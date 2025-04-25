Watch Yearns nautical mirages from their forthcoming album

Yearns are Brisbane artists Andrew Foley and Joel Saunders. You might know Foley via his laptop synth and processing work in An Heriloom, Grids/Units/Planes, and Saunders via his circuit-bent Casio SK keyboards and tape loops in Spirit Bunny or A Country Practice. Together as Yearns they’ve released a couple of EP’s of quite gentle sonic explorations, melding their circuit-bent Casio keyboards and modular software and tape loop worlds, on False Peak Records. Outside of Yearns they have also separately appeared on releases via Room40 and hellosquare Records, collaborating with artists including Erik Griswold (Clocked Out), Andrew Tuttle and Shoeb Ahmad.

The duo’s latest release is Fata Morgana, which continues their highly immerive exploratory work, this time working remotely, sharing files and mixes back and forth to the point of abstraction. A Fata Morgana is defined a complex optical illusion or mirage where objects, often distant, appear distorted and elongated, especially over water – which feels like a particularly fitting metaphor for their creative process.

This is what Foley has to say about it:

“There would be layers of degradation and hiss in the recordings arising from the cheap, modified Casio keyboards and tape walkmans Joel used. These hazy outlines took shape with melodies like shimmering fish, and basslines as murky ocean creatures.”

Fata Morgana will be released via A Guide To Saints on the 11th of July 25. You can find it here.