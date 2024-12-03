Watch J.WLSN achieve his mission of “Something new from something simple.”

J.WLSN makes great videos. The music is impressive too, but the clips are really something else. Initially I was concerned that this time he’d gone too arty – too abstract, but at about the 10 second mark all you can do is tip your hat to a master. Very clever. ‘Crushed’ comes from his forthcoming album The Rush. I don’t have too much information on the project, or its genesis, and whilst I could tell about what he’s done in the past and where he comes from, the following two quotes offer more than enough. This is something special. From J.WLSN:

“This brief but joyous moment was filmed one morning last year somewhere in between all the fatigue and exhaustion that came from delivering Volume, a 17 day music series at my place of work, the Art Gallery of NSW. Much like the album which is built through loops made on a piano that was set for the headline musician, this fragment of my family and a friends family, the musician Candle Drum, has been stretched out to fill space and elongate time.

His liner notes from Liam Keenan too are something special:

“The magnetic pull of the ether. A piano hired for someone else, an iPhone voice memo, chords felt out in the dark through feeling. This is the world of J.WLSN that has so shifted my perceptions. Why do we impose fixed rules upon ourselves around making art and being an artist, when everything is just relational moments in time? I think the teaching is, there are no real rules. Probably best not to overthink it.”

The Rush will be released via Room40 on the 28th of February 2024. You can find it here.