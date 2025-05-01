Alan Lamb: Singing In And With The Air

Alan Lamb passed away on the 19th of April, 2025, at the age of 81. He is one of Australia’s most important sound artists, and was a key member of the Perth, Fremantle and Dwellingup artists communities in Western Australia. He is considered one of the founders of ‘dark ambient’ music and has been written about in key texts on Australian new music by Jon Jenkins, Linda Kouvaras, Rainer Linz, and others. His work is recognised internationally and featured in four films – Burke and Wills (1985), The Boys (2002), Little Fish (2005) and Wolf Creek (2005).

Born in Scotland in 1944, his family emigrated to Australia in 1950. Alan graduated from medicine at the University of Western Australia (UWA) in 1968, and completed a PhD in neurophysiology at the University of Edinburgh in 1975. He returned to Australia permanently to undertake a Senior Research Fellowship in Neurophysiology back at UWA. He maintained his interest in biomedical research throughout his life, and was a practicing medical GP. His interest in the human brain led him on many interesting journeys, theories, discussions and analysis, and was the foundation for his unique understanding of sound and music.

Alan spent time listening to the sounds of wires connected across power and telephone poles which led to wire installations of his own construction. He recorded these ‘Faraway Wind Organs’ as he’d call them, the first being a collaboration with Sarah Hopkins on a CD entitled ‘Sky Song’ (Vox Australis, 1989). His music reached a wider audience when it was released on Darrin Verhagen’s Melbourne based Dorobo label on CDs entitled ‘Archival Recordings: Primal Image/Beauty’ (1995) and ‘Night Passage’ (1998), the latter recently re-mastered on the Room40 label (2024). A double album featuring Alan and other artists engaging with wires constructed on curator Sarah Last and artist Dave Burraston’s farm as part of ‘The Wired Lab’ project, entitled ‘Wired Open Day 2009’ (Taiga Records) was released in 2012, and his recordings have appeared on compilations and remixed by artists such as Lustmord and Ryoji Ikeda.

Alan was not alone in his interest in the sounds of wires. US composers Ellen Fullman’s ‘ The Long String Instrument ’ (from 1980) and Alvin Lucier’s ‘ Music on a Long Thin Wire ’, (1979), as well as fellow Australian’s John Rose and Hollis Taylor’s ‘ Great Fences of Australia ’ project (1983 – 2021) are other examples from around the same period. Alan’s music makes part of what Ros Bandt calls ‘Australasian aeolian sound practices’, where artists interpret, tame or represent the wind for acoustic purposes. There is something unique about how Alan worked with the wires. Without interference, he listened to them sound in the wind via his custom made pick-ups.

Alan loved collaboration – working with music organisations, curators, dancers, video artists, electronic artists and improvising musicians; including Joan Brassil, Dave Burraston, Hannah Clemen, Decibel, Julian Knowles, Rosalind Hall, Sarah Hopkins, Sarah Last, Tos Mahoney, Kaffe Mathews, Beth Shelton, Lindsay Vickery and many others. He was deeply involved with the live music community, and his ‘Great Bow’ , a nylon string set end to end to a bamboo handle threaded through a ‘pop up’ wire installation, enabled him to do gigs at shows alongside other acts. Super Luminum, a duo of myself on bass and Lisa Mackinney on guitar and organ and myself on bass, made recordings with Alan performing the Great Bow in 2012. I remember his enthusiastic and animated performance style during these sessions at the Dwellingup Arts Lab, a gallery he co-founded by Alan and Monique Tippett in 2006.

He often used song as a descriptor for the wires, describing them as ‘choir like’, ‘singing in the wind’, and part of a ‘singing process’. He believed the emotional responses elicited by wire music was linked to their song-like quality, a connection he explored in his very first recorded work, featuring Sarah Hopkin’s voice . This song-like quality was at the core of his Music of Infinity concept – music that would go on and on, never repeating, always new – song-like without the limits of human breath. The Infinity Machine (also known as the Infinite Music Machine) was a tabletop device designed to create this music of infinity. It featured shorter, thinner wires that are electrified and respond to changes in air, and interactions magnets and is then amplified.The concept was an idea conceived in the 1970s, which he saw as an acoustic expression of chaos theory laws. It began as a single wire across a room, using the base of a drawer as frame. Magnets would change the tensions and thus the pitch created by the wires, which went through amplified piezo electric bridges. He made one with Melbourne sound artist Rosalind Hall at the Arts Lab in 2008, which featured in Melbourne’s Liquid Architecture Festival the following year, and made several others with Dave Burraston at the Wired Lab. He would invite listeners to breathe on the wires, changing their temperature and thus their pitch, a reaction he had observed in the wires’ response to the weather. These machines are a true meeting of the wire music and his love of song like sounds – they bought the voice and wires together.



Alan was a regular at Tura new music’s monthly Club Zho at the Hellenic Club in Perth – a monthly new music night where contemporary sound practitioners from all styles and ages would congregate and enjoy experimental music; I think that is where I first met him in the late 1990s. In 2010 I commissioned Alan to create a work for the new music ensemble I direct Decibel. His response was ‘I’m not a musician – but I’ll build you an instrument to play’. Our Infinity Machine was a magical, polyphonic, wandering, swirling, sometimes screechingly temperamental object held together with screws and tape. It had tuning keys at one end enabling tension adjustment of the four wires. Powered by a 12V deep cycle car battery, our Infinity Machine was notoriously unreliable and the magnets verged on being uncontrollable. It sounded eerie, dramatic and beautiful.

Decibel member Stuart James spent several sessions with Alan to understand how to operate this machine before its the premiere performance with mezzo soprano Caitlin Cassidy. Alan was fascinated with the changes induced by the trained operatic voice, the ways it would modulate pitches from the machine. He came to several rehearsals to explore the potential of this combination, talking about how he wanted the machine to take the pitches of the singer and send them “all over the place.” The result was an improvised work Alan entitled ‘Musicians Coping with Infinity’ at Decibel’s ‘Voice From the Dark Space’ program at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art in March 2011. We invited the audience to come close around the machine in the large reverberant space of the main gallery. The ways the machine responded to the voice was extraordinary, setting in motion complex sonic gestures that would continue to evolve after the voice ceased, coaxed further by the magnets. Stuart also performed a studio recording of The Infinity Machine that featured on the Decibel album Stasis Ecstatic , (Heartless Robot, 2015).



Like his larger scale wire installations, The Infinity Machine creates sounds that Lindsay Vickery notes have ‘predictably drawn comparison with the Australian landscape itself’, explaining the engagement of wire music in soundtracks of films set in the Australian outback. This ghostly, dark, mysterious sound world Alan finds, captures and attends to could describe something of the unsettled feeling we experience on country in Australia, emphasised by its song-like. It captures me in Ross Gibson’s idea that “whatever colonialism was and is, it has made this place unsettled and unsettling.” If that that unsettled feeling was a sound, Alan may well have found it.

Alan Lamb’s contributions deserve more in-depth investigation and documentation. His artistic impact was unique, his insights wonderous and fantastical, his practice at once scientific and speculative. He knew how to listen, and he shares that ability with us all in the wires, infinity machines and recordings we can continue to enjoy today.

Cat Hope, April 2025.

Acknowledgement: Thank you Karl Ockelford for your editorial assistance.

