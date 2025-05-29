Listen to Erik Griswold’s new prepared piano and synth music

Erik Griswold is a composer and pianist originally from San Diego, and now residing in Brisbane. He has collaborated with the likes of Steven Schick, Margaret Leng Tan, Lisa Moore, Ensemble Offspring, Decibel Ensemble , Zephyr String Quartet, Anthony Pateras the Australian Art Orchestra , and many others. His music can be heard on Cold Blue, Immediata, Room40, Innova, Sonoluminus, Mode Records, Tall Poppies, Move, and Clocked Out. He performs as a soloist and in Clocked Out , an experimental music interarts & intercultural collaborations company he runs with percussionist Vanessa Tomlinson and has released a series of increasingly forward thinking solo works in recent times on Room40. You can check out a Cyclic Selects he did for us in 2018 here

His most recent work for Room40 is Next Level Avoidance which sees him return to prepared piano, though also integrating synth with a sparse evocative approach, highlighting the timbre of his instruments.

This is what Erik has to say about it:

“Under the house again, just me and my very old piano. Have we got anything more to say to each other? Will some new toys spice things up a bit? The creative process seems to swing like a (Foucoult’s?) pendulum, always returning to the same spot again and again, eventually. When I last made short form prepared piano pieces in 2015 (Pain Avoidance Machine) I was “feeling stifled by the negativity of the Australian political discourse, the narcissistic excess of social media, and facing a long summer of migraine-inducing heat.” If only I had known how far we had to go.

To the sounds of my 1885 Lipp and Sohn, prepared with brass bolts, strips of paper and rubber, I’ve added an analogue synthesizer, extending the exploration into the electronic. The tactile quality of both instruments is central to my approach, with small inconsistencies of sound, attack, decay, filtering all foregrounded. It’s a very intimate setting with just two C414 microphones at close distance to capture the granular details of sonic materials. The addition of “frames,” “windows,” and “sonic mirrors” produce a ritualistic aura hovering above and around the music.”

Next Level Avoidance will be released on the 9th of August via Room40. You can find it here.