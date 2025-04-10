Sink into øjeRum’s deep lush sound world

Take a moment and breathe. Sometimes music helps you do this, calming the chatter inside and outside of your head and ushering you towards an ever elusive peace. øjeRum is Paw Grabowski, a Copenhagen-based collage artist and music maker. He has previously released his work on Cyclic Law, Iikki and Room40 using everything from processed sine waves, wind instruments and treated guitar. The results are nothing short of sublime, gentle repetitive sound worlds that lull you into a deep meditative reverie. A tonic for our troubled times. His latest work is Til Vinden I Dine Øjne or To The Wind In Your Eyes and the piece above is a short excerpt of the title track. Whilst it provides an entry into øjeRum’s evocative sound world, it can’t really compare with the durational aspects of the full 30 minute work.

This what they have to say about it:

“A whisper in the branches, a breath between worlds. This is an album born of wind, shaped by air and absence, by the slow erosion of time.Two long movements, drifting in slow circles. The movements do not begin, nor do they end – they linger, like light dissolving in mist…Here, repetition is not just repetition but the turning of invisible pages, the unfolding of a landscape where nothing ever truly appears or vanishes.

Til Vinden I Dine Øjne will be released via Room40 on the 6th of June 2025. You can find it here.