink further into the intoxicating world of GAS.

Wolfgang Voigt: When I started producing GAS, I didn’t think about anything like timelessness. I was in the moment, and that was all that mattered. I’m running over the decades, but something like timelessness has actually occurred. In the good sense, it has become decoupled from time, so that chronological classification no longer plays a role

Cyclic Defrost: What I love so much about GAS is how it feels like its own self contained world, from the classical washes of ambience under hypnotic bass-lines that sound like they’re coming from the next room, to the manipulated forest coloured cover art. Are you consciously trying to create a new world or is Gas more instinctual?

Wolfgang Voigt: I’ve always tried to create a new world. Whether I succeed, however, always depends on the eye and ear of the observer. One of the strongest driving forces in all my artistic work has always been escapism.I am in my own world, but I share it with the rest of the world.

Wolfgang Voigt: Of course, the eye always listens. As an interdisciplinary artist between musical and visual art, the visual side of music always plays a major role in my work. For me, a record cover is always a 30x30cm picture.

Cyclic Defrost: I also feel like the repetition and space in your music provides an opportunity for the listener to transmit their own meaning/emotion onto the music. Whilst you’ve often spoken about its inspiration in the forest of Königsforst I’m wondering is there also an intent to leave space for others to create their own meaning?

Wolfgang Voigt: GAS has always been an audiovisual synthesis of music and images. The hypnotic intensity of the music combined with the highly condensed forest images has always produced a very complex, intense, and sensual effect on audiences.As an artist, I’m naturally happy when the meaning of my work is understood. But it’s even more amazing when my work triggers people’s own imaginations. People often come up to me after the concert and describe their personal fantasies and emotions. That’s the greatest compliment for my work.

Wolfgang Voigt: Yes, of course, every now and then you have to take a step back to clear your head. Besides, I’m working on quite a few projects and am increasingly working on my visual art. Also with GAS. The artworks “Forest Loops” belonging to the GAS project are increasingly being shown in art museums and galleries. I follow the energy and path of art. And GAS will always be a part of that.

Cyclic Defrost: Given its hypnotic and repetitious approach I was wondering if you think much about ritual, music designed for hypnotism and some kind of spiritual connection.

Wolfgang Voigt: My artistic work has a lot to do with hypnotic, intoxicating, psychedelic experiences. Spiritual, esoteric considerations, however, have nothing to do with my artistic approach.

Cyclic Defrost: Your last GAS album was 2021’s Der Lange Marsch, which many speculated was intended to be your final album as it seemed to reference many of your previous albums. Do you think at all about legacy? And do you feel like you have anything left to say with GAS? What impact does age have on how you approach GAS or your work in general? I imagine Wolfgang in 1996 might be a little different than Wolfgang 2025.

Wolfgang Voigt: It’s true that “The Long March” revisits and references all previous albums. A non-stop journey on the straight bass drum through the stations. When and whether I still have something to say with GAS or again is, in a sense, decided by the art. You can not plan GAS. But with GAS, I also experience the feeling that what has already been said has timeless validity. I don’t think about my legacy. Of course, you change in 30 years. But age doesn’t play a big role for me. I live and die with my art.

Wolfgang Voigt: Precisely because GAS is a very delicate and intimate listening experience, one must also do justice to it on stage. My GAS live sets are not about musical virtuousness or improvisation. It is more like an audio-visual artistic statement. The main attraction on stage is not me, but a large screen with a hypnotically animated, psychedelic forest in which I disappear. The stage setup is very minimalistic and reduced, a bit like Kraftwerk. Less is more.

Cyclic Defrost: One of our writers wrote about your show in Barcelona in February this year, I enjoyed his description of your music, suggesting “These sounds convey a liminal place, hence the tension in perpetuity.” Does the notion of tension in perpetuity resonate with you at all?

Wolfgang Voigt: I am always under tension…

GAS will be performing at Unsound Adelaide Fri 11th – Sat 12th of July 2025. Find program and details here. You can find Gas here.