Listen to Vanessa Tomlinson’s meditative new work

Vanessa Tomlinson is an incredible Australian based exploratory percussionist and composer. She performs regularly around the world and her work has been released on Unsounds, Black Truffle, Innova, Immediate, Room40, Etcetera, Jazzhead, Mode, Tzadik, Hathut, HLC and Clocked Out labels. I first saw her performing probably about 20 years ago at Anthony Pateras Mutant Theatre (Tzadik) launch in Melbourne and remembered being astounded by her control and dexterity.

Whilst she performs regularly as Clocked Out with Erik Griswold, her solo works are increasingly rarer. Thankfully she seems to have found a home at Lawrence English‘s Room40, where she previously released 2018’s The Space Inside on his A Guide To Saints imprint.

Her latest solo work is The Edge is a Place, a series of six compositions made in 2024 using a fixed set of acoustic sound sources. A vibraphone, 8 ceramic bowls, 1 glass bowl with water, 2 metal bowls, 3 planks of wood, shell chimes, 2 cymbals, shakers, hihats, 3 indian bells with no donger, 1 bass drum. Utensils such as knitting needles, bouncy balls, chains, chefs chopsticks, vibraphone mallets, doublebass bows, triangle beaters are all used to conjure sounds out the objects. It’s a compelling work, which as you can hear on the piece above highlights her unique approach to density and textures in a beautiful meditative manner.

This is what she has to say about it:

“Intimacy, proximity, spatiality, resonance, and vibration drive the qualities of sound. Techtonic, layered, density, plurality, and activation/agitation drive the organisation of sound. Exploration, patience, focus, care and relationships drive the aesthetic of sound. The world is full of invisible lines. There are always edges – never quite in sync, and always shimmering with.”

The Edge is a Place will be released via Room40 on the 20th of June 2025. You can find it here.

Photo credit: Josef Ruckli