Monopoly Child Star Searchers – This Year in Coconuts VOL.2 (Pacific City Discs/ Discrepant)

This is a compilation spawned from 3 tapes issued by Spencer Clark in 2024 on his Pacific City Discs label, and selected by Discrepant honcho Gonçalo F Cardoso. For those playing along at home we’re talking Tempio d’Iside, Kowloon Spider Temple and From the Caves and Jungles of Apulia.

It’s obvious this album stems from various different sessions, but it’s all the better for it as there are multiple approaches at play. The opening two pieces, one of which is dedicated to the Temple of Isis in Pompei, feel more like one of Clark’s other aliases (Typhonian Highlife, Fourth World Magazine, HR Giger’s Studiolo) than Monopoly, a series of discombobulated false starts and u-turns, almost cartoonish dementia, where you don’t just get the feeling of stasis, but a weirdly freeform feeling of being blocked repeatedly but re-presenting to hit the wall just one more time. It’s disconcerting and quite hysterical, but it’s also weirdly comforting (or perhaps strange) to consider that these compositional decisions were made by a human – using his own internal logic – and as far as we know he hasn’t been committed yet.

When he moves into the rhythmic repetition midway through the second piece ‘Chicada Flashmasques’ the whole mystical faux exotica world of Monopoly Child Star Searchers opens up before us.

Clark relies heavily on loading up his keyboard with multiple samples, short clipped moments often of near vocals and assorted digitalia that he repeatedly layers over his more elongated and rythmic sounds, punctuating his music with the kind of debris of nonsence sounds that seem inherently meaningful. And perhaps they are. It’s like the music is trying to tell us something, yet its just outside our comprehension – on the tip of our ears.

Clark has a unique ability to create quite digital and synthetic electronic sounds, yet evoke the spirit of the organic – even tribal. His work is steeped in mystical visions, in exotic folklore and bizarre juxtopositions, truly singular experimental visions. To some extent it feels like a puzzle, where if we listen intently enough and pay attention to the clues, such as track titles, imagery and liner notes, we may be able to decipher the riddles hidden within.

Whilst the search for meaning is fun, its far from essential. The tunes are worlds into themselves, rich and full of wonder. It’s impossible not to marvel at these dank discombobulated instrumental missives into the exotic netherworld that is Clark’s imagination.