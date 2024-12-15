Cyclic Defrost: Best of 2024

Welcome to 2024, where we’ve moved on from the dangers of vampires like Spotify, corporate record companies and touring companies stealing artist’s meagre incomes to AI stealing our imagination and creativity. Each year we seem to get more and more dystopian, where we cheerfully trade away our morality, compassion and agency for convenience, comfort and something shiny.

So where does this leave music? And musicians? Well it’s tougher than ever. So if you find something you like below, something mind blowing, challenging or even terrifying then reach into your pocket and help out a human who’s helping you.

So here we are again, as chaotic and uncontained as ever. All of our writers have gone down their various rabbit holes over the last 12 months and returned with their top 5 pieces of music, books, films, whatever. Some of it was released this year, some not, the only proviso is that they had to encounter it for the first time this year.

So thank you to all the writers who volunteered their time and wrote about music that moved them this year, thanks to everyone who read a review or interview and shared it with others, thanks to everyone who advertised (you really are keeping us going) and thanks most of all to the artists who in the face of all this adversity blow our freakin minds again and again.

Greg Stone



Clarissa Connelly – World of Work (Warp)

There is something wonderfully enchanting about World of Work. Lush, wistful songs that seamlessly move from intimate to expansive, anchored by Connelly’s beguiling vocals. Although very forward thinking, there are obvious nods to traditional European folk music as well as echoes of early 80’s Kate Bush at her most ambitious. And to top it off, the cover art somehow seems completely at odds, but also perfectly representative of the music. As the role of the record label continues to shift it’s comforting to know we are always in safe hands with Warp. A label whose roster is never short of a surprise or two.

Djrum aka Felix Manuel, returns after some years with the expertly crafted, Meaning’s Edge. The meticulous attention to detail and exhaustive production leave little wonder as to why his releases are few and far between, which makes them all the more exciting when they arrive. With only 5 tracks clocking in at just over 30 minutes, it may seem brief but much like his lauded DJ sets, the ground covered across the duration is more than most artists attempt over their whole career. Wubbing dubstep bass, insanely chopped breaks, acid synth lines and airy ambience somehow work harmoniously together in this rich patchwork, not to mention Manuel’s own flute playing that acts as a thematic thread throughout. Wildly impressive stuff.The ever-prolific JPEGMAFIA is back with another new full-length, full of his typically chaotic, blown out production, this time with the addition of heavily distorted guitars ranging from chugging riffs that punctuate the beat, to wailing solos.Even though this sound dominates the album, it wouldn’t be a JPEG release without some sharp, eclectic left-hand turns. Whether it’s the sped up Brazilian funk of ‘it’s dark and hell is hot’, the jazzy, Denzel Curry-featuring,JPEGULTRA!’, or the more meditative downtempo flavour of ‘I’ll Be Right There’. I Lay Down My Life For You is probably not the easiest entry point into JPEG’s catalogue, but for the initiated it’s a crazy, enjoyable ride.The relatively simple sonic universe the band creates with Guitar, Cello and Daf is powerfully effective, gradually building layers to sometimes explosive ends. The latter instrument is a defining element of the band’s sound, giving the music its throbbing pulse and never pulling focus as can be the case with the thrashing cymbals and extended fills of a full drum kit.The band avoid the familiar trope of doom metal and post rock that the music needs to be epically long to be epic. Instead the band opts for taut, fervent pieces without an ounce of excess fat to shed. The addition of vocals by Jessika Kenney on a handful of tracks adds another fitting layer further showcasing the band’s middle-eastern influences. Apsides is an assured, extremely well executed debut from an exciting new act.Capturing some of the lightning in a bottle of their debut, Gist Is, Adult Jazz return to this veritable well of creative inspiration on their new album (their first new music since 2016), So Sorry So Slow. The album is marked by impeccable arrangements – given more depth by guest spots from Owen Pallet and Oliver Coates among others – and the unique vocal turns of front man Harry Burgess. The album is somewhat of a slow burn, perhaps not as immediate as previous releases, but it is so full of clever, painstaking detail that it bears repeated listens.

Melonie Bayl-Smith

My husband and I have been on the unpredictable but so far successful journey of opening and operating a bricks-and-mortar record store (Rocky Road Records is the name, if you want to know!). Having had our vinyl shop online only for the 2 years previous, what we’ve discovered in having a physical store is that people just bring you records they want to sell / get rid of – you don’t ask for them, people just google/email/call, turn up with a crate or 5 and then you decide whether you want them or not. And the records (and cds) just keep on coming….. Some weeks there’s not much, but other weeks it’s an absolute deluge – a bit like Sydney’s weather.

Why am I telling you this? Because by accepting these offerings to the vinyl gods, you end up discovering and rediscovering all sorts of new and old things – you disappear down rabbit holes, take a left turn with a Rate Your Music search, then fall into an abyss of Discogs silliness and sometimes find yourself at the end of a wormhole in the middle of Bandcamp. In short, it’s been an exciting ride of music discovery and I’m here for (more of) it – so my five picks for 2024 (using my 5 phrase format of the 2022 edition) are as follows:



Walter Wanderley – Rain Forest (Verve)

bossa / latin / electro / reverb’n’delay / proto chillwave



Kelly Moran – Moves in the Field (Warp)

momentum / ambientesque / warm chords / moody minimal / playful



Michael Garrison – In the Regions of Sunreturn (Windspell Records)

layered / modular / quirky / organic synths / soundscape



Mmryxloss – Lonely (Querencia Records)

dream pop / vocalise me / drone-y / cloud(y) rap / blurred



The Necks – Bleed (Northern Spy Records)

atmospheric / improv masters / textural / pensive / immersive

Paranoid

upsammy – Ergo Dynamic Tree (PAN)

It took a year for ‘Germ In A Population Of Buildings’ to be released on vinyl. Had the track ‘Ergo Dynamic Tree’ on repeat that whole time. ‘Strange Meridians’, released last month, tells us she keeps going the right direction.

Flourishing on Noit’s rich and delicate voice glimmering through the composition, this gem recorded by sound artist Chihei Hatakeyama alongside jazz drummer Shun Ishiwaka is filled with different coexisting textures that stream like a river.From ‘GUT Soundtrack’. Been quite obsessed with this one. Perhaps due to the holistic narrative in such a short amount of time, or the way she handles the mixture of field recordings with acoustic and digital elements, or the juxtaposition of folk traditions with modern explorations in perfect balance.‘Threnody for the KhoiSan’ by South African artist Garth Erasmus features a variety of instruments designed by him and inspired in instruments the Khoisan people, considered to be the historical communities throughout Southern Africa. Exploring his lineage through this album provides an enriching experience to the listener.This release consists of two compositions with enough time to stretch into the deepness of both artists’ sound explorations. There are luminous motifs and nostalgic synths, evocative melodies and evolving drones. Sometimes it feels like focusing on a wave while looking at the sea, but then zooming out slowly to drown in its sublime dimension.Kettel and Secede’s masterpiece was released back in 2012, but Lapsus did justice by bringing it to vinyl this year, including a full remaster and two unreleased tracks. ‘When Can’ has been a favorite for quite some time, the song ‘Kirsten’ is just timeless.

Jason Richardson

Top five Bong Joon-ho movies:



Memories of Murder (2003)



Parasite (2019)



The Host (2006)



Mother (2009)



Okja (2017)

Sumugan

Selecting five releases that sum up my year has not been easy — there’s always so much more to discover and learn from. This year I’ve been quite occupied with DJing and developing a digitial music production workshop using free and open source tools, so this has shaped what I’ve been listening out for. While assembling this list I realised that the music that left an impression came from artists who I had experienced live, so I’ve approached this task as if I was curating a gig to see out the year and as we tentatively step into 2025 — music as a means to structure feeling.

Sote’s sophisticated patching and knob twiddling makes for some seriously convoluted body music. I was recently at a performance where the audience was seated in a small studio in front of a very loud and clean sound system. Sote sat at a desk behind a laptop, silhouetted by a projection of solid red. True to his intent, it’s impossible to sit still to this music and it was amusing to feel us all quietly spasm in our seats. “Abducted by audio”, Kodwo Eshun’s phrase to describe the pre-cognitive effects of jungle on his limbs, can be applied here with a sadomasochistic twist. Something to try at home, or perhaps in the office? V.A. – “Latent Sonorities” (L_Klangkunst Werk/Yes No Wave Music)

I became fixated on “Latent Sonorities” when Project Lead Morgan Sully first told me about it last year. Arising out of an interest to make a free sample pack from the Javenese gamelan in the collection of Rumah Budaya Indonesia (House of Indonesian Culture) in Berlin, I was amused by the idea of recording these courtly instruments to make a “royalty-free” sample pack—but of course it is much more than that. The team painstakingly developed techniques to record the instruments’ resonant chimes, developed tuning guides as well as researching their histories and cultural significance, both in Indonesia and Germany. Co-released in February on Yogyakarta’s anti-capitalist Yes No Wave Music and L_Klangkunst Werk in Berlin, this “album” extends the idea of decentralisation in music publishing, irrevocably transformed as it is by digitisation. These recordings document performances by artists invited to work with the sample pack and gamelan: Pinky Htut Aung, Cheryl Ong & Khyam Allami, Tusa Montes & Morgan Sully, Bilawa Ade Respati & Mo’ong Santoso Pribadi and Wanton Witch. For some it became a means of investigating their sonic heritage and the provenance of sounds that circulate across networks, USBs and smart disks inserted into devices. Each contribution is around 30 mins each, so 2.5 hours all up! Quite a challenge for my DJ-trained attention span. Nevertheless there is quite some variation and development across all these pieces and different moments have caught my attention as it plays out while I go about my routines. While the album does not demand close attention, it does sound beautiful and there are benefits of engaging with the whole project over an extended period of time. Peter Hollo

While the climate crisis continues to be the greatest threat humanity faces, and while the rise of Donald Trump and fascism globally is a horror story, for me as a humanist Jew who’s always been against racism and all forms of supremacism, the biggest issue of the last year (and going back long before October 7th 2023) is Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and its extension into Lebanon, now Syria, and covertly further afield too. The Zionist state has had expansionist ambitions far longer than you would imagine (yes, it’s fundamentally colonialist), and as such, the settler movement which has so much political power at the moment is already eyeing land in Syria and southern Lebanon as well as Gaza. This, along with the unabashed suppression of Palestinian and pro-Palestinian voices (Jews like me included) here, in Berlin, in the US & UK and elsewhere, has consumed more of my anxiety-mind than anything else. So this year my “best of 2024” list covers compilations focused on aid and solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon.

The text is adapted from Utility Fog playlists in which I featured these albums, so it refers to music I’d played from the compilations (in case you’re confused!) Dedicated to Palestine (Stray Signals)

From February: As the situation in Gaza only gets worse, a problematic situation in Germany – particularly Berlin – is also getting worse, whereby any voices in support of Palestine are being branded as antisemitic, and are systematically silenced – even when they are Jewish. There couldn’t be a more irony-laden illustration of the weaponising of “antisemitism” to shield Israel from scrutiny than German authorities feeling empowered to shut down Jewish self-expression. This is the background for the compilation Dedicated To Palestine from Berlin-based Stray Signals, which donates all revenue to two German-based NGOs, Jüdische Stimme für gerechten Frieden in Nahost (Jewish Voice for Just Peace in the Middle East) and Palästina Kampagne. Among the artists featured are Emanuele Porcinai’s WSR and his sister Elisabetta’s EPRC, Planet µ artist Herva, Berlin-based Lebanese musician & DJ Jessika Khazrik and many others. It’s a varied collection of electronic and electroacoustic work from across the Berlin scene. A revelation is Andrea Belfi’s cover of “Dondestan”, a beautiful fable of Palestine from 1991 by the committed leftist and (like Belfi) drummer Robert Wyatt, rich with instrumentation in support of Belfi’s fragile, rarely-heard vocals. Solidarity Soundwaves (4000 Records)

On February 15th, Brisbane label 4000 Records released a huge compilation of 37 tracks and over 3 hours of music called Solidarity Soundwaves, an anti-war, non-violence-promoting collection to raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). Put $10 or more aside for this compilation, and I guarantee you’ll find some musical revelations in there from up north, like the “inevitable” drone from talented composer & electronic musician Timothy Fairless, or the incredible mix of live drums and electronics from Shugorei, the duo of Japanese percussionist Nozomi Omote and producer Thomas Green. from the river to the sea and the sea of blood between (200+)

Breakcore was always central to Utility Fog’s mission from the start in 2003. At the time breakcore and ragga jungle were keeping the faith for rapid drumbreak destruction, and I always enjoyed the fuck-you illegal sampling and marrying of ugliness with – well, often – prettiness. Breakcore never died, but I feel that with the all-powerful jungle resurgence, it’s getting a bit more prominence too. Eora/Sydney’s own 200+ are dedicated to all things ultra-fast rave, and also carry on the anarchist political ideals that often came with this kind of hardcore music. So from the river to the sea and the sea of blood between is an impassioned protest against Israel’s increasingly undisguised fascism (while emphasising that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism). It’s also a great compilation of breakcore, gabber and hardcore techno from Sydney and across the country. Naarm’s Sergeant Bestfriend gives us fun, melodic drill’n’bass, while Sydney’s Df0bad brings us a journey through IDM. Sounds for Solidarity: Palestine Relief Music Compilation (Caring Critters)

Delightful breakcore/idm duo Bagel Fanclub directed me to this new compilation, and their track “applebees iceblock” is a lovely piece of melodic breakcore. Both members also have tracks themselves on this 29-track compilation that sends funds to Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and Palestinian Red Crescent Society. And it’s full of gems. Broadly, “Side A” is breakcore and junglish stuff, represented here by Chicago DJ/producer woodgraves with some warm & dark breaks at speed. “Side B” then is IDM at a more sedate pace (with exceptions), and Colorado’s The Massive Dragon is one of the Tree Critters who put the comp together, with ping-pong (literally!) beats and calm synth pads. We Will Stay Here – Music for Palestine (Love Boat)

On May 3rd, Boutique Turin label Love Boat released a compilation of experimental European and MENA artists to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians. It’s all recommended. I played Italian producer STILL, who frequently works with North African artists, with a riddim partially made from samples of Moroccan women demonstrating in Cassablanca last year. Then Egyptian producer 3Phaz, chopping up vocal samples and sub-bass and tumbling percussion clattering at double speed. ENOUGH! (Dreaming Live)

On the 31st of May, a really big compilation came out from the organisation Dreaming Live, organised by the artist Mayss, in solidarity with Palestine, and calling for a ceasefire, and donating funds to Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah’s Children’s Fund. ENOUGH! is 63 tracks long, and covers a range from minimal industrial to dark ambient and noise, deconstructed club to singer-songwriter, with plenty of Arabic artists as well as artists from all around the world. Sandy Chamoun is a wonderful singer & experimental electronic producer, whose track “HAWALTOU حاولت” (meaning “I tried”) is a clear highlight. She’s also the singer with the incredible postpunk/psych/free-jazz/etc group SAMAN. Without going into all the artists, there’s people like Martin Rev of Suicide, ZULI, Jerusalem In My Heart, Sarah Davachi, Larkin Grimm and many others. The second track I played was percussive beats and Shepherd flutes from Badawi, aka Raz Mesinai, who’s been involved in multiple music scenes in New York since the ’90s, including illbient, reggae/dub, avant-garde composition and rock, and more. His Israeli & Arabic roots have always played a major part in his music, and he’s against the occupation and the genocide (see his recent album Sonically Dismantling Western Imperialism ). It’s great to see him included here. Counting the strips of light (Heartists for Palestine)

It was really nice to hear a piece of heartfelt folk music from Yann Tambour, FKA Encre and also Stranded Horse on a new compilation, Counting the strips of light, the second put together by the Paris-based Heartists for Palestine. The beneficiary for both of their compilations is Palestinian Medical Relief Society, and the musical focus is mostly indie singer-songwriter but with some interesting/inspiring inclusions – John Parish, who has worked consistently with PJ Harvey and others; Kate Stables of This Is The Kit doing a lovely Ben Folds cover; Adrian Crowley; and Aidan Baker of Nadja with Frédéric D. Oberland of Oiseaux Tempête and Saåad; and more! Lebanese singer Mayssa Jallad, who put out one of the best albums of last year, works again with Fadi Tabbal (co-founder with Ziad Nawfal of Ruptured Records) on an incredible piece of experimental song. It turns out their piece is a Frankensteinian creation in which Jallad added vocals to a piece of Tabbal’s from his recent album I recognize you from my sketches. Jallad’s lyric (the title”Ad-Douar” means “Vertigo” in Arabic) follows a woman suffering from loss and displacement, inspired by the work of Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah and photojournalist Belal Khaled in Gaza recently. Beats From The Levant – A Tape For Support (Metro Beirut Records)

This compilation is exactly what the title says – a beat tape made by various unnamed artists from the Levant. Proceeds are split 50/50 between various relief efforts in Lebanon, and Medical Aid for Palestinians. There are plenty of head-nodding beats here sampling from usual hip-hop fare, but the most interesting tracks use samples of Arabic music, chopping them into beats for the heads. Land 01 (أرض ٠١): A compilation for the displaced in Lebanon (Tunefork Studios)

Earlier this year, via the wonderful Beirut label Ruptured Records, I discovered the work that Tunefork Studios and their friends at the Beirut Synth Center are doing materially helping displaced families whose homes were destroyed or who had to flee the attacks on southern Lebanon (and parts of Beirut itself) by Israel. Despite a ceasefire being declared, Israel hasn’t really stopped – and ghastly though it might be, Lebanon and Syria have provided convenient distractions from the continued ethnic cleansing of northern Gaza and what Amnesty International has now declared to be a genocide. Tunefork and Beirut Synth Center’s fundraising is now supported by a phenomenal compilation they put together of 41 tracks (almost all exclusive) from Lebanese artists, called Land 01, which I urge you to check out. It features all the Lebanese artists I’ve played recently on this show – Yara Asmar, Julia Sabra, Fadi Tabbal, Mayssa Jallad, Anthony Sahyoun and Jad Atoui who we heard only last week with Sandy Chamoun, and also Julia Holter, who is 1/4 Lebanese. Many other notable Lebanese experimental artists are here too. I had to play the granular fizz of Bana Haffar’s “Echoes Sketch”, gelling so nicely with Fennesz. And Sandy Chamoun’s track has all the industrial distortion and vocal passion of her trio work with Ghadr released last week. It’s a beauty. Of course there’s more than just compilation albums. Many artists dedicated releases to those suffering in Gaza and Lebanon, and raised what funds they could from their releases. Notable is Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s album heartbreakingly titled “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD”, and I also just discovered French-Israeli activist duo/couple Winter Family: I have to insist that you watch this beautiful video for their track “Gaza”, from back in 2017. The lyrics are in the description. Frankie Harrison

Pye Corner Audio – The Endless Echo (Ghost Box)

Nostalgic retrofuturistic electronics from the best in the business. Final – What We Don’t See (Room40)

Overwhelmingly bleak electrics from Justin Broderick (Godflesh). He’s manifested the sound of the deep black hole within us all. MLK-Ultra – Come On Die Hard (Bad Laser)

Come for the pun, stay for the evocative improvised synth and guitar. Weirdo drifting music that might just save Christmas. Yipee Ki-Yay muthafuckas. Taylor Dupree – Sti.ll (Greyfade)

This is incredible, a reworking of Taylor Dupree’s 2002 album Stil. Yet instead of digital loops and granular processing we get a restrained acoustic chamber orchestra – or at least bits of it. A masterpiece. Luke Martin

OK, as ever I am slack as fuck about writing these. So I’m gonna give you five albums that I’ve really enjoyed this year (some of which even WERE RELEASED this year!) and five books that I’ve enjoyed reading this year, too.

Deathcomet – Deathcomet [insert number here](Self-released/Bandcamp)

Deathcomet is kind of like King Gizzard etc etc if that band were more into nihilistic space-drill surgery. Three releases from the masked West Wyalong madman dropped this year, and again I exhort you to drop the two bucks for the whole discography. They’re all variations on a theme, with that theme being SPACE SOLO FLANGER GOES BRRRR. While the best track title is still on an album from last year – ‘leave the moon alone you cunts’ indeed – there’s a lot to like here. Think Kriss Hades with less of a thing for the eye of Sauron and more of a thing for robotic jetpacks. Think of Glenn Branca with more solos and an equal amount of tinnitus-induced humming, floating untethered through the ether. Think of the fact that this comes from West Wyalong.



濤踏 – To and U (Oreo Records)

This is another cheat, as it’s really two records that were recorded at the same time. They came out in 2023, but I’m including them here because this jazz ensemble features (as well as the usual contrabass, reeds, piano kind of things) a tap dancer. amed Reona, who also uses chains, drills and toy megaphones. I saw her perform in Tokyo earlier this year, in a bar that doubled as someone’s front room. She danced up a sheet metal storm while Junji Mori played freestyle sax and clarinet accompaniment, and the experience was fucking dazzling. The albums are a little more put together, but have the same wild spirit at their core: longer pieces and a sense of sonic adventure. (Buy them here.) Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean – Obsession Destruction (Redscroll Records)

For some reason I’ve been listening to more metal this year. I don’t find this a bad thing *gestures at world* but it is a bit of a strange situation for me, normally a field recordings and hum kind of guy. But when a band’s motto – according to their Bandcamp, at least – is crawl off and die, I know I’m in for a good-ass time. This album is pretty much more of what Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean do well: ome Thou-adjacent stylings with occasional Sabbath flourishes spread across songs that don’t get started really until the five-minute mark. Typically pissed-off Gollum vocals feature, and the mood (titles include ‘Every Day a Weeping Curse’, ‘Ten Thousand Years of Unending Failure’ and ‘The Gates Have Closed and they Will Never Open’) is resolutely, wonderfully anguished. This is a punishing listen in all the best ways. Bongripper – Empty (Great Barrier Records)

Is this the perfect name for a sludgy, stoned, vaguely silly metal band? (‘Reefer Sutherland’, anyone?) I mean, probably. The fact that the music – instrumental head-nod chug – is good is a happy bonus. If you’re new to the Bongripper way of doing things, this is another album along the ain’t broke? don’t fix kind of lines. Songs 20 minutes and up? Yep. Strings so detuned they slap the fretboard? Got it. Planetary-level sonic bulldozing? Fuck yeah. This is music for cro-magnon man. It’s not subtle, but when it does the thing that you know it’s going to do, there’s not a lot that feels better.

Blood Incantation – Absolute Elsewhere (Century Media)

This band is further proof that good metal is made by BIG OLE NERDS. I became aware of them through a death metal album that featured a big alien on the front (Hidden History of the Human Race), became enamoured of them when they took a swerve into Berlin School ambient (Timewave Zero which is still my favourite), and have had the relationship solidified with this, their most recent album which is named for a British prog band based on the books of Erich von Däniken, whose most notable member was Bill Bruford, aka the best drummer from fucking King Crimson. This time out we’re back in the metal camp, but with keys behind the arpeggios, prog-influenced changes of mood and pace, some soloing that sounds like Dave Gilmour’s dropped by.It absolutely should not work and yet it slays…Oh yeah, and there’s a 20-minute video to go along with it. There were a lot of other albums out this year that I liked, but I seemed to gravitate towards these. I promise I’ll be back to chin-stroking oddity next year. \m/ Here’s some books that I read this year that have stayed with me. Most of them are from years past, but fuck it, they were new to me this year.

Man-Eating Typewriter – Richard Milward (Hachette Australia)

This is finally out locally but I heartily recommend listening to the audiobook, which is read by the author. This is an avant-garde experiment, a book that’s about publishing, London in the late ’60s/early ’70s (amongst other times), queerness (when such was still illegal), terrorism, free love, communes and dressmaking. In it, you’ll learn about what goes on on cruise ships (including certain equatorial rites of torture), how the smut-publishing game in Soho worked, the differences between the French and the English, how many pieces of seafood fit in one’s arse. Written in Polari, it’s what you’d get if ‘Piccadilly Palare’ was a manifesto rather than a tune.

The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York – Robert A. Caro (Vintage)

I don’t live in New York and have not spent more than about a week there in total. But this enormous (1300 pages?), exquisitely researched description of how one man could bend much of its transport planning to his will had me enthralled the whole way. It’s difficult to imagine being breathlessly intrigued by city planning but Caro manages it: charting the way NYC became beholden to the car, and how one man went from idealist to puller of strings. Goes well with Jane Jacobs’ The Death and Life of Great American Cities, as well as 99% Invisible’s series on the book.

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space – Adam Higginbotham (Simon & Schuster)

I was ten years old when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded. I remember hearing the jokes about what NASA stood for in the days afterwards, but as a kid who frequently checked out Orange library’s copy of The Space Shuttle Operator’s Manual, I think it was the first Big Thing In The News that really felt important to me. This book unpicks a lot of the stuff I’d misremembered, and gets to grips with what exactly happened and why it happened. What’s presented is a story that details on an individual, human level what went wrong, and how systems, when they fuck up, can fuck up badly. This is an exceptional work that clearly articulates how a combination of factors, all reliant on human behaviours, created disaster. (Something Higginbotham’s earlier book, Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster also does incredibly well.)

The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood’s Kings of Carnage – Nick de Semlyen (Crown Publishing)

The book covers the rise (and fall, and rise again in some cases) of some of the biggest names from Hollywood’s golden age of roided-out gun porn: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jackie Chan and Steven Seagal. There’s a guilty joy to a book like this, and I enjoyed all the anecdotes and the examination of Manifest Destiny as portrayed by Arnold fighting an alien. (Though honestly, that story about Seagal never gets old.)

The Haar: A Horror Novel – David Sodergren (Paperbacks and Pugs)

David Sodergren writes resolutely genre-worshipful fiction that should smell like a video store’s horror section: all hot dust and stale cigarettes. His work is like close-captioned psychotronic films, easily read in a couple of hours, and scratch a particularly trashy itch. It’s that Steven King thing: you know it’s not High Literature, but jeez, it’s a lot of fun. The Haar is Sodergren’s version of a gory fairy tale (and love story) set in Scotland, where a distinctly Trumpian property developer is messing with the locals. It’s a meditation of love, loss, and what happens when an 84-year-old woman sees a man turned inside-out by a sea monster. That is, it’s fucking great. Christopher Mann

The House of Love – The House of Love (The Butterfly album) (Fontana)

The House of Love don’t make my best of list as a new discovery but as one of the oldest coming to a sense of closure. I first heard House of Love via the so-called Butterfly album (actually their third album called House of Love and their first on big label Fontana) in my last year of high school in 1990 when I was 16. I remember my friend Dan passing me a copy on tape and sitting alone in my room many a night transfixed and drawn into the songs and the details of the production. It was probably at this time that my relationship with my father was at its lowest, but I remember wondering if he would have liked some of these songs? My dad was a guitar player and had played in a folk band and was always up to some low-key gig, filling in or writing songs for birthday parties. He was mostly pop and well dominated by the Beatles. He was slightly embarrassed once when I passed him the Velvet Underground’s less noisy tracks, him not having heard of them despite them having deep roots in his Beatles era. R.E.M also got passed the filter, but House of Love? They had a song called Beatles and the Stones after all. Surely? In the end I never shared House of Love with him. However, after I bought their B sides collection and took great literary influence from the front cover, I too lost interest in HoL and eventually their star faded and they inevitably disbanded. Years passed and every now and then I would pull out the Butterfly album and go back again to those early days of musical discovery and think again of trying to slip a few HoL songs to my dad. One of things that held me back was that there is such a nice flow and balance to the album that it is a shame to break it, but some of the songs were certain to be too much for my dad. The Beatles can be heavy at times, but my dad was much more interested in the playing and the harmonies, maybe not so much texture and noise. It’s hard to think of HoL as heavy but there is a beautiful deceit in the Butterfly album in that the intricate layers of production hide what can be a tougher sound than first appears. This is also clearly driven by Guy Chadwick´s poetic and sometimes wounded vocals. There is a lot of deep emotional weight behind many of the tracks, more so considering the turbulent background of signing to Fofana, endless studio problems and delays, fables of too much money, too much drink and drugs (invariably ending in Chadwick nude somewhere) and the breakdown of wonderful guitarist Terry Bickers. In March 2024 I was back in Australia for several weeks to visit and care for my ailing dad. My sister set him up Spotify and I wondered whether to slip one HoL song on the playlist, but it did not seem the moment. As I was preparing to return back to Barcelona, I collected an old electric guitar stored at my mum’s place to bring back and learn. One of the tracks I wanted to play was HoL Se Dest, the last track, built around a slow blues riff, the hypnotic calm burst with outpouring of anxious pain. “Waiting to stop, wanting to stop, but you’ll just do the same again” screams Chadwick before being consumed in silence. He might be speaking of his alleged addictions and trouble stopping. However, it is the coda of this track that always haunted me. Even way back in 1990, alone and in a room at night in the Western suburbs, waiting for adulthood, feeling the haunted lure of that coda. The ethereal guitars winding down slowly, untangling and finally blinking out in such a bitter sweet way. With my new old guitar in hand this was a goal to learn to play something like this. Things did not quite go to plan. As my bag was packed to leave Perth my cat became ill suddenly. I was on the flight back not knowing, arrived, jet lagged, racing to the vet. He died hours later in my arms with the coda of Se Dest rolling in my mind. Three months later in August I was back in Australia again as my father reached the palliative care stage. We had several visits in the hospital, each one further and further away. He wasn’t much up to listening to music at the time so I knew I had missed my window. He died without me ever passing HoL to him. I was already back when it happened. By some additional irony, HoL played in Barcelona the week he died. It was the first and perhaps last time I will see them. One of the last great 90s bands I never saw until then. Again, watching them play, I was either back in my room as a teenager or standing beside the bed of my dying cat and dying father. One other thing that was striking about the HoL gig was the crowd, almost all older and few younger people. A shame to think that an album as good as the Butterfly album might lose its appeal. Anyone who has read David Cavanagh’s The Creation Records Story: My Magpie Eyes Are Hungry for the Prize will know the stories well and know how perhaps the Butterfly album arrived at slightly the wrong time, 1 year or even 6 months too late, as the world swung to dance music around it. It prefigured the layered melodies of Spiritualized by a few years, but was built more on pop’s framework rather than the inherent psychedelic functionality of Spiritualized. Buddhastick Transparent Feat. Something In The Air – Eras (666) (Music from Memory)

I have always been a huge advocate of Buddhastick Transparent and have tried my best to get some of their music out there. It is therefore a highlight of 2024 to see at least one of their tracks coming to the fore again. Music from Memory’s excellent Virtual Dreams II: Ambient Explorations In The House & Techno Age, Japan 1993 – 1999 compilation features the Buddhastick Transparent track Eras (666) from their 1996 “G” album. Sadly, the track wasn’t on the vinyl version but hopefully this might spark some interest. Someone should still release more of their work and especially the essential “S” album from 1995.

Way Out West – 1960~1979 (Book + CD)

When I was back in Perth in August I was in Leederville one afternoon to do the rounds. At a gift and music store there were a couple of local greeting cards taking the piss of local attitudes and feelings. One of them depicted the painting of Captain Arthur Phillip raising the Union Jack at Sydney Cove and deciding that he would name this new country The Eastern States. Such is the local feeling of neglect from the rest of Australia for what happens out west. Some of the recent music books about Australian music barely sniff at WA artists, venues and releases for example. It was then by great coincidence that later that afternoon I ran into local music legend Kim Williams selling records outside another record and book store. After a chat about the recognition of WA music, he pointed me in the way of George Matzkov’s encyclopedic volume of Way Out West covering local pop, rock and blues bands from 1960-1979. Hats off to George for his efforts and for keeping the history alive. Many a mate has been amused seeing names of old bands and venues in this great book. There is more to come. Dean Seabrook



Tommy Sexton & The Suggestions – Start Again (Yama-Nui Records through Holiday Records)

This Ep came out on the 8th of November 2024, and in just a month it claimed title of my song of the year. Start Again is one of those incredibly shimmering dancefloor fillers. And the thing that is most infectious to my ears with this song is the undeniable chord progressions that happen in the song and especially within the chorus. A groovy ascending bass line, that is syncopated with a cherry blossom-soaked keyboard part that is so alluring, you crumble into a pile of MDMA dust. The song is fragranced with a slightly down tempo funky disco groove, and its Protagonist, lead singer and bass play, Tommy Sexton has been described as the love child of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and Herbie Hancock. If you’re in doubt of the song’s prowess, allow it to transcend by watching its film clip below. Full of Hell – Coagulated Bliss (Closed Casket Activities)

This album by Full of Hell made my senses discern that I was infested by demonic entities. My relationship with this album is purely fear driven and it scares the shit out of me. Its like these repulsive frequencies that were made by Skinwalkers that shape-shift the listeners own deranged and agitated emotions. It goes way beyond a lethal dose of PowerViolence/Grind core by incorporating an irritating prevalence of uneasy tempo changes, white noise and furious metallic pummelling. As heard on tracks like Doors to Mental Agony and Vomiting Glass. An exorcism might be needed after a listen Meniscus – Refractions (Birds Robe Records)

I was lucky enough to see Sydney band Meniscus for the first time on a line-up that included Taiwanese post rockers Elephant Gym and Sleepsmakeswaves. As a three piece that draw influences from Mogwai, Sigur Ros, ISIS and If these Trees could talk, their hypnotic progressive melding, drive a dense soundscape to a beautifully psychedelic backdrop of visuals (created by an official fourth member). And I brought this CD at their merch stand and it hasn’t left my car CD player since. The guitars parts are delicate, ravishing and at times absolutely enormous. For a three piece their sound is massive, layered and emotional. Lots of the pieces of music give the feeling of being free from negative interference and abundance of therapeutic water all around. And songs like Fingers and Simulation really translate well from their recordings to the stage

Steely Dan – Aja (ABC Records)

I’ve always loved Steely Dan, but never heard this record. Weird! And it’s apparently their swan song. The quality of this recording was regarded as the album you tested out home stereo equipment in the shops before you brought it home. Kinda like when Dire Straights Brothers in Arms was used to test out CD players before you brought them. Like I mentioned in Tommy Sexton above, Steely Dan have this uncanny ability to craft chord progressions and changes, that infuse jazz, pop and rock. And that’s why I really love this album. Every song is enriched by lush vocal harmonies, Brass, and overall incredible song arrangement and structure. Especially with Drummer, Bernard Purdie’s, Iconic Purdie Shuffle on the song Home at Last. Decan Blues sensual, smoky croon feels like a late-night bar’s final song. Even the illustrious Michael McDonald appears with his golden tonsils on the track Peg. I don’t regard Steely Dan as a guilty pleasure anymore. I just fucking love them. Blood Incantation – Absolute Elsewhere (Century Media)

This album would have to be a highlight of the year because of its literally extreme diverse nature. Brandishing 2 tracks only, both exceeding 20 minutes each in length. It’s crafted into three sections called tablets. A Unique, mind-blowing take on their own vision of a progressive rock masterpiece. Brutal extreme/death metal, 70’s infused Synths, sniffs of pungent reggae fumes and incredibly epic and anthemic guitar workings. And I could just imagine them introducing these songs live as Side A and Side B of our new album. The songs have complex time signatures, tripped out growling, surreal left turns and a conviction to listen to the very end. Unlike any album I’ve heard in a long time. And if you close your eyes, this album will take you to visual landscapes that are uncharted. The guys in Blood Incantation have created one of the most memorable listening experiences of the year. Honourable mentions:

Robert Glasper – Black Radio Deluxe III

Godflesh – Streetclearner

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Eno/Wobble – Spinner

King Crimson – Discipline Bob Baker Fish (Editor)

Carme López – Quintela (Warm Winters)

This debut album from Spanish teacher and researcher of traditional Galician oral music Carme López was nothing short of a revelation. Her album of decontextualised and deconstructed Galician bagpipe opened up a whole new world. It was such an exploratory yet inviting work where she explored the physicality of this incredible instrument, creating subtle sounds and strange beautiful drones. It was music for the netherworld between sleep and wake. Bold and remarkable. A Lily – Saru l-Qamar (Phantom Limb)

Music filled with ghosts, haunted wails, beautiful and reassuring, nostalgia from a bygone age. It came from an archive of tapes from Maltese emigrants, sending news, songs and stories to families back home – some dating back to the 1960’s. Phantom Limb boss James Vella was granted access to these recordings and Saru l-Qamar is the result. Beautiful woozy semi ambient other worldly audio postcards that seep into your soul. Monopoly Child Star Searchers – This Year In Coconuts Vol.2 (Pacific City Sound Visions/Discrepant)

Now based in Greece, Spencer Clark unleashed another strange tropical tribal opus of weird synthesizer and oddball samples. Monopoly Child Star Searchers is where the smooth exotica tiki lounge set meets experimental computer music if it loved cartoons, word games and strange juxtaposed semi spiritual narratives. I don’t understand this. It’s perfect audio dementia. Masayoshi Fujita – Migratory (Erased Tapes)

Japanese vibraphonist and marimba player Masayoshi Fujita offered a ridiculously diverse album that remained an incredibly still and tranquil experience. It really is something special. When life became hectic I reached for it repeatedly, with vibraphone, marimba, synthesis, field recordings and at times voice, there’s something grounding about Migratory, inspired by the travels of our feathered friends. It also featured the likes of Moor Mother and Hatis Noit (who I managed to catch live on a cliff-top in Madeira Portugal this year). What I love is I still don’t understand this album. I hope I never do. Abdel Benaddi – A Dream In Essaouira (World Within Worlds)

I spent a lot of time with this Moroccan trance music, with its call and response and extended instrumental interludes. The speed of the Qraqebs really struck me here, they were almost death defying, yet at others times the tempo slowed dramatically, creating some pretty odd time signatures. Abdel even did away with the Qraqebs (much like Maalem Hassam Guinia did recently on his similarly amazing Hive Mind release Dead of Night) for one piece, replacing them with handclaps. A Dream In Essaouira was at once reassuring, strongly linked to the Gnawa traditions, yet also a distinctive personal release, revealing that the fertile scene in Essaouira is still flourishing. Jason Heller



Beak – >>>> (Invada/Temporary Residence Limited)

This year I have gone down the Geoff Barrow rabbit hole pretty deeply. This journey started with grabbing the three Portishead studio albums cheaply on CD and driving around listening obsessively to them. They are all incredible albums, but Third is a genuine masterpiece. Obviously, this trajectory lead me to Beak>, a band I hadn’t listened to before, but as soon as I heard it I knew it was one of those “must get everything” scenarios. For those not familiar, Beak> mine the depths of your favourite kraut/prog/psych records, re-energising those sounds for the now, and they are damned good at it. This year they released >>>>, and Barrow also announced leaving the band to do other things, including making his first feature film.

KRM & KMRU – Disconnect (Phantom Limb)

Once again Kevin Martin has had another stellar year of releasing music, and could be on this list for many of his project, but the one that stood out the most to me was the collaboration with Kenyan ambient musician and sound artist Joseph Kamaru. Disconnect reveals an icy core to glacially shifting slow motion dub noise experiments, which leaves you with the feeling of being absorbed into some greater organism, and that your molecular structure has changed irreversibly. The brand new follow-up EP Otherness dropped at the start of December as well, go check it!

Bendick Giske – Bendick Giske (Smallsound Supersound)

After being knocked off my feet by the absolute sonic bliss of Norwegian saxophonist Bendick Giske at Unsound Adelaide this year I grabbed their most recent record immediately and haven’t been disappointed. Giske’s inventive use of every crevice of the saxophone to create a hypnotic and rhythmic whirlwind of sound that is like nothing. I’ve ever heard. Highly recommended.

Kandodo – Theendisinpsych (Rooster Rock)

Similar to Beak, once I was made aware if the genius of Kandodo I have jumped on the train with both feet in order to collect what I can get my hands on. Kandodo is the solo project of Simon Price, from Bristol psychedelic noise over the top combo The Heads. Kandodo seems to contact and expand as required, leaving several slightly different band names and projects, but the 2024 album Theendisinpsych is a wholly solo affair existing somewhere in a warm and comforting place out of space, where hazy melodies and fuzzy tones combine with broken rhythms and inter-dimenaional vocals. Yeah it’s great. Get it!

Cong Josie – Moto Zone (It Records)

Naarm/Melboure based snake oil salesman Cong Josie loudly released his second full length effort this year on It Records. Doubling the dosage of skulduggery and motor oil, Moto Zone features 11 sizzling, bubbling and grinding tracks of grease and sleaze and feels like a clear progression from the first Cong! LP. Impossible to contain, Cong has been travelling the country with his well refined band in tow, selling snake oil and tempting the public with lewd and unconscionable performances to promote the scuzzy and sweaty sounding record. If they hit your town you’d best be in the front row, and grab this disc while you can. Films

Civil War

Who would have thought that Alex Garland’s slightly futuristic, wholly dystopian epic would feel more and more like a documentary every day. Incredible performances, production design, and score (old mate Geoff Barrow again) and a deeply disturbing narrative that really feels like could easily take place in the world we live in.

Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer’s long awaited follow up to Under The Skin was another completely mind-blowing and soul destroying experience. Going in blind, this film took my breath away as the scale of the horror just off-screen built into an unrelenting and purely horrific experience. Everything about this film is immaculate, and the mundanity of the world presented compels you to reflect upon your own complicity in the work we live in. Intense and bleak. Incredible.

Longlegs

Old mate Nic Cage is back in yet another creepy weird one, this time helmed by Osgood Perkins, son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins. Mayeb Longlegs doesn’t quite stick the landing, but it was a wholly creepy and strange, Cage’s performance is unintelligibly insane, the devotedness to Marc Boland makes thing even weirder. If you want a weird old time with Uncle Nic you should definitely stop here.

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat follows up 2017’s Revenge with an even more nuts film that you have probably heard of because it was surprisingly really successful. Neon Demon via Troma, The Substance was one of the gooiest films of the year, and also the one with the most litres of blood gushing in a fountain of hilarity and disgust. Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley are fantastic, the cinematography and production design is excellent, but you probably don’t want to spend too much time interrogating the plot.

Love Lies Bleeding

I cannot wait to see what Rose Glass comes up with next. With Love Lies Bleeding, Glass gets her Refn on and it works really well. This is weird, moody and stylish and a really great progression from St Maud. I feel stupid for not seeing this at the cinema. Kristen Stewart is amazing. I really need to watch this again.

Hailing from the Little Red Dot (Singapore), haykal has earned a considerable reputation as a media artist, musician and wordsmith. Released in May, partly in response to Israel’s retaliatory military assault in Gaza, “ANONYMOUS CURSES” with its stripped-back production is urgent and outspoken—notable in a country where public protest is repressed. I saw haykal play earlier this year in a small venue. With a minimal set-up—a rhythm box and a couple of effects boxes arranged on a small table—he was a compelling performer, dramatically delivering his accusatory poetics in Melayu and English, punctuated with runs on a clarinet. Tune in to his presence.Artist and researcher Yennu Ariendra has made a name for himself as Y-DRA, twisting Javanese popular party music forms like Koplo and Dungdut into intense sound system productions. He’s also part of the collaborative project Raja Kirik, whose 2023 release “Phantasmagoria of Jathilan” (Yes No Wave Music)was truly mind blowing. Also released in May, “Horeg” concerns the sound system cultures of the Javenese underclass who travel from village to village in a convoy of trucks. Likening them to the figure of Homo Sacer—one who is banished from society and can be killed by anyone, yet remains within the purview of the law— Ariendra understands these sound clashes as a form of resistance. For those whose land has been seized by the ruling class these sound clashes are a means of reclaiming space and making themselves heard. Needless to say, “Horeg” is best experienced loud and when dancing inebriated. Try noisebombing your neighbours?London-based percussionist and serial collaborator Valentina Magaletti has the Midas touch and I could have picked any of her numerous releases this year—perhaps there is still one more to drop? Nevertheless this band project, initially a collaboration with Al Wootton (formerly dubstep producer Deadboy) and now expanded out to include Susumu Mukai is further energised under the influence of Berlin-based post-dubstep producer Shackleton. As its title suggests, “The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now” is a glorious and cathartic dubby post-punk free-jazz experience. I saw them live in August launching an album that encompasses a range of moods without ever losing its momentum. It somehow sounds different over repeated listens. Good vibrations.With an expansive catalogue that spans techno, electro-acoustic improvisation, academic computer music and composition, I’m always curious about what Tehran-based Ata Ebtekar will do next. So I was very excited when Sound System Persepolis was released in July, anticipating something in the vein of his Opal Tapes release “Hardcore Sounds from Tehran” (2016).