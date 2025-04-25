“Noise and Catharsis…and Novelty?”: CTM presents SUMAC & Moor Mother + Pharaoh Overlord, Bi Nuu, Berlin, Thursday 17 April 2025.

A last minute change of venue and a warm and sunny Spring evening brings a crowd of CTM regulars out early. I can’t lie, I’m not very familiar with SUMAC but I understand that they play loud distorted guitars over crashing drums. Rather, I’ve come to see Moor Mother AKA Camae Ayewa and realise I have watched her perform several times over the last decade. Initially with Rasheedah Phillips as the sonic space-time-travellers Black Quantum Futurism delivering a performance-lecture-concert at media arts festival Transmediale 2017, then as MC to DJ Haram for 700 Bliss at CTM Festival 2019. I was fortunate to catch her solo performance at CTM Festival 2022, and later that year caught her performing with the free jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements, at a memorable riverside performance during documenta fifteen. While I’m aware of Moor Mother’s collaboration with Justin Broadrick and Kevin Martin’s Zonal, exploring their common interests in the heavier aspects of dub, techno and atmospherics, I was curious about how she would front a (post-)metal band.

First on the bill was Pharaoh Overlord, who had a difficult task of bringing in punters absorbing the day’s lingering light and warmth. When the duo of Tomi Leppänen and Jussi Lehtisalo began playing, my first thought was Suicide. Jussi whispered, yelped and hiccuped into a microphone coloured with slap-back reverb, while Tomi, stoic under a peaked cap, nimbly worked his fingers across a keyboard, playing what sounded to me like preset sounds. This is not a criticism, rather it seemed to announce a punk ethos of using what was at hand without too much fuss. I thought “karaoke backing tracks engineered for the club”, while the band describe their sound as “Italo Metal.”

So while Jussi might think of himself as Kraftwerk’s Ralf Hütter, to Tomi’s Florian Schneider, he reminded me of Karl Marx with his unruly mop of blond-grey hair and beard, although his stage antics are more aligned with Groucho. Pharaoh Overlord seemed to not take themselves too seriously and their good humour won over much of the audience forming a dance floor in front of the stage. Occasionally, Jussi bellowed like an opera singer, then adjusted his fogged up glasses as he bent forward to fiddle with a small table of effects. At times he danced like diva under the cone-shaped lights, and in one memorable gesture he bench-pressed the mic stand, while Tomi appeared to grimace trying to keep a straight face.

While some metal heads don’t seem to appreciate such antics, Pharaoh Overlord’s performance was unexpected and fun. “Post-irony”, is the phrase that popped into my mind. With stripped back instrumentation, their repetitive patterns turn on some dramatic flourishes, so the music never got boring. While their sound reminded me more of Euro dance than Detroit techno, it was nevertheless hypnotic and potentially trance inducing.

Chatting outside between bands, some friends questioned Pharaoh Overlord’s suitability as openers for the headliners, who are deemed to be more serious. But it seems both bands have shared stages and been friends for several years and indeed they are all making their way to the heavy metal mecca, Roadburn Festival, Tilburg, over the weekend. Notably, SUMAC’s Aaron Turner contributed vocals to Pharaoh Overlord’s recent albums 5 (2019) and 6 (2020), and those curious about such a motorik-new-wave-death-metal hybrid should listen to this live recording of Pharaoh Overlord with Turner from Supersonic Festival, Birmingham, July 2022.

Live in Birmingham by Pharaoh Overlord + Aaron Turner

When I wandered back into the venue, Turner was sound checking on stage negotiating problems with his effects rig. Perhaps I was concerned for my ears, as I found myself in the back of the room, surrounded by some very tall people when the lights dimmed and the first power chord announced SUMAC’s arrival on stage.

Performing their new collaboration with Moor Mother and forthcoming album, The Film, the group embarked on sludgy two note dirge. When Moor Mother took the mic, her aspirated annunciations, sharpened by reverb and effects, sliced through the murk like a gleaming blade. Eventually, I became aware of a deep bass pattern rising in my guts but it was some minutes before I could see Moor Mother standing before a table of electronics and considered that she might be responsible for this rumbling.

Brian Cook stands stage left, with the neck of his bass pointing in towards his stack. His hair, neat and cropped close on the back and sides, is in contrast to his thick bushy beard. Aaron Turner, long flailing hair, is stage right, the neck of his guitar pointing out. They both play acrylic bodied Electrical Guitar Company instruments, known for their aluminum necks. Cook’s bass is black, Turner’s guitar is clear. They form a v-shape with Moor Mother draped in red, as the gravitational centre.

The second song is structured around a pulsing bass. Then in the third song drummer Nick Yacyshyn finally kicks in. He’s sitting low behind a silver kit, and it’s only much later, when I manage to weave my way closer to the stage, that I can see he sports a handlebar moustache and long hair. I think they all look a bit like heavy metal tropes—like archetypes or icons. I’m trying to avoid clichés that liken rock concerts to church congregations, casting front persons as cult leaders proselyting to their disciples—which is to the say the group have a magnetic power. While the sound is clear and punchy from where I am now positioned in the middle of the room, I have an urge to get closer.

Turner takes over vocals for the fourth song, his doom growls underscored by Yacyshyn’s double kick, while Moor Mother focuses on her electronics. Another song begins with a punching kick which I feel sharply in my rib cage, its impact is precise which makes me think it is coming from Moor Mother’s synth rather than Yacyshyn’s drum kit. Moor Mother wields a spotlight that she occasionally turns onto the audience urging them to “come into the light” and sometimes turns onto her face, which then shines like a beacon the haze.

The Film will be released the following week and according to its press release it is a total artwork. Not a bunch of stand alone songs brought together to make an album, but like its namesake, it is a considered and focused production and the group claims that we won’t get the “full picture” until it’s complete. Thus, they argue that The Film is a statement against the conventions of the music industry and Moor Mother states the themes of her lyrics are universal: “land—displacement— the climate—human rights and freedoms—war and peace—the idea of running away from the many violent forces and horrific systems of man and empire.”

The Film by SUMAC and Moor Mother

I’m lost in my attempts to think about their music live without having heard the album, aside from two tracks made available to stream on Bandcamp in the days leading up to this show. Moor Mother repeats “nobody told me”, a phrase I recognise from one such song, “Scene 4”, but I can’t tell if it’s the same song. As her chants pour forth I wonder how much of it is improvised and ask myself how she keeps so many words in her head. Moor Mother’s evocations, commentary—discernible words—are a juxtaposition to SUMAC’s grinding wall of sound.

So, while we are all experiencing this for the first time together, I cannot say that it is unexpected—we came for something heavy and loud: noise and catharsis. Both Moor Mother and SUMAC have developed their distinct sounds, stage personas and reputations over numerous releases and performances. It’s not difficult to imagine what they would be like together—something in the vicinity of doom and dread, with an emphasis on the bludgeoning riffs of the former rather than the spliffed-out dub of the latter. So while I can’t tell if what they are playing tonight departs significantly from their album, I’m aware that what makes them so compelling live is their presence. I’m unlikely to listen to The Film at home, but it’s an undeniably visceral experience live.

Needless to say, despite the optimism that Spring brings, we are living through difficult and scary times, and I’m not the only one who fears things are not going to get better. We’ve all been watching a genocide unfold live in real time on our devices for more than a year. Across the world governments are swinging to the right, dismantling social institutions while implementing austerity measures. I talk about the inevitability of fascism with friends as climate crises and catastrophes continue to catch us off guard. Is this is not doom? Armageddon? Judgment Night? It’s like we turn to this music, to this aesthetic experience—to SUMAC and Moor Mother—to confront this reality. By succumbing to the vortex we might get a sense of how to live through it.

Performed live, The Film has a structure. It begins with slow chords and atmospheric murky drones then builds intensity over several songs until pummelling drums come in to gallop alongside the shredding guitar, lacing it with crispy, crashing cymbals. Moor Mother’s flow are a constant guide through this churning miasma. In its concluding movement the band dispenses with some of their ferocity to bring us down, the guitar distortion giving way to a cleaner sound. The group loosens its grip on us and we are inevitably let go.

As the band leave the stage the audience breaks into rapturous applause and cheers. The house lights come on. There will be no encore. And so The Film ends, but is it complete?