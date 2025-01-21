Klara Lewis – Thankful Remixes (Editions Mego)

A couple months ago Klara Lewis released ‘Thankful’, her album in memory of the late Peter Rehberg, who’s been a pivotal reference for many artists in his label Editions Mego. We received ‘Thankful Remixes’ and went for a ride. Here’s what we heard.

4U (Pelle Westlin Remix)

Pelle Westlin, who’s from Uppsala as is Lewis, turns one of our favourites inside out with his acoustic side. Her intentions with reversed tape manipulations are exposed in their deepness with Westlin’s delicate approach to guitar, adding ornaments through his clarinet; and his singing, giving it something of an eulogy feel’

Thankful (Baba Stiltz Remix)

Earlier in 2024 Klara Lewis made a meditative and out of this world rework of Baba Stiltz’ ‘Stockholm’, and the multifaceted producer returns the favour with a reflective piece of guitar, sometimes slow and resonant, and space, sometimes eerie and intimate, stripping down the magic of Thankful to its bare and organic essence.

Top (Peder Mannerfelt Remix)

Lewis’ connection with Peder Mannerfelt goes back to her debut with the wonderful EP ‘Msuic’, 10 years ago on his label, since then they’ve worked together on ‘KLMNOPQ’, a flourishing sonic exploration for London’s The Trilogy Tapes. On his contribution, Mannerfelt offers a high contrast with his dissociative take on techno. This is a banger for a rave-infused dance floor.

4U (Lokalfrågan Remix)

The other take of the inspirational 4U comes from rip ME (Em Silén) and bas bleau (Nora Pollak). This remix -their debut as Lokalfrågan- is an evocative electroacoustic lullaby of ethereal resonance.

Thankful (Erik Enocksson Remix)

Enocksson provides a scenario for ‘Thankful’ to turn into a dream. He reaches a different perspective finding a sweet spot between field recordings, delicate and graceful guitars and sound manipulations, including a new pace and rhythm dynamics by the precise bell interruptions of an already meticulous work of digital processing by Lewis. Magical.

Klara Lewis stands on a very personal spot in the collage of contemporary electronics. With indulging pieces that slowly unfold new layers such as ‘Ingrid’ (2020) or brief oneiric vignettes like on ‘Too’ (2016), her oeuvre has enough room for us to get lost in an emotional ride. She made it many times to our Best Of Lists either solo or through her work with Nik Void. The eponymous track in ‘Thankful’ is a heartfelt tribute of ‘Unknown #3’, an iconic extended piece from Rehberg under his Pita alias back in 1999. In ‘Thankful: Remixes’ we submerge even deeper into Lewis’ universe with a selection of Swedish artists in her constellation.