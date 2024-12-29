Oren Ambarchi @ El Molino (BCN) 14th of December 2024

We caught Oren Ambarchi’s solo set during the rush of a busy December.

The end of the year carries endless cultural events in Barcelona, with a renewed interest in expanding the live music offerings around the city. Recently the legendary El Molino reopened its doors with a concept centered around jazz that welcomes the experimental side of music. With its emblematic windmill in neon red decorating the entrance on one of the main theatre streets in the country, this 100 year-old venue has been completely renovated, and kept its cabaret music hall essence in a modern and peculiar setting. Inside, it’s led-infused and a dim lights aesthetic gives it a dreamy Tokyo piano bar vibe, while its sophisticated details (wood, black marble, retro lamp designs and such) marks its uniqueness in the city. This makes for an interesting context to listen to one of Australia’s most distinctive musical exports.

Oren Ambarchi kept busy during 2024, curating a dozen of releases in his own platform Black Truffle -including a new record with Keiji Haino and Jim O’Rourke, and an anniversary edition of his acclaimed LP Quixotism-, also working on the album Ghosted II on his return to the label Drag City with Johan Berthling and Andreas Werliin. He toured consistently, both solo and with different collaborations; playing live with at least 10 different musicians on various settings throughout the year, this doesn’t include his 6 person ensemble Carpe Diem with whom he played in England in February, or the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra that joined him last Spring in Belgium.

We already saw Ambarchi, a live performer of many facets, in different setups in the past: either alongside Joe Talia, Eyvind Kang, Crys Cole and the Sinfonietta Krakovia to perform Knots in full splendour, or with Stephen O’Malley and the legendary Keiji Haino building walls of drone as the power trio Nazoranai, and also with an ecstatic solo of psychedelic panned loudness in festival stages. He definitely adapts his live sound to the context, and proved it during his latest solo performance at El Molino. Instead of a contrast to his magnificent construct of intensity in such an intimate venue, we witnessed a session of meditative delicacy, focused on texture and an in-detail complex craftsmanship of sound.

With his table full of equipment at ground level, only his Leslie cabinet remained on stage behind him, highlighting the focus on music during the set. His session blended in with the atmosphere, fading boundaries in the audience’s perception. His non conventional approach to the guitar creates music that asks to be described in terms of feelings and not in the way it was made. Sculpting with his effect pedals, knobs and modular tools, he is in constant search of a certain frequency, and from time to time he would find it, staying there in a loop with no beginning and no end, taken away by its beauty, transcending time and space. This is how we saw ourselves submerged in oneiric fragile bell sounds, elegant and hypnotic strings that merge between themselves, all sorts of rich processed tones with ethereal melodic glimpses that spark every now and then.

Did we recognise anything? Not really, except for his trademark alien metallic sound distortion that he modulates like trying to tune a dial from the inner-self, this time smooth and subtle, and wrapping the performance in a palindromic way. We felt similar things with parts of his compilation ‘Tchatchkes’ and the first half of ‘Gallivant’, his work with Crys Cole, that also has a similar vibe to how he began the concert. There were other moments of transcendence in the form of vibrations, Oren Ambarchi still stands strong in the mysterious sonic realm of the ineffable.