Plaid @ Nitsa Club (BCN) 7th of December 2024

Last week we were lucky enough to see a performance by Plaid, one of our long-standing musical heroes.

It happened during Nitsa’s 30th anniversary, taking over that first weekend of December to end a year of celebrations for the nightclub that has 2 stages next to the historic Apollo theatre, and has been hosting Warp legends on occasion from its inception. The group’s appearance was announced just a couple weeks prior, with 2024 having more downtime for the band than tours in recent years. Their intense 2022-2023 road trip took their work Feorm Falorx on an impressive tour that included stops in Australia.

They brought a similar set, the line-up included Andy Turner, Benet Walsh and Emma Catnip, together they opened the smaller stage, a space with a solid sound system, which means everything for a performance like theirs. After seeing them touring Reachy Prints 10 years ago in a venue with difficult acoustics, we were thrilled to have the proper ‘Plaid treatment’ in terms of sound this time around.

Their pristine studio clarity, distinguished in the way they treat sound texture, is matched live when Turner performs their revered tracks. Its bass frequencies are very intense but sculpted in-detail, and you can almost feel the sound growing around you. And whenever there’s a peak of magic through melodies and harmonics, like on the futuristic gamelan infused ‘Return to Return’, it unlocks a different level, enhanced by the mix of Walsh’s live guitar and Turner’s synth manipulations.

Having Benet Walsh, who’s been with the group for some time (e.g.: he provides the guitar on the iconic Ralome) and Emma Catnip, who’s in charge of the aesthetics and the graphic novel that accompanied the deluxe edition of Feorm Falorx, finally completes the full Plaid picture that we always had in mind: Beautiful live instrumentation with out of this world visuals. Catnip’s works match the sound in a fantastic way, with trippy auto-generated imagery that are very catchy to the eye. This full AV palette was proven successful during the performance of ‘C.A.’, one of our favourites from their latest album.

Other peaks of the show were ‘Maru’, the elegant and meditative piece from ‘Polymer’ that expands its wings and takes us to a delightful rave moment not exempt of melancholy, and ‘Clock’ from ‘The Digging Remedy’, a hypnotic piece that we always wanted to hear live. There was room for a nod to the city, since they played ‘Huix’, their acid and hi energy piece released in a local compilation over 10 years ago.

Unexpected and magical, that’s how we perceived Plaid a couple weeks ago. Isn’t that how it’s always supposed to be?