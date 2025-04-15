Tangerine Dream @ Paral·lel 62 (BCN) 2nd of April 2025

Last week we were lucky to catch Tangerine Dream closing the Spanish leg of their new tour.

With their current formation Tangerine Dream stands as a fine-tuned live band, and they’ve been back to the road since the end of the pandemic, taking their ‘From Virgin To Quantum Years’ set all over Europe and the US between 2022 and 2023 in one of the largest tours of their career, and starting 2025 with a new show called ‘Continuum’ that’s bringing them back to Australia in June.

Always prolific when it comes to their legacy, in recent years we had highlights like ‘Zeitraffer’, the first exhibition about Tangerine Dream at the Barbican Center, and ‘Itinerary: The Concert Memorabilia 1970-2014’, a massive compilation of over 1000 images of their history, by author Brad Duke. There’s also a lot of work in keeping the musical archives alive, with a new box set coming out this month in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their legendary album Phaedra, first one featuring their distinctive sequencer-driven sound. There are some special concerts planned for Phaedra’s 50 as well.

What we felt in their first show in Barcelona in 7 years was a sonic voyage, and this explained the premonitory and remarkable visuals of a vivid sea, and a vessel docking or ready to depart right before the band entered the stage. Their presentation began after the charismatic Thorsten Quaeschning explained that they’ll be jamming on G minor instead of E due to some acoustic curiosities of the venue, doing a little demonstration to prove the results. Every detail in the experience was taken care of, and for over 2 hours we had a ride with nods to their past and revisiting their most recent years, with noteworthy results during songs from their 2022 work ‘Raum’.

There was room for absolute classics like bits of Phaedra at the beginning, and also for soundtrack gems from different decades, including a beautiful musical dialogue between Hoshiko Yamane’s violin and Paul Frick’s synths during their GTA’s acclaimed score. These layering of sounds were remarkable considering the impressive setup that the band performs with in full synchrony. Not everyday you witness an orchestral work of aligning such a variety of modular rigs, sequencers, instruments, laptops, many pedals, etc!

Tangerine Dream indulged and proved that they are one of the best synth bands active at the moment, paying homage to their essential catalog but also reshaping their sound without losing their essence. Our highlights were Thorsten’s solo playing his synth like an electric guitar during their soundtrack for the iconic 80’s movie ‘Risky Business’, the way ‘Continuum’ sounds live, their encore with an improvised jam towards the end, and closing with the absolute banger ’No Happy Endings’.

Tangerine Dream are performing on the 9th of June in Melbourne, and on Sydney on the 11th of June 2025.